|Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:26pm
1. Nigerians begging Argentina in FIRST HALF after conceding two goals in just 36 minutes VERSUS Nigeria coming From 2-0 down to win 2-4...What a turnaround..!!!
cc : Lalasticlala
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 8:29pm
lol.....Burst my brain..
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Antina(f): 8:31pm
We dey wait!!
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by alegbeleye(m): 8:32pm
i come pity Argentina. Massive CUM from behind, more like rape.
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:39pm
2. After subscribing to DSTV but they refused to air today's epic encounter so you entered Nairaland for updates
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:43pm
3. Lmao, they say “ Messi did not play”, we say “okay, Moses did not play”.. Nigeria is just better than Argentina today...
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:50pm
4. How Super Eagles Players turned up in the second Half against Argentina..
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:52pm
5. When you still can't believe the scoreline.
Even Gernot Rohr is using Iwobi better than Arsene Wenger...
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by mazimee(m): 8:56pm
How Argentine fans reacted to the rape in 2nd half
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 8:57pm
Iheanacho's free kick against Argentina is probably the first I've seen scored by the super eagles since
Okocha's own against Cameroon.
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by mazimee(m): 8:58pm
BankManager:
I wasn't expecting that free kick to be goal
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 9:00pm
6.Anytime I think about the goalkeepers we are carrying to the world cup....How can Akpeyi face someone like Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo??
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 9:12pm
mazimee:
Iheanacho and Iwobi are our heros.THey have the quality and confidence in front of goal, build the team around them..
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by rozay12345: 9:12pm
Nigeria all the way, We expect them to replicate the excellent performance at the tournament.
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 9:14pm
7.Rochas Okorocha is somewhere now thinking of how to erect Gernot Rohr's statue in Owerri..
GErnot ROHR ; the architect of revitalised super eagles....
Maximum respect to the Coach
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 9:27pm
We turned around a 2 goal deficit to beat Argentina.I'm proud of this team
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Osasnidas(m): 9:28pm
*Looks at the post* rotgl
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by tu9ic3(m): 9:41pm
BankManager:
Fact
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 9:46pm
The duo of Bryan Idowu and Tyron Ebuehi had an impressive debut today.... TO THOSE VIEWING THIS THREND,how will you rate them..?? Idowu got on the score sheet while Ebuehi silenced Di Maria...
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 9:50pm
Chevronstaff:
Idowu scores on debut! Iwobi braces! Iheanacho FK! Ebuehi reliable! Uzoho Number One! Ogu tireless! Mikel the leader!!
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by oluemmakay(m): 10:00pm
I didn't watch the game. I just asked a friend after returning from church. I just can't believe the scoreline. I just quickly rush to nairaland... Alas, it's true
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Adrenaline123(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:06pm
How Di Maria will sleep tonight
The match weak me.
I no fit do anything again tonight
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:08pm
Argentina's coach be like.
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:14pm
Arsene Wenger be like.
Iwobi my boy.
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:16pm
I see lala viewing.
How lalasticlala will get this thread to fp.
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 10:21pm
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Bills2307(m): 10:21pm
Chevronstaff:lwkmd
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by affable4: 10:21pm
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by autotrader014(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by deb303(f): 10:21pm
