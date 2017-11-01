Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Kidnapper Evan's Wife And Kids Crying Used At The FEC Retreat In Abuja (16969 Views)

Source; A picture of Picture of kidnapper Evans' wife and children crying was used to demonstrate education's cry for help at Federal Executive Council Retreat On Education at the state house earlier today in Abuja. The notorious billionaire kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, was arrested alongside his gang members in June, 2017.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/picture-kidnapper-evans-crying-wife-children-used-federal-executive-council-retreat-abuja.html 1 Like

Exactly how they copied and pasted Obama's speech during "change begins with me" presentation And they won't still acknowledge the family that owns that pinsure

They just slayed Evans family but the picture went well with the theme.

The real question is; who wants to cry to Buuhari for help if not the Evans family? 2 Likes

They should sue them and claim millions in damages.

They should sack the people behind using the picture for this purpose ..

His aides are fucktards!?

.. Buhari govt is the most disorganised gathering of dullards in the world This is the govt Zombies and Parrots ohh sorry patriots expects to fix Nigeria..

We have reached the end?

Bad optics. Lalasticlala what do you think?

God bless the Buhari administration for this....

If baba's policies will not do him in, his media team will.

Am not understanding seriously someone help me here

That means EVANS will still be released

We have reached the end? No we haven't yet.

We never see ANYTHING yet.

Very soon GOAT go dey tie wrapper for Nigeria

This APC government is something else.



Uploading his family crying now means, he don't need to face penalties anymore? Should be released to his blubbering family.

This APC folks are a big joke!

That's why he kidnaps people

This is serious

Lol naija... Jail the husband turn the family to models

that's what you get with a govt out of tune with reality, clearly dey don't knw any thing happening in the country dey claim to govern.

That is somebody just downloading pictures of people crying without knowing the story behind it for a presentation.



It has nothing to do with Govt.



I am surprised special advisers are seing something different.



Some one was tasked with preparing the slides. He needed to depict crying for help and probably searched Google for images.



He saw this and it perfectly communicate what he wanted without the person knowing the story behind it.



Youths should use their common sense once in a while. Stop following the crowd.

it is finally over for Nigeria

just negodu... and someone go bash me If I call this govt clueless.... apc... band of illiterates

They should have invited them over to cry a real cry.



APC Media outfits are a bunch of retaRds.

Lol.





That is somebody just downloading pictures of people crying without knowing the story behind it



I am surprised special advisers are seing something different.

Haba!