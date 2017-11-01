₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pirates Hijack Speedboat In Bayelsa, Passengers Injured (Photos)
There was palpable tension at Azuzuama Kingdom this morning when news broke that a passengers speedboat had been hijacked along the Keme-Ebiama and Ogboinbiri waterways in Bayelsa state. Immediately, the information was spread around and a search team of Azuzuama origin was organized to look for the hijacked boat.
Finally, help came the way of the victims as they were found and rescued.
The passengers narrated what happened to them at a government owned hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment;
Below is what they narrated to Isedirikonghen Ebi AlhaJi;
"We left home around 7am and on getting to a T-junction, leading to Gbaraun Community, we appeared to a waiting speedboat with mast men. Immediately we drove them bye, they started chasing us.
Since the area is not too far from the Ogboinbiri flow station where there is security presence, our driver refused to slowdown for them. In that instance, they started shooting at us in a closed to 10munites chase.
When it was obvious that we can't escape them, some of us removed the lifejackets they were on and jumped into the river and swim for safety.
At that time, the three of us had received gunshots at different parts of our body so we couldn't remove our lifejackets so we jumped off the boat with it. When we landed on the water, we couldn't swim faster with the jackets nor dive deep into the water to escape them.
At that point, they captured our boat and surrendered us with the guns, pulled us out on the water into the boat, searched our pockets and dispossessed us of everything and started cutting us with machetes allover our bodies".
Egbe-emi Isaac, a civil servant and pastor of Power of Resurrection Ministry, Azuzuama, who had about four deep cuts on his skull and gunshot injuries at his back said he was traveling to Uniport, Port Harcourt, for academic clearance and was with all his documents. All he asked for was his bag containing his documents which angered the gunmen to inflict these grave injuries on him.
According to the driver, all onboard the boat were 8passengers and loads of crayfish, meat (including my alligator), fish and cash over one million naira.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/pirates-rob-passengers-attacking-speedboat-bayelsa-community-photo.html
nothing good comes out of Bayelsa these days,you must hear of something negative, and I'm very familial with the aforementioned places,..
Crime rate keeps increasing.
Nigeria dy get pirates
Bad news everywhere
Please call them armed robbers.
Meanwhile Dem don pack all the police off of 100000+ carry 26000 plus much needed gunboats go Anambra for unarmed IPOB people's misplaced priorities all this wan nah to rig election.
Sea pirates are the worst set of criminals one will ever pray to meet.
Its always between you and water, just pray ur last prayers because they shoot and throw straight into the river.
Thank God no life was lost. Wishing you quick recovery.
May God heal the injured, those whose cash and goods were disposed of, I pray that that God will see them through.
pirate of the Caribbeans... jack sparrow should be held accountable
Pirates of the Caribbean (Bayelsa)
The country too hard,everybody's picking up the wrong Huzzle.
Naija where people kill for 20,000 naira.
I pray make that hunger no come near my dwelling IJN.
You are only a law abiding citizen when the environment is favourable...
I don't support crime,but you really need to walk in their shoe to judge their actions...
Me we dey rap sef never chop... in Nigg raw voice
buskie13:
Stop spewing nonsense bro Bayelsa is peaceful to an EXTENT. Trust me
Nija pirates
ChrisLeeO:where are you living in Bayelsa state
That's Creek for you and the people that don't know reason why nig Army lunch operation crocodile smile will come here and say rubbish, water way was not safe again, this so called sea pirate have take over everywhere. Wish you quick recover
does anyone notice that the sum of almost one million was taken..... its obvious it was a planned attack, not some random robbery
Killurself:who took away security of the waterways>??
kai
Very bad experience...
To you reading the OP comment, never, i repeat never attempt to remove your life jacket onboard any watercraft...these ones are ijaw, na fish them be. they could stay deep immersed for minutes.
Times are rough now, not just the creek, anywhere within 150 nautical miles extended from the continental shelf of the niger delta is a red zone for now.
Good thing they cant operate deepwaters, otherwise Nigerians would eat sands, this is no joke!
The navy should deploy enough gunboats seawards from fairway bouy as well as inward to bonny and all the creeks.
Local water transportation has to be upgraded, enough of putting engines on banana boats, ferry system should be introduced with safety radio equipment to communicate and listen to channels of security watch on VHF.
Life is precious abeg
ChrisLeeO:Bayelsa is peaceful to an extent.....just few criminal issues and it's mostly in the water side....either ogbia or nambe
Nigerian navy over to you
