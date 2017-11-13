Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba (9330 Views)

22-year-old Tanzanian Actress, Elizabeth Michael Lulu has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment by a Dar es Salaam court for the death of Steven Kanumba, her ex-boyfriend, whom she was dating until his death.



According to reports, the ugly incident occurred on April 7th, 2012 when Lulu was 19 years old while Kanumba was 28 years.



Steven Kanumba who was a popular Tanzanian actor died after Lulu pushed him to the wall during an argument because of a call she allegedly received from another man.



During the court hearing, Kanumba’s younger brother, Seth Bosco told the court that Lulu had an altercation with his brother on that fateful day. He explained that the two were quarreling because Lulu picked up a call from another man in the presence of the deceased.



Bosco further revealed that Lulu came out of the room and informed her that Kanumba had fallen. The two called a doctor who declared Kanumba dead after examining him



Esther Zephania, a detective who arrested Lulu on that fateful day, told the court that walls of the room where the actor died had black blood-like stains. 2 Likes

Reward for Anger. Should always be controlled as its consequences usually grave! 6 Likes

Sad she really is stunning.

Why didn't this beautiful devil get at least the manslaughter charge? 1 Like

But where is lalasticlala sef 1 Like

Can someone please tell me the name of the prison, lemme go pray for her 9 Likes

2years term for a murderer

Real beautiful African celebrity, not all those fake naija yeyebrities

Warders be like 6 Likes

So this fine go carry all im fine enta prison

Rokia2:

Sad she really is stunning.

Only 2 years for the death of someone

this is not ordinary, watch this as anything is possible



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPEx3izp7aQ this beauty in prisonthis is not ordinary, watch this as anything is possible

bb

Na she con kill am nii

OP, she was 17 at the time the offence was committed, and a mens rea was not established.

Disadvantage of dating pretty but irrational slay queens. RIP bro

Mowunmiaf:

Just 2 years!? Just 2 years!?

Only two years? For killing someone? She might have even started fornicating with the man she killed this man for. Evil.

If this similar thing had happened in Nigeria,the actress will most likely be freed from any wrong doing.

Rokia2:

Sad she really is stunning.

Very very stunning. She's on my IG page Very very stunning. She's on my IG page

So sorry but we don't know u

Stupid boy, she may spend less than 6 months in prison, so how will he monitor her calls....

Na IGBO GIRL WALAI

Sad, RIP to the dead

Just 2 years

All these fine yellow pawpaw girls are very dangerous..... 1 Like