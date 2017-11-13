CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A man simply known as Ferguson (surname withheld) who travelled abroad to stay with his wife, has been forced to abandon her and return home after he discovered that his wife, Chiazor was trading her private for Euros in Dublin.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that Ferguson pleaded with Chiazor for him to return back to Nigeria because he could not withstand the sight of men coming to sleep with her for money.



The Abia State-born Ferguson recently returned to Nigeria, swore never to remain married to Chiazor and now wants to marry another woman to live with him in the same property that was bought with the money Chiazor sent to him while in Lagos, Nigeria.



The couple used to reside in a rented apartment at Ajao Estate, Lagos before the wife travelled to Dublin, Ireland for greener pastures, while Ferguson who was a clearing agent stayed back in Nigeria.



It was gathered that while the wife was abroad, she used to send containers, vehicles and Euros to her husband who usually remitted back some money to her and then spent the rest on properties.



However, when Ferguson’s business was no longer booming in Apapa, Lagos he informed his wife that he wanted to join her over there. It was gathered that his wife had advised him to stay back in Nigeria and she will be sending money to him to invest.



Ferguson continued to pile pressure on her until she processed his papers and facilitated his movement to join her in Dublin.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that after Ferguson had settled down, the wife then explained to him what she was doing there and told him that since he chose to come over against her advice that he had to bear whatever was happening.



It was gathered that Ferguson was turned to a house help and Chiazor never introduced him as her husband, and his work was serving the guests who visited his wife for sex regularly.



When Ferguson could no longer bear that, he pleaded with his wife to allow him go back to Nigeria. The wife initially refused and seized his international passport as she claimed she had warned him not to come over. However, she later released him after she got pressure from her own family and Ferguson eventually returned.



When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Ferguson, he confirmed that he was forced to return to Nigeria and he had planned to marry another woman because he would not want to continue with Chiazor.



A member of Chiazor’s family who got wind of the plan said that, since Ferguson claimed that he was no longer interested in marrying Chiazor, that they will return the dowry he paid on her. He however said that Ferguson should be prepared to hand over all the properties he had bought from the money and stuff Chiazor had been sending to him.





http://pmexpressng.com/man-abandons-wife-abroad-trading-body/





lalasticlala