₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,666 members, 3,910,432 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja (16969 Views)
Photos Of Acting President Osinbajo Presiding Over The FEC Meeting Today / Buhari Absent At The FEC Meeting Again As Osinbajo Presides In His Absence.PICS / Buhari Asked; Where Is Lai? I Am Here Sir – Mild Drama At FEC Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Angelanest: 8:01pm
A picture of Picture of kidnapper Evans' wife and children crying was used to demonstrate education's cry for help at Federal Executive Council Retreat On Education at the state house earlier today in Abuja. The notorious billionaire kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, was arrested alongside his gang members in June, 2017.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/picture-kidnapper-evans-crying-wife-children-used-federal-executive-council-retreat-abuja.html
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Angelanest: 8:02pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by kunlesufyan(m): 8:03pm
Imagine!
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by coolebux(m): 8:04pm
And they won't still acknowledge the family that owns that pinshure
Exactly how they copied and pasted Obama's speech during "change begins with me" presentation
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by leunamme93(m): 8:05pm
They just slayed Evans family but the picture went well with the theme.
The real question is; who wants to cry to Buuhari for help if not the Evans family?
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by hatchy: 8:11pm
Chisos!
They should sue them and claim millions in damages.
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by deji17: 8:12pm
Hahahahaha.
They should sack the people behind using the picture for this purpose ..
8 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by ashjay001(m): 8:15pm
kunlesufyan:
His aides are fucktards!?
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by FarahAideed: 8:17pm
This is the govt Zombies and Parrots ohh sorry patriots expects to fix Nigeria .. Buhari govt is the most disorganised gathering of dullards in the world
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Keneking: 8:18pm
We have reached the end?
12 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by nwabobo: 8:20pm
Bad optics. Lalasticlala what do you think?
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by nairavsdollars: 8:23pm
God bless the Buhari administration for this....
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Cacawa2: 8:24pm
Lol
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by DeKen: 8:31pm
What an irony.
If baba's policies will not do him in, his media team will.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by capatainrambo: 8:37pm
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by instaTUBE: 8:38pm
NA WA OO
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by loneatar: 9:33pm
Am not understanding seriously someone help me here
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by EVILFOREST: 9:34pm
That means EVANS will still be released
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by EVILFOREST: 9:36pm
Keneking:No we haven't yet.
We never see ANYTHING yet.
Very soon GOAT go dey tie wrapper for Nigeria
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Flashh: 9:43pm
This APC government is something else.
Uploading his family crying now means, he don't need to face penalties anymore? Should be released to his blubbering family.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by fxjunkie(m): 9:43pm
This APC folks are a big joke!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by nairalandfreak(m): 9:43pm
That's why he kidnaps people
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by madridguy(m): 9:43pm
This is serious
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by loadedvibes: 9:43pm
Lol naija... Jail the husband turn the family to models
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by bopm: 9:43pm
that's what you get with a govt out of tune with reality, clearly dey don't knw any thing happening in the country dey claim to govern.
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by AntiWailer: 9:44pm
Lol.
That is somebody just downloading pictures of people crying without knowing the story behind it for a presentation.
It has nothing to do with Govt.
I am surprised special advisers are seing something different.
Some one was tasked with preparing the slides. He needed to depict crying for help and probably searched Google for images.
He saw this and it perfectly communicate what he wanted without the person knowing the story behind it.
Youths should use their common sense once in a while. Stop following the crowd.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Amberon11: 9:44pm
it is finally over for Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Lordspicy(m): 9:44pm
just negodu... and someone go bash me If I call this govt clueless.... apc... band of illiterates
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by delugajackson(m): 9:45pm
They should have invited them over to cry a real cry.
APC Media outfits are a bunch of retaRds.
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by paulpoh(m): 9:45pm
AntiWailer:
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by BafanaBafana: 9:46pm
Haba!
|Re: Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja by Amberon11: 9:46pm
hahahaha... yes o, it doesnt get worse than this.
Keneking:
Ignore Boko-Haram Leaflets & Posters, JTF Urges Maiduguri Public / Interesting Things About Sir Ahmadu Bello, The Sardauna (Warlord) Of Sokoto / Is Jonathan Heading The Ironsi Route?
Viewing this topic: Sophious(m), ofedegbe(m), DaudaAbu(m), AgamaHub, Laqrinafrica(m), condralbedez, joechuks22, Abbey5310, bachirdjibo, rolams(m), demola7, ennysexy, thedondada(m), zenmaster, miolad20(m), dxplora, protouchcakes, kirchofff(m), charliboy654(m), pskillzz(m), Super1759, tolexy123, bencynthgreat, turl(m), bigiyaro(m), ubongga(m), PenAndPaper, akereconfi, Emeritus001(m), ekojoe(m), Babysnow1, crackhouse(m), CHOPUP411(m), brightDdon(m), ossuofia1, ztar(m), taurusmena1(m), Annruby(f), 2special(m), Nancy2016, appleofGodseye(m), Islie, VALOBOY(m), DatIgboboy(m), Bridget95(f), Philipgreat(m), Mrks4770(m), madamGift(f), Sketch007(m), IAMTHEHERO, gbugbru(m), Flashh, waledudu(m), UbanmeUdie, ayaside(m), Ncsamuel(m), helpee(m), codekanle(m), CoolOne1, faheez(m), obj84(m), akko, Emyjeze, keruss(m), Krisddon, brownskilo(m), Adedolapo1, ruffbamreal(m), Chubhie, TeamLeader112, Khodorkovsky(m), AdesinaOlajide(m), bravehost4u(m), mohims(m), AlimiYetunde(f), phemmyhelu(m), Opinedecandid(m), AntiWailer, sshy, fabulous16(m), Sunshine009, Darkseid(m), difference5050, Afroking29, Toboski, Rahym001(m), akinsuraj(m), loffyloffy, revolt8787, doctokwus, justchill(m), Gavrelino123, Akinsbobo2(m), rottenegg, Chukwudi4naija(m), jackdalport, laptopsale(m), IamDavid(m), OlivetBen(m), yamunla(m), shegemenge, Kallypotter, olasso12, Greenbuoy(m), abdrazak, maxwell767(m), Eazybay(m), jafaranka, bonnylight003, Phatty10, Hidentity(m), bizzylee110, NaturFund(m), Iykolysis, hahn(m), johnstar(m), Damilolalucky, Walexey(m), chigoizie7(m), obisage(m), speedchariot(m), donaro4u, kglamour(m), Fabre, sayhi2certified(m), Jeus(m), ask4double(m), galadee(m), Slimgenius(f), Tommystar, doctorgold(m), skentelelady(f), shileowo, balogunmuktar(m), aloshio(m), Yarot(m), Bakerdav, muhammad09(m), polite2(m), anonyguy, Enugufirstson(m), hectorunited, kutemoses, konkonbilo(m), Fongido(m), MrBasketball(m) and 240 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33