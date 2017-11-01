₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary
|Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:16pm
Comedian, Akpororo and his wife, Josephine are today celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary.
Sharing the photo above of himself with his wife on his IG page, He wrote;
"Thank you Jesus for today. Happy two years wedding anniversary to us #roroqueen and #roroking ����������������������������������������������"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/comedian-akpororo-and-wife-celebrate.html
3 Likes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:16pm
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by mhizmeme: 2:29pm
two years already? marriage sweet o. Where my husband? do and come biko
2 Likes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Kobicove(m): 2:59pm
Congratulations to them
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Obierika: 3:03pm
Is this not the lady that was once a sex slave and had done about 5 abortions for one obscure artiste who used to be her boyfriend?
6 Likes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Ayodejioak(m): 3:47pm
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Josmila(m): 3:49pm
Obierika:
How is that your business Go marry your 'angel' and quit rambling
15 Likes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by bobjack(m): 3:49pm
Obierika:Brother y d hate na?
2 Likes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by cutefergiee(m): 3:49pm
how time flies..
e don reach two years now now?
congrats tho
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Factfinder1(f): 3:49pm
Young 6ix sex slave
2 Likes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by coolie1: 3:50pm
Obierika:please no bad belle..he knows why he married her just say congrats
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Rick9(m): 3:50pm
All these celebs the kind clean girls dem dey follow eh one good thing when u are rich, everything you want must be the best.
Hustle hard
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by ikotunboy: 3:51pm
nice
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by smithsydny(m): 3:51pm
mhizmeme:ayam here babes
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by maj59(m): 3:51pm
she don born?,if no dat means she....hnnm
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by orjikuramo(m): 3:52pm
Hmmmmmm,
Dey don't look compatible to me, money is definitely the driving force.
Please don't quote me, I spoke for myself
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by kharml: 3:52pm
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by columbus007(m): 3:52pm
omo i hear say dis babe straff wella that year
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by wwwtortoise(m): 3:53pm
Keep off your personal life from social media.
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by GeleFanzgore: 3:53pm
mhizmeme:
Here I am.
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by mzHANA(f): 3:53pm
I don't just like this he's too overacting
Anyway sha congrats to them
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by sagieramos(m): 3:53pm
The wait is almost over.......... Dunkodes uncensored will be out on the last day of November............. Winter[dunkodes] is here#dunkodes#fadarts
1 Like
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by rawpadgin(m): 3:54pm
Congrats Jephthah my man!
Can't forget wen i murdered this my brother in rap battle in warri some 15 years ago
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by heckymaicon(m): 3:55pm
This guy isn't funny at all
happy wedding anniversary
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by McINoWell: 3:55pm
congratz
I no well oooohh
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by crisycent: 3:59pm
Obierika:
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Mr0jay(m): 3:59pm
m
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Spiritofcasting(f): 3:59pm
maj59:yes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Spiritofcasting(f): 4:01pm
heckymaicon:but him dey make him money and see dey fresh wife wey him marry
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by Mr0jay(m): 4:01pm
[quote author=Obierika post=62371185]Is this not the lady they was once a sex slave and had done about 5 abortions for one obscure artiste who used to be her boyfriend?
You're right guy.
Akpororo married a waste product
2 Likes
|Re: Akpororo & Wife Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary by shallysgirl: 4:02pm
So? One day, this mockery will return to your daughter.
Obierika:
Viewing this topic: nmanma1(f), bullstriker, salamudeen(m), THEREALLIFE, bademikky(m), Kenitez(m), teeghurl(f), LMAyedun(m), Syphax(m), mohims(m), imsettled2, happney65, babatee1985(m), braine, himurax007(m), saintuti, Pozzy(m), jinglezbell, Shegzy8(m), Ogbuefi20(m), EBRAHIMJAY(m), Twinkle004(f), qiqe(f), David4best(m), dtrend(m), Epemaya, nosmassam(m), Justbeingreal(m), Propertyexpert, cliffbecks, alexie4real(m), rosalieene(f), paparazzhi(f), Pringlez, emazy10(m), lexis(m), proudly9ja(m), Capslock01
