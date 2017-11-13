₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,666 members, 3,910,433 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body (11904 Views)
Mother Abandons Her HIV-Positive Baby On Benin Road (Photos) / Woman Abandons Hubby In Jail, Dumps Baby In Orphanage, Moves In With 4th Man (pi / Unbelievable! Man Abandons Wife And Marries His Mother- In-law (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Islie: 7:19pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-abandons-wife-abroad-trading-body/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:22pm
what man in his RIGHT sense want to knowingly be married to a prostitute?! of course he MUST divorce the demon, and keep the properties who are in his name as "settlement" for his emotional trauma. lol!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by madridguy(m): 7:25pm
Serves him right this is what you get when you're too inquisitive stay back home and enjoy awoof euro you no gree, now you don see wetin go hurt you forever.
Don't press too hard to know something certain things to avoid heart attack
10 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by pocohantas(f): 7:49pm
Our men sef.
Thy can't even support small hustle.
Ordinary to be homebased husband, his ego can't allow him.
You see, Nigerian women are very cooperative and supportive
14 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by mark0020(m): 7:50pm
Married women of this days, are worst than single ladies.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:58pm
so you'd rather stay at home receiving money from a prostitute (undercover) than knowing finally what she does and getting rid of the demonic animal?!
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Evaberry(f): 8:09pm
what's wrong In getting money through sex.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Khd95(m): 8:26pm
spirit of name checking get thee behind me this evening
2 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Flashh: 8:52pm
^^
Evaberry, being senseless is your thing.
I'm not surprised, you typed that comment outta your oil-bloated brain.
25 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by sorextee(m): 8:52pm
End time husband ND wife..
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Keneking: 8:53pm
Private what
1 Like
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Afam4eva(m): 8:53pm
Men have suffered in the hands of women.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Blackfyre: 8:53pm
MrBrownJay1:
Are you saying men who sleep with prostitutes are sleeping with demons?
1 Like
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by smithsydny(m): 8:53pm
Hustle
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by ibkayee(f): 8:53pm
pocohantas:I tire ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by genuine24: 8:54pm
Hmmmm... the love of money is the root of injurious things
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by sorextee(m): 8:55pm
Can u do that to your husband?
Evaberry:
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by MezieFresh: 8:55pm
OK....
GET A BIZ CARD DESIGN + LETTER HEAD AT 1K
see my signature below....(08162137112).
In 24hrs
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by theapeman: 8:56pm
Evaberry:kindly ask your mother!
9 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by shaybebaby(f): 8:56pm
So she is not good enough but the proceeds of her "hustle" is?
1 Like
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Edonojie007(m): 8:56pm
But Ehn....! Can You Imagine The Kind Of Comment Eve-berry, Potor Potor-hunters And Other Olosho Girls Are Commenting Here.
But Na Wa O. All These Kind News Wey We Dey Hear,na To Forget Marriage Nau.
Abeg,waitin Be Marriage? I No Understand Again O.
Marriage These Days Is A JOKE!
5 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by neonly: 8:56pm
Buhari why
4 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by NoChill: 8:57pm
Ffuzhf
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by bedspread: 8:57pm
But Some women hv a heart oooooo...
Husband duty was to Serve the Guests that come to Service his wife..
I Give up patapata
9 Likes
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Comedyforum(m): 8:58pm
Ihhh
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by lawalosky: 8:58pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by pol23: 8:58pm
Family business...
He should've added the woman phone number should someone wants to advise her (maybe on bed)
That thing can be painful sha, I know how guys act to gf not to talk of Wife.
The woman no try.
1 Like
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by UbanmeUdie: 8:58pm
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by crunchyDope(m): 8:58pm
aru!
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by Knight25(m): 8:58pm
FOR CAR TRACKER AND INSTALLATION PLS CALL 08066804625. WE COVER ABUJA,KOGI,NIGER,NASARAWA, JOS.
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by obas01(m): 8:59pm
May my eyes not see evil, In Jesus Name, Amen
|Re: Man Abandons Wife Abroad For Trading With Her Body by chigoizie7(m): 8:59pm
I don't blame him one bit.
Who in his right senses would sit back and serve other men who came to fuckkk his wife in the same house they both live in?
For the fact that she was sending containers and cars for him to sell, he thought that was a legit hustle, so him suggesting to help out in the business was never a bad idea. He was decieved.
As for the properties bought with the proceeds of the deceit. It should be shared. Let that be a compensation for the trauma .
3 Likes
What Should I Do If My Wife Destroy My Property (tv) / Husband Paid His Wife House Rent For Good 10 Years: Unknownly / Can You Really Be Happy With The Same Person forever?
Viewing this topic: ayodotcom(m), mjb05(m), ajao33, infinito1990(m), royale22(m), borryworld, felo12(m), Lifestone(m), costandi(m), ekestic1976, Mzflow(f), collums(m), centvin008(m), umehmj(m), okeybarca, tgen01, okogbemyk(m), Blitz888(m), Enoch127(m), jagabanjbl(m), voyy, Twemi(m), obami007(m), Olaniyimubarak, timota(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), adik3rd(m), safiaaBUTTHOLE, pboiskinpy(m), omoobi(m), nzeobi(m), oblo(m), ADAMUSALEH(m), pinkus, dykedarlyn(m), realw, Az1000, lefulefu(m), NXTDANGOTE(m), Kdiva(f), cestquoi(m), boomey(m), missyb08(f), Vladm(m), Dreamwaker(m), avast01(m), OGS1, olaleye3, perry1988(m), SmartyPants(m), hrykanu231(m), paranorman(m), terrezo2002(m), Bourne007(m), santricedupas(m), na2016, actright1, fweshh(m), primzi, kcowen(m), chukwuka14(m), balo2008(m), brosom, bloodsiamese(m), nigeriancritic1(m), Osisiogu2k4(m), kidman96(m), egbabiekperemo1, belindar and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14