|2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Drinokrane: 4:26am
A young guy who miraculously survived a fatal accident that killed scores has told of how he recovered two months after the accident and was able to walk though doctors feared he never would.
Fegor Williams was on Lokoja road, journeying to Abuja with his mother, when a tanker carrying fuel fell while trying to overtake and caught fire. The bus he was travelling in with his mother also caught fire and he lost consciousness for a while. When he came to, he saw his mother and other passengers burning alive but he found himself away from the burning bus though he can't explain how that happened.
He is now fully recovered only months after the accident, and though he has now been rendered an orphan by that accident, he's grateful to still be alive.
Read his wonderful testimony below;
"I want to take this time to give thanks to the almighty God for what he has done in my life...On july 28 2017 i had an accident on my way to abuja along lokoja road..A tanker which was carrying fuel fell while trying to get through two keke along the road and it caught fire...The vehicle i was in also caught fire and i passed out..I opened my eyes to see myself on the floor across from where the vehicle containing 18 people including my mom was burning..i tried to stand up and run because everybody around the area was running because the vehicle was about to explode but i could not and then i noticed that i had sustained multiple injuries all over my body and my right leg was broken and i could not walk..i begged a man who was running to help me and then he carried me to a safe side where the fire would not harm me..i was then taken to the hospital by a man known as pastor daniel..i spent the night in the hospital in lokoja and it was while i was in the hospital i found out that only me and a man survived in that vehicle but the rest including my mom and the two keke drivers was burnt to ashes..i tried contacting my family members but i couldn't because i only knew my moms phone number..i was filled with joy when my family members found me the next day,they said they saw the accident on the news and they came to check for survivors..i was then discharged from that hospital in lokoja and taken to a specialist home in abuja where i received treatments..i thank God for sparing my life because up till now it's a mystery how i got out of that vehicle because i dont even know how i got out..and i also thank God that i am able to walk again today because the doctors in the hospital were saying things like i would not be able to walk again and they said my blood was low but the almighty God saw me through and now i am fully healthy and sound...I lost my mom in that accident and i am now an orphan because i lost my dad two years ago,but that does not make me question God or stop me from thanking him because if not for his mercy and grace i would have been dead by now because some of my mates were burnt to ash in that accident..The almighty God is indeed a merciful and faithful God,so i urge u christians to serve him faithfully."
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Drinokrane: 4:29am
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Sunkyphil: 5:14am
Damn so lucky
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by emmie14: 5:17am
Congratulations for your recovery. Rip to the dead. Why is this story on romance section.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Drinokrane: 6:39am
emmie14:
The mods will move this to the appropriate section
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Papiikush: 10:34am
I remember this one time I got bitten by a mosquito, it was tough for me fam!
Almost died but.... Here I am, stick kicking and fücking pussies.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by tyson98: 10:34am
I had a similar accident last yr my car was right off only God saved me
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by freeman95(m): 10:34am
Good for him
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Ayo4251(m): 10:34am
The Lord is good!!
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by talljennie: 10:35am
Thank God. God is merciful and faithful despite our unfaithfulness.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by sobastical(m): 10:35am
Kiddo's everywhere now....
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Amarabae(f): 10:36am
Small boy.
Thank God for you.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by zicoraads(m): 10:36am
He is darn lucky. If I were him though, I would probably change and realign my life.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Thewesterner: 10:37am
RIP to the mum... Who knows what she might have done/said for him to be alive
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by don4real18(m): 10:37am
I'm happy you survived and would have been happier if no one died. Make good use of your life, son.
In other news, I'm looking for a job
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Pweetyjuddy(f): 10:37am
Thank God for u dear...
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Safiaa(f): 10:38am
Why are your comments always senseless please? I sincerely want to understand why..
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:38am
serious
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by vivalavida(m): 10:39am
Amarabae:
Fine bae
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by droidxxx: 10:40am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Papiikush: 10:41am
Safiaa:I know quoting me makes your Horñy and all that but you don't need to make yourself look like a humorless bìtch everytime you know
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by bjx5: 10:42am
hmmm
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by TedBaker(m): 10:42am
Pls oga carry ur obscenities to where it will be appreciated.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by Amarabae(f): 10:42am
vivalavida:fine chairman
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by noruwasman(m): 10:43am
All thanks to God for his mercy. Jesus surly is the way the truth and life
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by freeman95(m): 10:44am
TedBaker:
What are u saying
Them force u to visit?
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by vivalavida(m): 10:44am
Amarabae:
Been seeing ur comments on Nairaland without looking at ur dp for yrs now. An not a fan of that
Dunno why I did that today sef
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by SwagPower: 10:45am
Here we go again.. With d my Drs said dis Bt God pass dem...
Yl u were lying indisposed in d hospital wailing ur heart out who showed up to give u pain meds n propose a treatment regimen dt eventually made u whole again.. Was it The Courageous Drs or God...?...
Give to Caesar Wat belongs to Caesar!!
Čongratulations on ur recovery!!
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by CarlyX8(m): 10:45am
Flow swiftly, enjoy your life
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:45am
Thank God for ur life.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by juman(m): 10:46am
To God be the glory. He was kept safe.
nigerian roads are death trap.
|Re: 2 Months Ago Vs Now: Guy Recovers From Deadly Trailer Accident That Killed All by maxiuc(m): 10:49am
when others are sharing interesting news you're here sharing porn links
Don't push people to sin
Don't push people to sin
