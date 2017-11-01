Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) (11732 Views)

Source: Below are photos of Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Mr Charles Ajuyah, SAN, Lead Partner, Detail Commercial Solicitors, Mr Ayuli Jemide, Senior Lecturer in the Law Faculty,Prof.Nkoli Aniekwu, Legal Practitioner, Mr Austel Elumelu and other members of the set in a group photograph shortly after a novelty match between the Law Class of 1987 Football Stars and the youthful students of the Faculty of Law during the 30th Years Anniversary Reunion of UNIBEN Law Class of 1987 at the Faculty of Law Football field University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus,Benin City, Edo State.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/fasholaothers-dress-as-footballers-at.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share



Tell him to dress as a clown next time, biggest clown after Bubu.



The man is also playing football with our electricity. Electricity has suddenly become rocket science.Tell him to dress as a clown next time, biggest clown after Bubu. 13 Likes 4 Shares

Sack the incompetent minister or reduce his portfolios.

3 ministries 3 failures too many. 5 Likes 1 Share

Omo adugbo!

Fashi fashola jor..



Minister for darkness, waste and homelessness 10 Likes

Here is a successful class. 4 Likes

See Godwin Dudu Orumen ...

the man head just dey like, egg 3 Likes

Kundagarten:

Ok

All of them came with their own balls stuffed inside their shirts. 11 Likes 1 Share

That's how they play with Nigeria economy like football 1 Like

mehn see their belle 2 Likes 1 Share

Is the ball in that man's belly? 2 Likes

See as the carry the country wealth in their belle

If i read psalm for them ehh 1 Like

Wanted to say something about their "belles". Just remembered the kind joy they will be feeling this time and the memories they will recall and i have decided to tell them CONGRATULATIONS.



Many have not been as lucky as them. We all pray to achieve more positively than them and we will share better times with old friends.



Its really fun if you know what i mean 4 Likes 2 Shares

IVORY2009:

Fashi fashola jor..



Minister for darkness, waste and homelessness you wicked you wicked 1 Like

Nice one 3 Likes

I can see a pregnant man in that first picture.. 1 Like

Fash baba 1 Like 1 Share

I

I will do the same someday



Greatest UNIBEN!!!



I hope other sets emulates them.



It is sad that we have this kind of Alumni across various faculties and departments especially in Federal and State Unis,

yet we still have to depend on government for funding of the minutest projects. 3 Likes 2 Shares

C der belle



Eat well, dress well for d ppl





Useless leaders

see dere tummy Na Money de talk oo..HW many people de do reunion we no knowsee dere tummy

? Look at them, their belle even big pass the ball sef BELETTI EVERYWHERE? Look at them, their belle even big pass the ball sef

IVORY2009:

Fashi fashola jor..

Minister for darkness, waste and homelessness lol lol 1 Like

Pregnant men. 1 Like

I pity the unfortunate individual from the other team way go just mistakenly rough Fashola, the beating he go chop, even Teaching hospital go still refer am to another hospital........