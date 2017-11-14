₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Antecote(f): 7:34am
I know a lot of posts have been created concerning graduating with a 2.2 but I haven't come across any post with regards to having a 2.2 in law hence the reason for this post.
My younger sister just graduated from a state university with a 2.2, which makes her a 2.2 llb holder, she graduated with a cgpa of 3.4. This has made her really depressed and sad as she has even refused to resume at the Nigerian law school. I work in a bank that hires only First Class and 2.1 so I know what individuals in other fields with a 2.2 go through now
my question is this do 2.2 llb holders also go through this discrimination while searching for a job or their grades doesn't really matter so long they have been called to bar, what are the chances of success of a 2.2 llb holder
please I really need opinion and advise because I really don't know how to speak to her or what to tell her,
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Evaberry(f): 8:14am
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Calsito: 8:46am
Honestly, missing out on a higher grade with few points difference can be very painful, but this is not to say that a 2.2 in Law is a bad grade.
To be honest with you, she cannot go to the Law school with this mindset, because the Law school is another ball game entirely. So if I may advise, I'd say she needs to fire up her self esteem.
When she gets to the Law School, she would meet a lot of people having worse grade than hers striving to finish in the top at the law school and as a matter if fact, if she buckles up, work hard, read every day, participate in group activities, ask questions, pray and shun bad companies, I see her excelling at the Law school.
Also, I want to add that I know someone who graduated with a 2.2 in the university and had a first at the Law school, it boils down to self belief for him. To be honest, you cannot underestimate what someone can achieve with a 2.1 at the Law school not to talk of a first class (the opportunities are countless)
Having said all these, in practice she'd discover that grades don't really matter what matters is how you equip and train yourself as a Lawyer. Most of the famous Lawyers never had awesome grades and even if they did, it was their ability to learn new skills, and develop themselves further that brought them to the level they find themselves.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by NLevents: 10:46am
Even if you have an ordinary pass, if you are hardworking and focused, success is just the tip of the iceberg.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by colossus91(m): 10:47am
just motivate and stir her spirit......i know 2.2 holders that came out tops!,
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by uwa1(m): 10:47am
My dear forget the grade and show the world what you have up there... If u doubt me..... Ask wole soyinka...
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by wunmi590(m): 10:47am
Honestly speaking, it is always depressing having lower grade, but that does not makes you inferior or lesser to other people with higher grade.
To be honest with you, her lower grade does not stopped het from being the best lawyer, I have seen alot of people with lower grade in law and they are one of te best lawyer and are counting millions of naira home, while some that are top of their class then are nowhere to be found.
She should just work harder in her law school, mix and mingle with intelligent and fluent lawyers like her.
And lastly, I guess the law firm, she would work for would also have an impart in her career, and the kind of clients she represent would give her the needed moral to become a great lawyer.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by omoikea(m): 10:48am
the chances of success is 100% for anyone alive no matter what you graduated with or even if you didn't go to school....
Success starts with a person and nothing else!
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by hezy4real01(m): 10:48am
Walahi anything is possible with God
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by ABSTRUSE: 10:49am
I know someone who finished university with a 2.2 but finished law school with a first class.
I know another who finished uni with first class but finished law school with a Pass grade.
Right now, she needs a minimum of 2.1 from Law School. But even if she gets anything less, provided she passes the bar exams, she'd get a job: it just may not be in one of those top law firms.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Caseless: 10:49am
Tell your younger sister to stop being emotional about it. Tell her to fire up at law school and make it up there. She has another chance.
Once beaten, twice shy. Tell her to show them the material she's made up of at law school.
Her success in life does not depend on her grade.
Tell her also to listen to 'way' by falz ft wande coal. She go get d spirit.
Peace
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Cajal(m): 10:49am
No be Nigeria.... 2.2 +political influence and or..get laid for female.. #100% chance of success
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by mcfynest(m): 10:51am
Do charge and bail or start as a real estate agent..you can also help people to get their CAC certificate
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by epospiky(m): 10:52am
Cajal:I agree with ur 1st suggestion but the the second one is totally despicable
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by bedspread: 10:52am
Brother let me tell u one Gospel truth that I hv seen....
