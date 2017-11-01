Please Igp don't cause trouble or confusion in my beloved state biko. In a saner society, you should have resigned by now because of corruption allegations hanging over your neck.But Nigeria is a poo hole,such things can't happen for now.

The Inspector General of the worst policing force in the world, in developed climes, you will be brainstorming with your lieutenants on how to rid your force of the known shame, anyway, i am sure you and your boys are smiling to the bank right now, we know, it is a Nigerian thing, we are just appealing to your sexual morals while in the state not to impregnate female electoral officers or criminals, after which you would release a statement of "I can sleep with anyone as long as she is human".