Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes
|Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 8:57pm On Nov 05
1.How Chelsea fans will Be Bouncing to
work tomorrow...
cc : Lalasticlala
88 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by madridguy(m): 8:58pm On Nov 05
1 Like
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:05pm On Nov 05
2.When you ask Manchester United fans about the 4-0 goals they used to score
71 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by NgcoboP: 9:07pm On Nov 05
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:14pm On Nov 05
3.Manchester united fans trying to encourage themselves even after 11 away games under Mourinho against the top six without a win. One goal in the last 10. That’s so poor.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by sneakzy(m): 9:19pm On Nov 05
Hahahahahhahahah lmao pls upload the rest
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:19pm On Nov 05
4.Lukaku waiting to play Brighton and Hove, so he can pad stats. While Morata is out there winning big games...
68 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:29pm On Nov 05
5.Maximum respect for this man.
If Morata should give your girlfriend's
head , forget her, his head game is A1.
67 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:34pm On Nov 05
6.This is how Chelsea are going to sleep tonight!
126 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:37pm On Nov 05
To those viewing ,who was your man of the match?
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Luizkid(m): 9:38pm On Nov 05
Anyone noticed? When it's Mourinho, Hazard n Fabregas play their A game.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:43pm On Nov 05
Luizkid:Fabregas and Hazard absolute masterclass today
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by ELdaar55(m): 9:47pm On Nov 05
I LOVE SEEING MAN URINE LOOSE A MATCH...THEREFORE MY MAN OF THE MATCH IS MORATA.
7 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 9:55pm On Nov 05
7. How Real Madrid fans look at Zidane whenever morata scores for Chelsea... How did madrid sold morata to keep benzema ??
74 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 10:08pm On Nov 05
So football lovers,if you were in charge of man.utd transfer,what will you do?
You can't sign just Matic & Lukaku and expect to go from 6th to 1st . Need a whole lot more than that. Very poor transfer ....
5 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by BankManager(m): 10:15pm On Nov 05
Luizkid:What we learnt today Morata > Lukaku....
Conte > Mourinho...
Kante> Matic
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by BankManager(m): 10:23pm On Nov 05
Chevronstaff:Mourinho the biggest bottle job. Spends hundreds of millions. Breaks GB transfer record twice. Style of play? still zero...
The difference between Mourinho and Guardiola is; you give both of them money to buy a private car, one gets a Benz, D other a caterpillar...
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Chevronstaff: 10:25pm On Nov 05
BankManager:lol
2 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Narldon(f): 10:25pm On Nov 05
Someone said Manchester united only have 100% creativity in Chivita advert
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by LesbianBoy(m): 10:26pm On Nov 05
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by GreatMindLikes: 10:27pm On Nov 05
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by emeijeh(m): 10:27pm On Nov 05
It changes nothing.
Chelshit is still below Man United on the league table.
Congratulations to them on their win
Glory Glory Man United
16 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by henrydadon(m): 10:27pm On Nov 05
when they ask david de gea what happen he would reply "Mòráťá"
translation "i saw pepper"
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by anitapreeti(f): 10:28pm On Nov 05
I was happy chelsea won, man u fans were thinking that the champions league loss will enable them to beat Chelsea.
But that guy with blue hair no try at all today
7 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by paulsibility(m): 10:28pm On Nov 05
Man u fans don suffer...
2 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Lexusgs430: 10:28pm On Nov 05
ELdaar55:
MAN URINE?
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by numerouno01(m): 10:28pm On Nov 05
man u how market
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by adetes: 10:28pm On Nov 05
BankManager:, wao
2 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by Josh44s(m): 10:29pm On Nov 05
Seriously I don’t get it Man United Lost 1- Nil to Chelsea and Man City raped Arsenal 3-1. What’s with this stuuuupid thread and it even made Fp
4 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by rawpadgin(m): 10:29pm On Nov 05
Truth is, Chelsea wasn't wasn't spectacular, Man United was just too poor
Jose has succeeded in changing the mentality of the team from attach, attach, attach to defend, defend then nick a point or 3
3 Likes
|Re: Aftermath Of Chelsea Vs Manchester United : 7 Funny Memes by ngwababe: 10:29pm On Nov 05
Chelsea for life!
3 Likes 1 Share
