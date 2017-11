Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Commissions New 2 X 15 MVA 33/11KVA Injection Substation In Delta (Pics) (209 Views)

http://metronaija.com/photos-fashola-commissions-new-2-x-15-mva-3311kva-injection-substation-delta/ Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola at the commissioning of New 2 X 15 MVA 33/11KVA Injection substation at the Asaba Station, Delta State.

they commission in the news...all we hear is news.

if this post cannot let them know that there is no light even as I post,then FTC is baseless.

Fifth day n counting, my power has not blinked! Fifth day n counting, my power has not blinked! 1 Like

Which part of the country? Which part of the country?

Yawns, minster of darkness and grammar





VP Osinbajo is working. Wailers are wailing.



PMB is working. Wailers are wailing.



Which part of the country?



Abuja



Good stuff

