Lovely attacking football from Nigeria.

The Man of the Match for me is again Alex Iwobi. What do you think? 16 Likes 1 Share

This special space is dedicated to lover of sports. 76 Likes

IWOBI 86 Likes 3 Shares

The match is Good omen that Nigeria will go a long way in the World Cup

Congrats Guys 27 Likes





and mikel apostle sulemanand mikel 7 Likes 1 Share

Iwobi is the man of the match 31 Likes 1 Share

Save for the two (sublime) goals, his performance was average. He gave away the ball far too easily, far too many times.



Mine is the magnificent Iheanacho.

Mehn, that guy (almost single-handedly) brought us back from the dead.



I hope this performance inspires him to up his game at Leicester.



kudos to them all for making my day. 61 Likes

I no watch d match... 3 Likes 1 Share

Iwobi is a bomb, he is on fire.



Tammy Abraham will regret his decision.





Tammy Abraham after seeing how good our team is doing without his proud ass 88 Likes

Definitely IWOBI 6 Likes

Iwobi 2 Likes





Alexander Iwobi is the man of the match!!



Up Nigeria, Up Arsenal !!! 42 Likes

Ndidi was solid 7 Likes

Idowu did well too. Kelechi iheanacho's freekick was fire fire 34 Likes 2 Shares

Iwobi, definitely.



To all those who think Messi would have stopped Nigeria's 4 goals if he had played, I say: head is paining you.



As if Argentina hasn't lost many matches that Messi played in! 37 Likes 1 Share

Iwobi of Destiny. 8 Likes

Alex iwobi obviously is the man of the match.





He is very far ahead of kelechi iheanacho

Gernot is a very good coach





U can liken his halftime team talk to that of Alex Ferguson 18 Likes



Akpenyi just killed his world cup dream. Too rigid for a South African based keeper.....haba! No communication with his front line and worst crime ever....committed a schoolboy error. Who serves and handles the ball outside the 18 yard box? He should work his ass out if he wants to be in the tea party.

Iheanacho should stop fronting 20 years biko. He gased out like a 32 year old man!

Ahmed Musa, whatever ever happened to this guy is still mystery Ever since his martial issue became public, the guy just lost his mojo. The pace and in runs all gone..... dala mallam, you can do it.

The presence of Mikel gave the team that 12th man effect....nice one.

Akpenyi just killed his world cup dream. Too rigid for a South African based keeper.....haba! No communication with his front line and worst crime ever....committed a schoolboy error. Who serves and handles the ball outside the 18 yard box? He should work his ass out if he wants to be in the tea party.

Iheanacho should stop fronting 20 years biko. He gased out like a 32 year old man!

Ahmed Musa, whatever ever happened to this guy is still mystery Ever since his martial issue became public, the guy just lost his mojo. The pace and in runs all gone..... dala mallam, you can do it.

The presence of Mikel gave the team that 12th man effect....nice one.

Overall....7/10 for the team. Iwobi certainly. That boy is a man!

I think it's our coach. 14 Likes

Iwobi 4 Likes

Iwobi 2 Likes

Though I didn't watch the match but most nairalanders are saying Iwobi, so I go with the audience........ Iwobi 11 Likes

Iwobi is a bomb, he is on fire.



tammy is not as good as any of our present strikers. FACT! so he can go to hell. wonder why nfa was even courting him

Iwobi 1 Like