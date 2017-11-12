Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill 2 Men On Their Way Home In Plateau (Graphic Photos) (5861 Views)

'Another sad incident along Wereng Camp again the day before yesterday. They where ambushed in Wereng camp of Riyom LGA. These two young Men were slaughter like chikens by FULANI MARAUDERS on there way home from RIYOM TO WERENG on the 12/11/2017. When I see incident like this, my heart bleeds and I wonder what our leaders are saying pertaining this wicked act on innocent lives. I still insist on a ban on Open grazing in Plateau State. Since the Fulani will not embrace peace then the should just go and leave our Land. I call on the Gbong Gwom Jos to speak before they will finish our people on no cause. The Gbong Gwom is not a political leader, he is a Traditional leader. So he should speak, if possible visit Buhari on this issues. Enough of this Mayhem on our People. Let the government know that, if they refuse to do something about this wicked act, then we will not hesitate to take the laws into our hands. Last week nine people and is not up-to a week, two people. We don't even know what will happen in the next few days. Haba jama'





it's appealing how Christians expect God to come down from heaven to protect them from been killed by their fellow human

this is why they remains vulnerable to Islamic terrorist

END TIME HERDSMEN ... SO MUCH EVIL.

. This aint good. I thought peace was returning to Plateau. This aint good. I thought peace was returning to Plateau. 1 Like

Terrorists.

I still cause the day we were almagamted into this forsaken country. 8 Likes

The fulani are not your neighbors I repeat. Deal with them with long arms.



Never give him a resting place in your home but give him food and water and send him away immediately 11 Likes

Islamic jihadist keeping reppin for Allah the arabian deity

Now you wonder what kind of country is Nigeria. A place where the real terrorists are overlooked, hence they continue to terrorise the nation. When will a spade be called a spade in Nigeria? 2 Likes

They’re not terrorists



They’re the true Nigerians 1 Like 1 Share

from benue dem don cross enter plateau from benue dem don cross enter plateau

May their souls rest in peace.











why evils why evils..I think they should send that song to all Fulani herdsmen

Fulani destroying Plateau state and her indigenes from time immemorial while Gowon a prominent Plateau man continues blaming Igbos and Ojukwu for Nigeria's travails. ... 2 Likes

RIP to them i hate dis BUHARI RULERIP to them 2 Likes





Why do villagers keep provoking these herdsmen? Why do villagers keep provoking these herdsmen?

AM SORRY 2 SAY DIS BUT PLATEAU PPLE R VERY UNSERIOUS PPLE. VERY SOON WAT IS HAPPENING 2 SOUTH KADUNA PPLE WILL BE A CHILD'S PLAY COMPARED 2 WAT IS GOING 2 HAPPEN 2 DEM, IF DEY DONT TAKE MATTERS IN DER HANDS. DERS NO LAW IN NIGERIA. 1 Like

Wait, nah Intenstine I dey see for dah 5th pic?? 1 Like

Fulani herdsmen are good people. They're just common criminals unlike IPOB terrorists.







Alhamdulillah!

They are not terrorist, I wish it was buhari and his cohorts that this mayhem occurred to

*Spits* Damn! These so-called herdsmen are BEASTS!!*Spits*

it's appealing how Christians expect God to come down from heaven to protect them from been killed by their fellow human

being





this is why they remains vulnerable to Islamic terrorist

Thank you.



It is well beyond time to talk, it's time for self defence with no mercy.



Community youths(vigilante groups) comprising of affected victim's families are equipped with their weapons.

love a muslim at ur own peril,thats y i laugh at christians shouting atiku2019

what are our leaders doing about this blood thirsty fulanis herdsmen.our leader should do something about this abeg

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/fulani-herdsmen-kill-2-men-on-their-way.html?m=1 buhari herdsmen not Fulani buhari herdsmen not Fulani

Fullani Herdsmen are law abiding citizens.

RIP.

Chai that sandra Yakubu fine scatter.

Bleep all d modafucking fulanis buhari is no exemption born terrorist

The people dislpaying their talent are not Terrorist but those that are calm and non violent are declared Terrorist....More kudos to fulani people......let them wipe the whole benue and North to win Afrima award,best people award,best peacemakers award,artitse of the year award and song writer of the year award.

100% in support of them...

Before u attack me,pls note:They are not Terrorist!!!!..#Deal with it!!!! The people dislpaying their talent are not Terrorist but those that are calm and non violent are declared Terrorist....More kudos to fulani people......let them wipe the whole benue and North to win Afrima award,best people award,best peacemakers award,artitse of the year award and song writer of the year award.100% in support of them...Before u attack me,pls note:They are not Terrorist!!!!..#Deal with it!!!!





http://www.mortalpoet.com/arabic-symbols-nigerian-army-naira/ And as usual nothing will happen. We need to restructure every facet of this country beginning with the constitution.