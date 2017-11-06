Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes (13557 Views)

1.How Chelsea fans will Be Bouncing to

work tomorrow...

cc : Lalasticlala

1 Like

2.When you ask Manchester United fans about the 4-0 goals they used to score 71 Likes 1 Share

1 Like 1 Share

3.Manchester united fans trying to encourage themselves even after 11 away games under Mourinho against the top six without a win. One goal in the last 10. That’s so poor. 38 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahhahahah lmao pls upload the rest 2 Likes 1 Share

4.Lukaku waiting to play Brighton and Hove, so he can pad stats. While Morata is out there winning big games... 68 Likes 2 Shares

5.Maximum respect for this man.

If Morata should give your girlfriend's

head , forget her, his head game is A1. 67 Likes 1 Share



6.This is how Chelsea are going to sleep tonight! 126 Likes 7 Shares

To those viewing ,who was your man of the match?

Anyone noticed? When it's Mourinho, Hazard n Fabregas play their A game. 5 Likes 1 Share

Luizkid:

Anyone noticed? When it's Mourinho, Hazard n Fabregas play their A game. Fabregas and Hazard absolute masterclass today Fabregas and Hazard absolute masterclass today 4 Likes 1 Share

I LOVE SEEING MAN URINE LOOSE A MATCH...THEREFORE MY MAN OF THE MATCH IS MORATA. 7 Likes

7. How Real Madrid fans look at Zidane whenever morata scores for Chelsea... How did madrid sold morata to keep benzema ?? 74 Likes

So football lovers,if you were in charge of man.utd transfer,what will you do?

You can't sign just Matic & Lukaku and expect to go from 6th to 1st . Need a whole lot more than that. Very poor transfer .... 5 Likes

Luizkid:

Anyone noticed? When it's Mourinho, Hazard n Fabregas play their A game. What we learnt today Morata > Lukaku....

Conte > Mourinho...

Kante> Matic



What we learnt today Morata > Lukaku....Conte > Mourinho...Kante> Matic 31 Likes 1 Share

Chevronstaff:

So football lovers,if you were in charge of man.utd transfer,what will you do?

You can't sign just Matic & Lukaku and expect to go from 6th to 1st . Need a whole lot more than that. Very poor transfer .... Mourinho the biggest bottle job. Spends hundreds of millions. Breaks GB transfer record twice. Style of play? still zero...



The difference between Mourinho and Guardiola is; you give both of them money to buy a private car, one gets a Benz, D other a caterpillar...

Mourinho the biggest bottle job. Spends hundreds of millions. Breaks GB transfer record twice. Style of play? still zero...The difference between Mourinho and Guardiola is; you give both of them money to buy a private car, one gets a Benz, D other a caterpillar... 31 Likes 2 Shares

BankManager:



Mourinho the biggest bottle job. Spends hundreds of millions. Breaks GB transfer record twice. Style of play? still zero...



The difference between Mourinho and Guardiola is; you give both of them money to buy a private car, one gets a Benz, D other a caterpillar...

lol

lol 2 Likes





Someone said Manchester united only have 100% creativity in Chivita advert



47 Likes 2 Shares

41 Likes 3 Shares

It changes nothing.





Chelshit is still below Man United on the league table.





Congratulations to them on their win



Glory Glory Man United 16 Likes

when they ask david de gea what happen he would reply "Mòráťá"



translation "i saw pepper" 23 Likes 1 Share



I was happy chelsea won, man u fans were thinking that the champions league loss will enable them to beat Chelsea.







But that guy with blue hair no try at all today I was happy chelsea won, man u fans were thinking that the champions league loss will enable them to beat Chelsea.But that guy with blue hair no try at all today 7 Likes

Man u fans don suffer... 2 Likes

ELdaar55:

I LOVE SEEING MAN URINE LOOSE A MATCH...THEREFORE MY MAN OF THE MATCH IS MORATA.

MAN URINE? MAN URINE?

man u how market

BankManager:



Mourinho the biggest bottle job. Spends hundreds of millions. Breaks GB transfer record twice. Style of play? still zero...



The difference between Mourinho and Guardiola is; you give both of them money to buy a private car, one gets a Benz, D other a caterpillar...

, wao , wao 2 Likes

Seriously I don’t get it Man United Lost 1- Nil to Chelsea and Man City raped Arsenal 3-1. What’s with this stuuuupid thread and it even made Fp 4 Likes

Truth is, Chelsea wasn't wasn't spectacular, Man United was just too poor



Jose has succeeded in changing the mentality of the team from attach, attach, attach to defend, defend then nick a point or 3 3 Likes