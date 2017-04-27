₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by klanny: 9:36pm
My Eyes Wide Photogapher
Busted !!!....Klannyblog has snooped out some information about Yvonne Nelson's Supposed Baby Daddy and we are sure with no doubt that he's the one ...Interestingly he is the only one that has a new unwatermaked photo of Yvonne's baby bump during the magazine shoot, and recently shared a special message of thanks to her.
https://www.instagram.com/myeyeswide/?hl=en
See more photo proof below;
http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/11/checkout-instagram-page-of-yvonne.html
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by klanny: 9:43pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by LUGBE: 9:46pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by midehi2(f): 10:01pm
i know this guy, he can't be the father of her baby
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by babyfaceafrica: 10:40pm
Who e epp?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by Dee04(m): 10:40pm
we don hear na ahhh
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by amunkita(m): 10:40pm
This one wey do eye like hit and run..
I wish them happiness...
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by NwaAmaikpe: 10:41pm
So this is the nearest she could get to Majid Michael.
Obsession is a sin.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by tayo200(m): 10:42pm
am d father...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by lazygal: 10:43pm
midehi2:
Wh? Becasue he is dating you?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by instaTUBE: 10:43pm
na wa o
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by emazy10(m): 10:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by Uceegal: 10:44pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:46pm
Handsome dude
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by brightalo17: 10:47pm
I don't even understand what the Op is trying to say, plz anyone with better understanding of the post can help explain to me , I'm going to meet Buhari in Ebonyi.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by Bossontop(m): 10:47pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by iamnicer: 10:49pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by sirugos(m): 10:51pm
Rubbish trend... are u expecting me to be her baby daddy b4?..
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by goldedprince: 10:56pm
midehi2:This is another oshogbo weed smoker
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by johnstar(m): 10:56pm
Hmm
African gals and white man sha
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by LordBaelish: 10:58pm
am I the only one that saw"friend"in his post to her? c'mon who knocks someone up and keeps them in the friendzone?
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:59pm
Why is there line on her tummy
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by IamLaura(f): 10:59pm
Handsome white man,she got taste.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by ruggedtimi(m): 11:00pm
.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by sunshineV(m): 11:04pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by makky555(f): 11:04pm
So you want me to use my bra and do handkerchief
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by RaeMystix(f): 11:07pm
midehi2:Spill the beans
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by shentella: 11:07pm
Spies
|Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:17pm
amunkita:So dem do eye like "hit and run"
(0) (Reply)
