|Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:57pm
Below are photos of Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(middle), former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Mr Charles Ajuyah, SAN, Lead Partner, Detail Commercial Solicitors, Mr Ayuli Jemide, Senior Lecturer in the Law Faculty,Prof.Nkoli Aniekwu, Legal Practitioner, Mr Austel Elumelu and other members of the set in a group photograph shortly after a novelty match between the Law Class of 1987 Football Stars and the youthful students of the Faculty of Law during the 30th Years Anniversary Reunion of UNIBEN Law Class of 1987 at the Faculty of Law Football field University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus,Benin City, Edo State.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/fasholaothers-dress-as-footballers-at.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by Kundagarten: 2:58pm
The man is also playing football with our electricity. Electricity has suddenly become rocket science.
Tell him to dress as a clown next time, biggest clown after Bubu.
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:58pm
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by Kundagarten: 2:59pm
Sack the incompetent minister or reduce his portfolios.
3 ministries 3 failures too many.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by makdcash(m): 3:13pm
Omo adugbo!
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 3:20pm
Fashi fashola jor..
Minister for darkness, waste and homelessness
10 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by rozay12345: 3:55pm
Here is a successful class.
4 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by Maxymilliano(m): 4:02pm
See Godwin Dudu Orumen ...
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by binsanni(m): 4:04pm
the man head just dey like, egg
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by meccuno: 4:04pm
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 4:08pm
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by ShitHead: 4:09pm
All of them came with their own balls stuffed inside their shirts.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:09pm
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by Kingx4sure: 4:09pm
That's how they play with Nigeria economy like football
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by itsandi(m): 4:10pm
mehn see their belle
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 4:11pm
Is the ball in that man's belly?
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by Elove1: 4:11pm
See as the carry the country wealth in their belle
If i read psalm for them ehh
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by slapandfall(m): 4:12pm
Wanted to say something about their "belles". Just remembered the kind joy they will be feeling this time and the memories they will recall and i have decided to tell them CONGRATULATIONS.
Many have not been as lucky as them. We all pray to achieve more positively than them and we will share better times with old friends.
Its really fun if you know what i mean
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:12pm
IVORY2009:you wicked
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:14pm
Nice one
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 4:15pm
I can see a pregnant man in that first picture..
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by Makanjuola89: 4:15pm
Fash baba
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by obas01(m): 4:16pm
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by Candybob(m): 4:17pm
I will do the same someday
Greatest UNIBEN!!!
I hope other sets emulates them.
It is sad that we have this kind of Alumni across various faculties and departments especially in Federal and State Unis,
yet we still have to depend on government for funding of the minutest projects.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by johnstar(m): 4:17pm
C der belle
Eat well, dress well for d ppl
Useless leaders
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by HumbleGee(m): 4:18pm
Na Money de talk oo..HW many people de do reunion we no know see dere tummy
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by scholes23(m): 4:18pm
BELETTI EVERYWHERE? Look at them, their belle even big pass the ball sef
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by censeakay: 4:19pm
IVORY2009:lol
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 4:21pm
Pregnant men.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:22pm
I pity the unfortunate individual from the other team way go just mistakenly rough Fashola, the beating he go chop, even Teaching hospital go still refer am to another hospital........
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by tthewop(m): 4:23pm
see their pot belly
1 Like
|Re: Fashola, Others Play Football At UNIBEN 1987 Law Class Reunion (Photos) by romoruyi(m): 4:25pm
