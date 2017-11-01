₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:12pm
As shared by The Voice Of Northern Nigeria.....
'THIS IS AN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURED YESTERDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2017 IN GOMBE CAPITAL OF GOMBE STATE AROUND F.C.E ROUND ABOUT,INVOLVING A LOADED TRAILER TRUCK,THERE WERE NO DEATH BUT UNBEARABLE ENJURIES,WE PRAY MAY THE ALMIGHTY HEAL THE INJURED.
AMEEN'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/accident-involving-loaded-trailer-in.html?m=1
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:13pm
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by darkenkach(m): 7:40pm
Good for them.
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:42pm
I wonder why on earth some people will sit on a fully loaded trailer and ask God for protection
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by Israeljones(m): 7:43pm
darkenkach:You must be very mad...
These are people going about their daily hustle to make ends meet and also feed their families but you are here rejoicing over this unfortunate scene..
You must be stewpeed
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:47pm
darkenkach:
That's inhuman
Be it any religion you worship
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 7:50pm
So many accidents in the last 48hours
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:51pm
darkenkach:
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:04pm
These guys should desist from sitting on loaded vehicles.
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:35pm
Inna lilahi waheena ilehin Rajihun
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by HoluwarTohbar(f): 8:44pm
sarrki:Ask Mai shiayi nextprince ooo. Na den.
|Re: Trailer Accident Injures Many In Gombe (Graphic Photos) by originalKsp(m): 8:51pm
Ooh
