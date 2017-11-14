₦airaland Forum

Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:26pm
1. Nigerians begging Argentina in FIRST HALF after conceding two goals in just 36 minutes VERSUS Nigeria coming From 2-0 down to win 2-4...What a turnaround..!!!

32 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 8:29pm
lol.....Burst my brain.. grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Antina(f): 8:31pm
We dey wait!!
Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by alegbeleye(m): 8:32pm
i come pity Argentina. Massive CUM from behind, more like rape.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:39pm
2. After subscribing to DSTV but they refused to air today's epic encounter so you entered Nairaland for updates

46 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:43pm
3. Lmao, they say “ Messi did not play”, we say “okay, Moses did not play”.. Nigeria is just better than Argentina today...

86 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 8:48pm
Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:50pm
4. How Super Eagles Players turned up in the second Half against Argentina..

49 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 8:52pm
5. When you still can't believe the scoreline.
Even Gernot Rohr is using Iwobi better than Arsene Wenger...

85 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by mazimee(m): 8:56pm
How Argentine fans reacted to the rape in 2nd half

39 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 8:57pm
Iheanacho's free kick against Argentina is probably the first I've seen scored by the super eagles since
Okocha's own against Cameroon.

81 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by mazimee(m): 8:58pm
BankManager:
Iheanacho's free kick against Argentina is probably the first I've seen scored by the super eagles since
Okocha's own against Cameroon.

I wasn't expecting that free kick to be goal

9 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 9:00pm
6.Anytime I think about the goalkeepers we are carrying to the world cup....How can Akpeyi face someone like Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo??

61 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 9:12pm
mazimee:


I wasn't expecting that free kick to be goal

Iheanacho and Iwobi are our heros.THey have the quality and confidence in front of goal, build the team around them..

2 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by rozay12345: 9:12pm
Nigeria all the way, We expect them to replicate the excellent performance at the tournament.

1 Like

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 9:14pm
7.Rochas Okorocha is somewhere now thinking of how to erect Gernot Rohr's statue in Owerri..
grin grin

GErnot ROHR ; the architect of revitalised super eagles....
Maximum respect to the Coach

129 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 9:27pm
We turned around a 2 goal deficit to beat Argentina.I'm proud of this team

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Osasnidas(m): 9:28pm
*Looks at the post* rotgl grin
Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by tu9ic3(m): 9:41pm
BankManager:
Iheanacho's free kick against Argentina is probably the first I've seen scored by the super eagles since
Okocha's own against Cameroon.

Fact

7 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Chevronstaff: 9:46pm
The duo of Bryan Idowu and Tyron Ebuehi had an impressive debut today.... TO THOSE VIEWING THIS THREND,how will you rate them..?? Idowu got on the score sheet while Ebuehi silenced Di Maria...

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by BankManager(m): 9:50pm
Chevronstaff:
The duo of Bryan Idowu and Tyron
Ebuehi had an impressive debut today....
TO THOSE VIEWING THIS THREND,how will you rate them..??
Idowu got on the score sheet while Ebuehi silenced Di Maria...

Idowu scores on debut! Iwobi braces! Iheanacho FK! Ebuehi reliable! Uzoho Number One! Ogu tireless! Mikel the leader!!
grin

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by oluemmakay(m): 10:00pm
I didn't watch the game. I just asked a friend after returning from church. I just can't believe the scoreline. I just quickly rush to nairaland... Alas, it's true

6 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Adrenaline123(m): 10:04pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin

11 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:06pm
How Di Maria will sleep tonight


The match weak me.
I no fit do anything again tonight

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:08pm
Argentina's coach be like.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:14pm
Arsene Wenger be like.

Iwobi my boy.

41 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:16pm
I see lala viewing.

How lalasticlala will get this thread to fp.

12 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 10:21pm
Funny
Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by Bills2307(m): 10:21pm
Chevronstaff:
7.Rochas Okorocha is somewhere now thinking of how to erect Gernot Rohr's statue in Owerri..
grin grin

GErnot ROHR ; the architect of revitalised super eagles....
Maximum respect to the Coach
lwkmd

12 Likes

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by affable4: 10:21pm
Nice

1 Like

Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by autotrader014(m): 10:21pm
grin
Re: Aftermath Of Argentina Vs Nigeria : 7 Funny Pictures by deb303(f): 10:21pm
