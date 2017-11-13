₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Mowunmiaf: 4:06pm
22-year-old Tanzanian Actress, Elizabeth Michael Lulu has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment by a Dar es Salaam court for the death of Steven Kanumba, her ex-boyfriend, whom she was dating until his death.
According to reports, the ugly incident occurred on April 7th, 2012 when Lulu was 19 years old while Kanumba was 28 years.
Steven Kanumba who was a popular Tanzanian actor died after Lulu pushed him to the wall during an argument because of a call she allegedly received from another man.
During the court hearing, Kanumba’s younger brother, Seth Bosco told the court that Lulu had an altercation with his brother on that fateful day. He explained that the two were quarreling because Lulu picked up a call from another man in the presence of the deceased.
Bosco further revealed that Lulu came out of the room and informed her that Kanumba had fallen. The two called a doctor who declared Kanumba dead after examining him
Esther Zephania, a detective who arrested Lulu on that fateful day, told the court that walls of the room where the actor died had black blood-like stains.
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Mowunmiaf: 4:06pm
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by sholatech(m): 4:09pm
Reward for Anger. Should always be controlled as its consequences usually grave!
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Rokia2(f): 4:12pm
Sad she really is stunning.
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by joudini(m): 6:46pm
Why didn't this beautiful devil get at least the manslaughter charge?
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Keneking: 8:29pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by nonsoroyalty(m): 10:00pm
Can someone please tell me the name of the prison, lemme go pray for her
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by loneatar: 10:01pm
2years term for a murderer
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by fxjunkie(m): 10:01pm
Real beautiful African celebrity, not all those fake naija yeyebrities
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by royalamour(m): 10:01pm
Warders be like
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by seyizma(m): 10:01pm
So this fine go carry all im fine enta prison
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by paulpoh(m): 10:02pm
Rokia2:
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by kushma(m): 10:02pm
Only 2 years for the death of someone
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by genuine24: 10:02pm
this beauty in prison this is not ordinary, watch this as anything is possible
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by michresa(m): 10:03pm
bb
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by EmmaLege: 10:03pm
Na she con kill am nii
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Womenrep: 10:04pm
OP, she was 17 at the time the offence was committed, and a mens rea was not established.
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Jaii(m): 10:04pm
Disadvantage of dating pretty but irrational slay queens. RIP bro
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by cerowo(f): 10:04pm
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Badonasty(m): 10:04pm
Mowunmiaf:
Just 2 years!?
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by ruffhandu: 10:05pm
Only two years? For killing someone? She might have even started fornicating with the man she killed this man for. Evil.
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by stfadaanthony(m): 10:05pm
If this similar thing had happened in Nigeria,the actress will most likely be freed from any wrong doing.
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by ollah1: 10:06pm
Rokia2:
Very very stunning. She's on my IG page
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by geeworld1(m): 10:06pm
So sorry but we don't know u
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by iswallker(m): 10:08pm
Stupid boy, she may spend less than 6 months in prison, so how will he monitor her calls....
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by 2lateBiafra: 10:08pm
Na IGBO GIRL WALAI
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Queenserah26(f): 10:08pm
Sad, RIP to the dead
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by kpolli(m): 10:09pm
Just 2 years
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by soberdrunk(m): 10:09pm
All these fine yellow pawpaw girls are very dangerous.....
|Re: Elizabeth Michael Lulu Sentenced To Prison For Death Of Steven Kanumba by Leez(m): 10:10pm
Mowunmiaf:i remember ds guy
very popular actor
and dos peeps shouting jst 2 yrs its obvious d death was accidental na
