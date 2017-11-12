₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fulani Herdsmen Kill 2 Men On Their Way Home In Plateau (Graphic Photos) by onoikenna: 3:13pm
As shared by Amos who lives in Jos.....
'Another sad incident along Wereng Camp again the day before yesterday. They where ambushed in Wereng camp of Riyom LGA. These two young Men were slaughter like chikens by FULANI MARAUDERS on there way home from RIYOM TO WERENG on the 12/11/2017. When I see incident like this, my heart bleeds and I wonder what our leaders are saying pertaining this wicked act on innocent lives. I still insist on a ban on Open grazing in Plateau State. Since the Fulani will not embrace peace then the should just go and leave our Land. I call on the Gbong Gwom Jos to speak before they will finish our people on no cause. The Gbong Gwom is not a political leader, he is a Traditional leader. So he should speak, if possible visit Buhari on this issues. Enough of this Mayhem on our People. Let the government know that, if they refuse to do something about this wicked act, then we will not hesitate to take the laws into our hands. Last week nine people and is not up-to a week, two people. We don't even know what will happen in the next few days. Haba jama'
it's appealing how Christians expect God to come down from heaven to protect them from been killed by their fellow human
this is why they remains vulnerable to Islamic terrorist
END TIME HERDSMEN ... SO MUCH EVIL.
smulti:This aint good. I thought peace was returning to Plateau.
Terrorists.
I still cause the day we were almagamted into this forsaken country.
The fulani are not your neighbors I repeat. Deal with them with long arms.
Never give him a resting place in your home but give him food and water and send him away immediately
Islamic jihadist keeping reppin for Allah the arabian deity
Now you wonder what kind of country is Nigeria. A place where the real terrorists are overlooked, hence they continue to terrorise the nation. When will a spade be called a spade in Nigeria?
They’re not terrorists
They’re the true Nigerians
onoikenna:
from benue dem don cross enter plateau
May their souls rest in peace.
why evils why evils..I think they should send that song to all Fulani herdsmen
Fulani destroying Plateau state and her indigenes from time immemorial while Gowon a prominent Plateau man continues blaming Igbos and Ojukwu for Nigeria's travails. ...
i hate dis BUHARI RULE RIP to them
Why do villagers keep provoking these herdsmen?
AM SORRY 2 SAY DIS BUT PLATEAU PPLE R VERY UNSERIOUS PPLE. VERY SOON WAT IS HAPPENING 2 SOUTH KADUNA PPLE WILL BE A CHILD'S PLAY COMPARED 2 WAT IS GOING 2 HAPPEN 2 DEM, IF DEY DONT TAKE MATTERS IN DER HANDS. DERS NO LAW IN NIGERIA.
Wait, nah Intenstine I dey see for dah 5th pic??
Fulani herdsmen are good people. They're just common criminals unlike IPOB terrorists.
Alhamdulillah!
They are not terrorist, I wish it was buhari and his cohorts that this mayhem occurred to
Damn! These so-called herdsmen are BEASTS!! *Spits*
smulti:
Thank you.
It is well beyond time to talk, it's time for self defence with no mercy.
Community youths(vigilante groups) comprising of affected victim's families are equipped with their weapons.
These youths need to do what is necessary against fulani herdsmen who trespass on their family land(farms).
love a muslim at ur own peril,thats y i laugh at christians shouting atiku2019
what are our leaders doing about this blood thirsty fulanis herdsmen.our leader should do something about this abeg
onoikenna:buhari herdsmen not Fulani
Fullani Herdsmen are law abiding citizens.
RIP.
Chai that sandra Yakubu fine scatter.
Bleep all d modafucking fulanis buhari is no exemption born terrorist
onoikenna:
The people dislpaying their talent are not Terrorist but those that are calm and non violent are declared Terrorist....More kudos to fulani people......let them wipe the whole benue and North to win Afrima award,best people award,best peacemakers award,artitse of the year award and song writer of the year award.
100% in support of them...
Before u attack me,pls note:They are not Terrorist!!!!..#Deal with it!!!!
And as usual nothing will happen. We need to restructure every facet of this country beginning with the constitution.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/arabic-symbols-nigerian-army-naira/
What's going on in this country?
