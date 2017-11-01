Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) (163 Views)

'THIS IS AN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURED YESTERDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2017 IN GOMBE CAPITAL OF GOMBE STATE AROUND F.C.E ROUND ABOUT,INVOLVING A LOADED TRAILER TRUCK,THERE WERE NO DEATH BUT UNBEARABLE ENJURIES,WE PRAY MAY THE ALMIGHTY HEAL THE INJURED.

AMEEN'.



Good for them.

I wonder why on earth some people will sit on a fully loaded trailer and ask God for protection

darkenkach:

Good for them. You must be very mad...

These are people going about their daily hustle to make ends meet and also feed their families but you are here rejoicing over this unfortunate scene..

You must be stewpeed You must be very mad...These are people going about their daily hustle to make ends meet and also feed their families but you are here rejoicing over this unfortunate scene..You must be stewpeed

darkenkach:

Good for them.

That's inhuman



Be it any religion you worship That's inhumanBe it any religion you worship

So many accidents in the last 48hours

darkenkach:

Good for them.

These guys should desist from sitting on loaded vehicles.

Inna lilahi waheena ilehin Rajihun

sarrki:

I wonder why on earth some people will sit on a fully loaded trailer and ask God for protection Ask Mai shiayi nextprince ooo. Na den. Ask Mai shiayi nextprince ooo. Na den.