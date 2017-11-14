₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Serendip: 7:33pm
Lovely attacking football from Nigeria.
The Man of the Match for me is again Alex Iwobi. What do you think?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by siraj1402(m): 7:47pm
This special space is dedicated to lover of sports.
76 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Kimcutie: 7:47pm
IWOBI
86 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by moscobabs(m): 7:47pm
The match is Good omen that Nigeria will go a long way in the World Cup
.
Congrats Guys
27 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by IgboticGirl(f): 7:47pm
apostle suleman
and mikel
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Bibidear(f): 7:47pm
Iwobi is the man of the match
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by anomsodi(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by coolk(m): 7:48pm
Naaah...
Save for the two (sublime) goals, his performance was average. He gave away the ball far too easily, far too many times.
Mine is the magnificent Iheanacho.
Mehn, that guy (almost single-handedly) brought us back from the dead.
I hope this performance inspires him to up his game at Leicester.
kudos to them all for making my day.
61 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by angelusbrut: 7:48pm
I no watch d match...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by mazimee(m): 7:48pm
Iwobi is a bomb, he is on fire.
Tammy Abraham will regret his decision.
Tammy Abraham after seeing how good our team is doing without his proud ass
88 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Dontripsy(m): 7:48pm
Definitely IWOBI
6 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by beeff(m): 7:48pm
Iwobi
2 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Ne0w1zarD: 7:48pm
Alexander Iwobi is the man of the match!!
Up Nigeria, Up Arsenal !!!
42 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 7:48pm
Ndidi was solid
7 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by petsolo115: 7:48pm
Myself
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Ne0w1zarD: 7:48pm
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by bedspread: 7:48pm
I THINK IT SHOULD BE.........
LET ME NOT LIE....
I DID NOT WATCH THE MATCH
I ONLY SAW SCORES
20 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Iamtipsyy(m): 7:48pm
Idowu did well too. Kelechi iheanacho's freekick was fire fire
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by webincomeplus(m): 7:48pm
Iwobi, definitely.
To all those who think Messi would have stopped Nigeria's 4 goals if he had played, I say: head is paining you.
As if Argentina hasn't lost many matches that Messi played in!
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by AryaSand(f): 7:48pm
Iwobi of Destiny.
8 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by swiz123(m): 7:48pm
Alex iwobi obviously is the man of the match.
He is very far ahead of kelechi iheanacho
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by rawpadgin(m): 7:48pm
Gernot is a very good coach
U can liken his halftime team talk to that of Alex Ferguson
18 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by toprealman: 7:49pm
Iwobi certainly. That boy is a man!
Akpenyi just killed his world cup dream. Too rigid for a South African based keeper.....haba! No communication with his front line and worst crime ever....committed a schoolboy error. Who serves and handles the ball outside the 18 yard box? He should work his ass out if he wants to be in the tea party.
Iheanacho should stop fronting 20 years biko. He gased out like a 32 year old man!
Ahmed Musa, whatever ever happened to this guy is still mystery Ever since his martial issue became public, the guy just lost his mojo. The pace and in runs all gone..... dala mallam, you can do it.
The presence of Mikel gave the team that 12th man effect....nice one.
Overall....7/10 for the team.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by ogbs2020love: 7:49pm
I think it's our coach.
14 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by dotcomnamename: 7:49pm
Iwobi
4 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Abdulsalaam9(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by gbenga4231: 7:49pm
Iwobi
2 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Disneylady(f): 7:49pm
Though I didn't watch the match but most nairalanders are saying Iwobi, so I go with the audience........ Iwobi
11 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by HardMirror(m): 7:49pm
mazimee:tammy is not as good as any of our present strikers. FACT! so he can go to hell. wonder why nfa was even courting him
10 Likes
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by HardMirror(m): 7:49pm
Abdulsalaam9:
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by Mak4web(m): 7:49pm
Iwobi
1 Like
|Re: Argentina Vs Nigeria: Man Of The Match by internationalman(m): 7:49pm
Argentina have never failed to collect maximum point against Nigeria when Lionel messi played..
2 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Is She An Athlete Or A P0rnStar? (picture) / Did Nigeria Threaten Mali To Lose The Match ? / Football Agent Looking For Young Nigerians For Trials With Clubs In Singapore.