Getting a well Paid Job is not by your qualifications......
I hv seen 2.1 languishing without Jobs....
And hv Seen 3rd class working with Airtel and other companies...
SECRET:
CONNECT TO GOD GENUINELY
SERVE HIM IN ONE DEPARTMENT OR THE OTHER IN YOUR CHURCH
PRAY AND TELL GOD WHAT YOU DESIRE.. and DEPEND ON GOD ONLY TO GIVE SOLUTIONS
SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATIONS....
LASTLY, REMEMBER ME IN YOUR PARADISE
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Osiris16: 10:53am
Well well...similar to me. I had 2.2 in law with a CPGA of 3.4. Though mine was a while ago.
Currently I work in a top organisation, my salary is in the high six figures. I was rated by our overall boss as one of the best performing staff.
My point is your academic qualification can only get you so far. What really matters in the real world is your performance, determination and ability.
And sadly, though it shouldn't be so, in our part of the world, connections too.
Tell your sister to lighten up and congratulations to her from me
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by lazygal: 10:53am
Antecote:
Tell your sister that I said shexshould not b silly ....in law we don't look at class of degree but how good you are and what you know
Class of. Degree can't present or argue cases in court for you...law is a professional course and she can decide to add other certification courses.
Mind you 80% of lawyers don't practice ...many of my colleagues thst came out with 2.1 of first class arevnot doing as well as others .let her tighten her belt and ask God to bless thst degree..she is very stupid for not going to law school so what the hell will she now be doing st hine ? This shows she is weak minded and she can't carry thst am not good enough mindset to outside world
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by BanevsJoker(m): 10:54am
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by TheHistorian(m): 10:54am
No chance with that type of Engrish sent by poster!
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by SNIPER123: 10:55am
What is your definition of Success?
If grade is your definition of success, you may need to re- write JAMB, study well and graduate with 1st Class.
Then sit down at home and enjoy your grade
Yes I know some companies reject anything below 2.1 but those folks with 2.2 and below are not doing bad.
Yes you need to work hard but be smart.
I recommend 3 idiots
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Joephat(m): 10:55am
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by lincs25(m): 10:55am
Go and look for something reasonable and do. If you are good you are good, it does not matter the class of degree, what actually matters is your abilities and hard work.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by toprealman: 11:01am
You work in a bank that hires only 2.1 and first class....lol
Guy check well.....pass go full that bank too.
Tell you sis to sue Buhari or Desiani or maybe Okorocha for one silly reason.....maybe for being clueless. Let her make noise about it. You fit help her do PR.
If she survives, trust me Keyamo will be like a one time musician called Edris whenever her name is mentioned.
Otherwise tell her to go and marry and live a quite life ever after.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Kokolet11: 11:02am
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by calberian: 11:02am
If she's good, even a 3rd class degree won't stop her rise.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by sukkot: 11:03am
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by bjhaid: 11:03am
It depends on how hungry she's for success, grades doesn't determine how far you'll go in life
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Rockyrocky: 11:05am
Charge and bail. On a lighter note all she has is a mare paper, her abilities lies within her.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 11:06am
Tell her to cheer up. Her grade in law school counts. Have seen people that came out with 2.2 in the university, but they all came out with good grades from the law school.
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by homerac7: 11:07am
Antecote:
The famous Dr Joe Abah @joeabah on twitter is by his own self confession few weeks aga a 2. 2llb. You may just Google up his name and show your sister.
You sister needs good talking to. Class of degree matter as much as getting a start, afterwards it matters so little. Your skills take you on from thence.
Goodluck to your sister
|Re: What Chances Of Success Does A 2.2 LLB Holder Has? by Stevengerd(m): 11:08am
Is there anytin bad if your said sister Learn a skill. Artisans are making it big Nowadays.
