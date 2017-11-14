Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? (1480 Views)

I know a lot of posts have been created concerning graduating with a 2.2 but I haven't come across any post with regards to having a 2.2 in law hence the reason for this post.



My younger sister just graduated from a state university with a 2.2, which makes her a 2.2 llb holder, she graduated with a cgpa of 3.4. This has made her really depressed and sad as she has even refused to resume at the Nigerian law school. I work in a bank that hires only First Class and 2.1 so I know what individuals in other fields with a 2.2 go through now



my question is this do 2.2 llb holders also go through this discrimination while searching for a job or their grades doesn't really matter so long they have been called to bar, what are the chances of success of a 2.2 llb holder

please I really need opinion and advise because I really don't know how to speak to her or what to tell her,



Please mynd44 this is very important

Cc: lalasticlal.a and other lawyers in here.

Honestly, missing out on a higher grade with few points difference can be very painful, but this is not to say that a 2.2 in Law is a bad grade.



To be honest with you, she cannot go to the Law school with this mindset, because the Law school is another ball game entirely. So if I may advise, I'd say she needs to fire up her self esteem.

When she gets to the Law School, she would meet a lot of people having worse grade than hers striving to finish in the top at the law school and as a matter if fact, if she buckles up, work hard, read every day, participate in group activities, ask questions, pray and shun bad companies, I see her excelling at the Law school.



Also, I want to add that I know someone who graduated with a 2.2 in the university and had a first at the Law school, it boils down to self belief for him. To be honest, you cannot underestimate what someone can achieve with a 2.1 at the Law school not to talk of a first class (the opportunities are countless)



Having said all these, in practice she'd discover that grades don't really matter what matters is how you equip and train yourself as a Lawyer. Most of the famous Lawyers never had awesome grades and even if they did, it was their ability to learn new skills, and develop themselves further that brought them to the level they find themselves. 8 Likes







just motivate and stir her spirit......i know 2.2 holders that came out tops!,

My dear forget the grade and show the world what you have up there... If u doubt me..... Ask wole soyinka...

Honestly speaking, it is always depressing having lower grade, but that does not makes you inferior or lesser to other people with higher grade.





To be honest with you, her lower grade does not stopped het from being the best lawyer, I have seen alot of people with lower grade in law and they are one of te best lawyer and are counting millions of naira home, while some that are top of their class then are nowhere to be found.





She should just work harder in her law school, mix and mingle with intelligent and fluent lawyers like her.



And lastly, I guess the law firm, she would work for would also have an impart in her career, and the kind of clients she represent would give her the needed moral to become a great lawyer.

the chances of success is 100% for anyone alive no matter what you graduated with or even if you didn't go to school....





Success starts with a person and nothing else! 3 Likes

Walahi anything is possible with God 1 Like

I know someone who finished university with a 2.2 but finished law school with a first class.

I know another who finished uni with first class but finished law school with a Pass grade.

Right now, she needs a minimum of 2.1 from Law School. But even if she gets anything less, provided she passes the bar exams, she'd get a job: it just may not be in one of those top law firms.







Tell your younger sister to stop being emotional about it. Tell her to fire up at law school and make it up there. She has another chance.





Once beaten, twice shy. Tell her to show them the material she's made up of at law school.





Her success in life does not depend on her grade.





Tell her also to listen to 'way' by falz ft wande coal. She go get d spirit.



No be Nigeria.... 2.2 +political influence and or..get laid for female.. #100% chance of success

Do charge and bail or start as a real estate agent..you can also help people to get their CAC certificate

No be Nigeria.... 2.2 +political influence and or..get laid for female.. #100% chance of success I agree with ur 1st suggestion but the the second one is totally despicable I agree with ur 1st suggestion but the the second one is totally despicable

Brother let me tell u one Gospel truth that I hv seen....



Getting a well Paid Job is not by your qualifications......



I hv seen 2.1 languishing without Jobs....

And hv Seen 3rd class working with Airtel and other companies...



CONNECT TO GOD GENUINELY

SERVE HIM IN ONE DEPARTMENT OR THE OTHER IN YOUR CHURCH

PRAY AND TELL GOD WHAT YOU DESIRE.. and DEPEND ON GOD ONLY TO GIVE SOLUTIONS

SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATIONS....



LASTLY, REMEMBER ME IN YOUR PARADISE 1 Like

Well well...similar to me. I had 2.2 in law with a CPGA of 3.4. Though mine was a while ago.

Currently I work in a top organisation, my salary is in the high six figures. I was rated by our overall boss as one of the best performing staff.

My point is your academic qualification can only get you so far. What really matters in the real world is your performance, determination and ability.

And sadly, though it shouldn't be so, in our part of the world, connections too.

Tell your sister to lighten up and congratulations to her from me 1 Like

Tell your sister that I said shexshould not b silly ....in law we don't look at class of degree but how good you are and what you know

Class of. Degree can't present or argue cases in court for you...law is a professional course and she can decide to add other certification courses.

Tell your sister that I said she should not be silly ....in law we don't look at class of degree but how good you are and what you know

Class of degree can't present or argue cases in court for you...law is a professional course and she can decide to add other certification courses.

Mind you 80% of lawyers don't practice ...many of my colleagues that came out with 2.1 or first class are not doing as well as others. Let her tighten her belt and ask God to bless that degree..she is very stupid for not going to law school so what the hell will she now be doing at home? This shows she is weak minded and she can't carry that "I am not good enough" mindset to outside world

No chance with that type of Engrish sent by poster!



What is your definition of Success?

If grade is your definition of success, you may need to re- write JAMB, study well and graduate with 1st Class.

Then sit down at home and enjoy your grade

Yes I know some companies reject anything below 2.1 but those folks with 2.2 and below are not doing bad.

Yes you need to work hard but be smart.



Go and look for something reasonable and do. If you are good you are good, it does not matter the class of degree, what actually matters is your abilities and hard work.

You work in a bank that hires only 2.1 and first class....lol

Guy check well.....pass go full that bank too.

Tell you sis to sue Buhari or Desiani or maybe Okorocha for one silly reason.....maybe for being clueless. Let her make noise about it. You fit help her do PR.

If she survives, trust me Keyamo will be like a one time musician called Edris whenever her name is mentioned.

Otherwise tell her to go and marry and live a quite life ever after.

If she's good, even a 3rd class degree won't stop her rise.

no chance. seeing as you are asking

It depends on how hungry she's for success, grades doesn't determine how far you'll go in life

Charge and bail. On a lighter note all she has is a mare paper, her abilities lies within her.

Tell her to cheer up. Her grade in law school counts. Have seen people that came out with 2.2 in the university, but they all came out with good grades from the law school.

The famous Dr Joe Abah @joeabah on twitter is by his own self confession few weeks aga a 2. 2llb. You may just Google up his name and show your sister.



You sister needs good talking to. Class of degree matter as much as getting a start, afterwards it matters so little. Your skills take you on from thence.



Goodluck to your sister The famous Dr Joe Abah @joeabah on twitter is by his own self confession few weeks aga a 2. 2llb. You may just Google up his name and show your sister.You sister needs good talking to. Class of degree matter as much as getting a start, afterwards it matters so little. Your skills take you on from thence.Goodluck to your sister