Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body

Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Islie: 7:19pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A man simply known as Ferguson (surname withheld) who travelled abroad to stay with his wife, has been forced to abandon her and return home after he discovered that his wife, Chiazor was trading her private for Euros in Dublin.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Ferguson pleaded with Chiazor for him to return back to Nigeria because he could not withstand the sight of men coming to sleep with her for money.

The Abia State-born Ferguson recently returned to Nigeria, swore never to remain married to Chiazor and now wants to marry another woman to live with him in the same property that was bought with the money Chiazor sent to him while in Lagos, Nigeria.

The couple used to reside in a rented apartment at Ajao Estate, Lagos before the wife travelled to Dublin, Ireland for greener pastures, while Ferguson who was a clearing agent stayed back in Nigeria.

It was gathered that while the wife was abroad, she used to send containers, vehicles and Euros to her husband who usually remitted back some money to her and then spent the rest on properties.

However, when Ferguson’s business was no longer booming in Apapa, Lagos he informed his wife that he wanted to join her over there. It was gathered that his wife had advised him to stay back in Nigeria and she will be sending money to him to invest.

Ferguson continued to pile pressure on her until she processed his papers and facilitated his movement to join her in Dublin.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that after Ferguson had settled down, the wife then explained to him what she was doing there and told him that since he chose to come over against her advice that he had to bear whatever was happening.

It was gathered that Ferguson was turned to a house help and Chiazor never introduced him as her husband, and his work was serving the guests who visited his wife for sex regularly.

When Ferguson could no longer bear that, he pleaded with his wife to allow him go back to Nigeria. The wife initially refused and seized his international passport as she claimed she had warned him not to come over. However, she later released him after she got pressure from her own family and Ferguson eventually returned.

When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Ferguson, he confirmed that he was forced to return to Nigeria and he had planned to marry another woman because he would not want to continue with Chiazor.

A member of Chiazor’s family who got wind of the plan said that, since Ferguson claimed that he was no longer interested in marrying Chiazor, that they will return the dowry he paid on her. He however said that Ferguson should be prepared to hand over all the properties he had bought from the money and stuff Chiazor had been sending to him.



lalasticlala
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:22pm
what man in his RIGHT sense want to knowingly be married to a prostitute?! of course he MUST divorce the demon, and keep the properties who are in his name as "settlement" for his emotional trauma. lol!

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by madridguy(m): 7:25pm
Serves him right tongue this is what you get when you're too inquisitive shocked stay back home and enjoy awoof euro you no gree, now you don see wetin go hurt you forever.

Don't press too hard to know something certain things to avoid heart attack tongue

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by pocohantas(f): 7:49pm
Our men sef.
Thy can't even support small hustle.


Ordinary to be homebased husband, his ego can't allow him.
You see, Nigerian women are very cooperative and supportive grin grin

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by mark0020(m): 7:50pm
Married women of this days, are worst than single ladies.

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:58pm
so you'd rather stay at home receiving money from a prostitute (undercover) than knowing finally what she does and getting rid of the demonic animal?!
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Evaberry(f): 8:09pm
what's wrong In getting money through sex.

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Khd95(m): 8:26pm
spirit of name checking get thee behind me this evening

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Flashh: 8:52pm
^^

Evaberry, being senseless is your thing.

I'm not surprised, you typed that comment outta your oil-bloated brain.

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by sorextee(m): 8:52pm
End time husband ND wife..
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Keneking: 8:53pm
Private what grin

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Afam4eva(m): 8:53pm
Men have suffered in the hands of women.

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Blackfyre: 8:53pm
MrBrownJay1:
what man in his RIGHT sense want to knowingly be married to a prostitute?! of course he MUST divorce the demon, and keep the properties who are in his name as "settlement" for his emotional trauma. lol!

Are you saying men who sleep with prostitutes are sleeping with demons?

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by smithsydny(m): 8:53pm
Hustle
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by ibkayee(f): 8:53pm
pocohantas:
Our men sef.
Thy can't even support small hustle.


Ordinary to be homebased husband, his ego can't allow him.
You see, Nigerian women are very cooperative and supportive grin grin
I tire ooo

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by genuine24: 8:54pm
Hmmmm... the love of money is the root of injurious things
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by sorextee(m): 8:55pm
Can u do that to your husband?

Evaberry:
what's wrong In getting money through sex.
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by MezieFresh: 8:55pm
OK....

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by theapeman: 8:56pm
Evaberry:
what's wrong In getting money through sex.
kindly ask your mother!

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by shaybebaby(f): 8:56pm
So she is not good enough but the proceeds of her "hustle" is? grin grin

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Edonojie007(m): 8:56pm
But Ehn....! Can You Imagine The Kind Of Comment Eve-berry, Potor Potor-hunters And Other Olosho Girls Are Commenting Here.
But Na Wa O. All These Kind News Wey We Dey Hear,na To Forget Marriage Nau.
Abeg,waitin Be Marriage? I No Understand Again O.
Marriage These Days Is A JOKE!

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by neonly: 8:56pm
Buhari why grin grin grin

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by NoChill: 8:57pm
Ffuzhf
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by bedspread: 8:57pm
But Some women hv a heart oooooo...
Husband duty was to Serve the Guests that come to Service his wife..
I Give up patapata

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Comedyforum(m): 8:58pm
Ihhh

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by lawalosky: 8:58pm
hmmmmm
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by pol23: 8:58pm
Family business...
He should've added the woman phone number should someone wants to advise her (maybe on bed)
That thing can be painful sha, I know how guys act to gf not to talk of Wife.
The woman no try.

Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by UbanmeUdie: 8:58pm
shocked
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by crunchyDope(m): 8:58pm
aru!
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Knight25(m): 8:58pm
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by obas01(m): 8:59pm
May my eyes not see evil, In Jesus Name, Amen
Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by chigoizie7(m): 8:59pm
I don't blame him one bit.


Who in his right senses would sit back and serve other men who came to fuckkk his wife in the same house they both live in?


For the fact that she was sending containers and cars for him to sell, he thought that was a legit hustle, so him suggesting to help out in the business was never a bad idea. He was decieved.

As for the properties bought with the proceeds of the deceit. It should be shared. Let that be a compensation for the trauma .

