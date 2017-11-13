₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Martins98(m): 4:29pm
This stunning lady was spotted at the recently concluded Lagos Fashion Week in a dress made of plastic cups.Creative right?
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 4:33pm
Fashion
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Rokia2(f): 4:35pm
Lol ok
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:43pm
I'M NOT SURPRISED ...WOMEN CAN DRESS IN ALL SORTS OF THINGS.
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Leonbonapart(m): 5:44pm
Crasanity
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Mgoffa: 5:44pm
Thirst trap
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by jamexborn(m): 5:44pm
Cuplady
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by sisipelebe(f): 5:45pm
will she be able to sit without any difficulties?
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Chevalier(m): 5:45pm
,,
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 5:45pm
Fashion...?
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by JoshMedia(m): 5:45pm
This is cool
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Aniedi30(m): 5:45pm
fraction or fashion is doom
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Johnnyoungster(m): 5:46pm
beautiful
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 5:46pm
Now I want to drink her
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by dollaflow(m): 5:46pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by bencarson007(m): 5:46pm
Creative.
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Cashrange660: 5:46pm
Na wa oo... How will she be able to sit comfortably on a chair?
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by ReneeNuttall(f): 5:47pm
Nicely crafted.
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Divay22(f): 5:47pm
Lol.Creative thou
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 5:47pm
Na jetpack me dey see sha
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Daddybright1986(m): 5:48pm
I carry nyash for this ooooooooo...... Ahh
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by Gentlevin: 5:48pm
Na wa oo women and fashion .....plastic cup wey I dey buy carry drink wine go soon begin cost now cos of women fashion.....
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by MVLOX(m): 5:48pm
Wetin we no go see in the name of fashion
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by noskcid(m): 5:49pm
Yaba left is coming for you WO!
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by TruePass(m): 5:50pm
You are pretty.
Can u wait for me. Am coming back to niaja to pick a wife.
Am your dream man. You can't find a better man than me.
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by konkonbilo(m): 5:50pm
This one won cum park drinks for party o with all the cups for her body
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by romoruyi(m): 5:50pm
Creative Ideas....nice
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by TruePass(m): 5:51pm
.
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by DuruCee: 5:51pm
She won't sit down ba
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by kingofthejungle(m): 5:51pm
This is creative whether you accept it or not
|Re: Lady Wears Dress Made With Plastic Cups (Photo) by bennynaza(m): 5:51pm
Looks delightfully funny
