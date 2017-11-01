₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,229 members, 3,912,557 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) (3445 Views)
Andy Ubah Gives Cars To APC Leaders In Anambra Ahead Of Election (Photos) / Ibrahim Idris Arrives Dubai In Style. Photos / Ibrahim Idris Arrives Delta In The Jet Of NPF - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by stephenduru: 8:28pm
IGP Ibrahim Idris arrived Anambra state today ahead of Anambra election.He visited Anambra State Police Command Headquarters,Awka where he had discussions with police officers.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/igp-ibrahim-idris-arrives-anambra-ahead.html?m=1
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by stephenduru: 8:30pm
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by crestedaguiyi: 8:38pm
Rogues
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by Spylord48: 9:14pm
Please Igp don't cause trouble or confusion in my beloved state biko. In a saner society, you should have resigned by now because of corruption allegations hanging over your neck.But Nigeria is a poo hole,such things can't happen for now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by rozay12345: 9:57pm
The Inspector General of the worst policing force in the world, in developed climes, you will be brainstorming with your lieutenants on how to rid your force of the known shame, anyway, i am sure you and your boys are smiling to the bank right now, we know, it is a Nigerian thing, we are just appealing to your sexual morals while in the state not to impregnate female electoral officers or criminals, after which you would release a statement of "I can sleep with anyone as long as she is human".
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by KehnnyCares(m): 10:03pm
May God make the the election free, fair and violence free one.
1 Like
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by sagieramos(m): 10:24pm
Fadarts and comics
The wait is almost over.......... Dunkodes uncensored will be out on the last day of November............. Winter[dunkodes] is here#dunkodes#fadarts
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by IYANGBALI: 10:25pm
Dem go lig this erec-tion
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by IYANGBALI: 10:25pm
KehnnyCares:dem go lig am
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by Hpira: 10:26pm
Way to go
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by Heisenburg82: 10:26pm
Weldone NPF. Praying for a smooth election.
1 Like
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by joystickextend1(m): 10:30pm
Alright..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys.
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by TimeMod1: 10:31pm
rozay12345:Lol. Look at this one. He go sample Anambra girls before he leaves.
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by deco22: 10:31pm
They are really interested in making sure IPOB doesn't disrupt the election... commendable.
1 Like
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by ufuosman(m): 10:36pm
World ranking afar?
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by gete21: 10:37pm
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:55pm
I can only wish the good people of Anambra state all the best in the gubernatorial election.
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by Lanretoye(m): 11:01pm
wey him voters card.
|Re: IGP Ibrahim Idris Arrives Anambra Ahead Of Anambra Election (Pics) by sojikul(m): 11:05pm
If it general election were will he be?
(0) (Reply)
Olu Falae Is Sad About His Lineage / Swiss Firm Offers $20bn To Enter Nigeria's Infrastructure Bond Market! / Ekiti Election: Shocking Facts Emerged!!!
Viewing this topic: kenny2pj(m), Poshriel(f), dadaojames(m), itiswello352, ibbold(m), ClitoPen, nzechu(m), bayogbite(m), adebayonle(m), TheTecthusiast and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15