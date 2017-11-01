Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Six Ways To Kill Your Car (4544 Views)

No matter how good or the specs of your car either it is a 1976 car or the latest range of beast the world has ever seen if there are no adequate maintenance or a specialist that is good in fixing its problem, it is as good as a trash or a junk hill. The following are six things that many motorists do that can harm their car and their wallet.



Ignoring the check engine light.

Ignoring an illuminated check engine light can result in serious engine trouble and costly repairs. At the very least, this warning light could alert you to an engine problem that is negatively impacting fuel economy.



Failing to change fluids and filters.

Many fluids are required for the operation and protection of vehicle systems and components. Checking fluid levels regularly, along with the filters, helps ensure that your vehicle runs dependably and extends vehicle life.



Neglecting your tires.

Your vehicle’s tires should be checked frequently for inflation and tread depth. Underinflated tires can wear out more quickly, needing to be replaced sooner, and can negatively impact safety, gas mileage and performance.



Not following a service schedule.

Because many car parts and components wear out or become damaged over time, vehicles need to be routinely serviced in order to perform optimally. Routine inspections and timely repairs will help keep your car running efficiently and will help you avoid more expensive repairs down the road.



Keeping a dirty car.

Allowing your car to go too long without a wash leads to a buildup of damaging chemicals and dirt, increases the potential for rust from road salt and interferes with proper visibility needed for safe driving.



Being a severe driver.

Whether it’s stop-and-go traffic, extreme weather, rough roads or heavy loads, it can sometimes be difficult to limit severe driving conditions. However, you can drive smart and improve fuel economy by observing the speed limit; avoiding aggressive driving, including quick starts and stops; not hauling unnecessary items; and keeping your vehicle properly tuned, not even with danfo drivers.



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/six-ways-to-kill-your-car.html





Dragging right of way with Danfo



Dragging right of way with Danfo

When you feel like you know how to speak english and you are a lawyer or have a uniform man as husband or brother, you now saw a danfo driver signal with hand but decide to ignore him because you know how to speak queens english, sorry is your case, he would scratch your car, dent it and drag your bumper along with him and the only thing you will receive is "you sef for no follow the man drag and all his passenger will blame you because you left your mother tongue and confusing them with oyinbo "

nurey:

LOL.. They plenty for Ikoyi side and Law School area.. Thanks bro

careless driving without minding potholes 3 Likes

Next thread will be how to care for my shoe coz people like us, its trek that is sure for us 2 Likes

You forgot to add, residing in Lekki ......

very happy to post on nairabet for the first time

It makes sense to maintain your vehicles. The engine oil, plug and orhers

Had to instruct my driver that we have no right of Way when it comes to Danfo or Keke





They will spoil your car and prostrate.





The Passengers will join and scream "ARE YOU GODD !!. He don dey beg you since na"



So true.

Had to instruct my driver that we have no right of Way when it comes to Danfo or Keke

They will spoil your car and prostrate.

The Passengers will join and scream "ARE YOU GODD !!. He don dey beg you since na"

Thanks for this post,my car has been showing check engine light for the past one year, I've been moving from one mechanic to another to no avail please what do I do to salvage it.thanks

having sex inside the car 1 Like

noted

Nah so baba, if you even talk too much they can lynch you on the spot, or mob and pummel you like an armed robber

Residing in jan bulo kano.. That weekly gwazaye stunt ehn....

Hmm....

Allowing mechanics to buy the parts themselves and work on your car without supervision 2 Likes

Your car died the moment it got cleared at d ports to start its miserable demise in nigeria 1 Like

i've been having some arguements with friends,about cars, their usage & maintainance. some are always saying that da easiest way to damage a car is to have SEX in it (dat any car u have sex in will break down very soon).

plz guys watz ur take on dz,

is it true or just their perception?

(coz am tired of being lonely on da other side of da arguement)

anthonyuncle:

i've been having some arguements with friends,about cars, their usage & maintainance. some are always saying that da easiest way to damage a car is to have SEX in it (dat any car u have sex in will break down very soon).

plz guys watz ur take on dz,

is it true or just their perception?

(coz am tired of being lonely on da other side of da arguement) This is not true . Superstition everywhere . This is not true . Superstition everywhere .