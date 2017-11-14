Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures (12676 Views)

1. Nigerians begging Argentina in FIRST HALF after conceding two goals in just 36 minutes VERSUS Nigeria coming From 2-0 down to win 2-4...What a turnaround..!!!



2. After subscribing to DSTV but they refused to air today's epic encounter so you entered Nairaland for updates 46 Likes 3 Shares

3. Lmao, they say “ Messi did not play”, we say “okay, Moses did not play”.. Nigeria is just better than Argentina today... 86 Likes 5 Shares

4. How Super Eagles Players turned up in the second Half against Argentina.. 49 Likes 4 Shares

5. When you still can't believe the scoreline.

Even Gernot Rohr is using Iwobi better than Arsene Wenger... 85 Likes 5 Shares

How Argentine fans reacted to the rape in 2nd half 39 Likes 3 Shares

Iheanacho's free kick against Argentina is probably the first I've seen scored by the super eagles since

Okocha's own against Cameroon. 81 Likes 5 Shares

I wasn't expecting that free kick to be goal I wasn't expecting that free kick to be goal 9 Likes

6.Anytime I think about the goalkeepers we are carrying to the world cup....How can Akpeyi face someone like Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo?? 61 Likes 4 Shares

Iheanacho and Iwobi are our heros.THey have the quality and confidence in front of goal, build the team around them.. Iheanacho and Iwobi are our heros.THey have the quality and confidence in front of goal, build the team around them.. 2 Likes

Nigeria all the way, We expect them to replicate the excellent performance at the tournament. 1 Like







GErnot ROHR ; the architect of revitalised super eagles....

Maximum respect to the Coach 7.Rochas Okorocha is somewhere now thinking of how to erect Gernot Rohr's statue in Owerri..GErnot ROHR ; the architect of revitalised super eagles....Maximum respect to the Coach 129 Likes 5 Shares

We turned around a 2 goal deficit to beat Argentina.I'm proud of this team 11 Likes 1 Share

*Looks at the post* rotgl

Fact Fact 7 Likes

The duo of Bryan Idowu and Tyron Ebuehi had an impressive debut today.... TO THOSE VIEWING THIS THREND,how will you rate them..?? Idowu got on the score sheet while Ebuehi silenced Di Maria... 7 Likes 1 Share

Idowu scores on debut! Iwobi braces! Iheanacho FK! Ebuehi reliable! Uzoho Number One! Ogu tireless! Mikel the leader!!

Idowu scores on debut! Iwobi braces! Iheanacho FK! Ebuehi reliable! Uzoho Number One! Ogu tireless! Mikel the leader!! 24 Likes 2 Shares

I didn't watch the game. I just asked a friend after returning from church. I just can't believe the scoreline. I just quickly rush to nairaland... Alas, it's true 6 Likes

11 Likes

How Di Maria will sleep tonight





The match weak me.

I no fit do anything again tonight 10 Likes 2 Shares

Argentina's coach be like. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Arsene Wenger be like.



Iwobi my boy. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Nice 1 Like