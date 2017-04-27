₦airaland Forum

Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked - Celebrities - Nairaland

Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked

Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by klanny: 9:36pm
My Eyes Wide Photogapher

Busted !!!....Klannyblog has snooped out some information about Yvonne Nelson's Supposed Baby Daddy and we are sure with no doubt that he's the one ...Interestingly he is the only one that has a new unwatermaked photo of Yvonne's baby bump during the magazine shoot, and recently shared a special message of thanks to her.

https://www.instagram.com/myeyeswide/?hl=en

See more photo proof below;
http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/11/checkout-instagram-page-of-yvonne.html

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by klanny: 9:43pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by LUGBE: 9:46pm
Hmmmm
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by midehi2(f): 10:01pm
i know this guy, he can't be the father of her baby
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by babyfaceafrica: 10:40pm
Who e epp?
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by Dee04(m): 10:40pm
we don hear na ahhh

2 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by amunkita(m): 10:40pm
This one wey do eye like hit and run..
I wish them happiness...

2 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by NwaAmaikpe: 10:41pm
shocked


So this is the nearest she could get to Majid Michael.


Obsession is a sin.
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by tayo200(m): 10:42pm
am d father...
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by lazygal: 10:43pm
midehi2:
i know this guy, he can't be the father of her baby

Wh? Becasue he is dating you?
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by instaTUBE: 10:43pm
na wa o
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by emazy10(m): 10:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
.

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by Uceegal: 10:44pm
Hmmmmmm
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:46pm
Handsome dude
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by brightalo17: 10:47pm
I don't even understand what the Op is trying to say, plz anyone with better understanding of the post can help explain to me , I'm going to meet Buhari in Ebonyi.
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by Bossontop(m): 10:47pm
shocked shocked

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by iamnicer: 10:49pm
undecided
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by sirugos(m): 10:51pm
Rubbish trend... are u expecting me to be her baby daddy b4?..

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by goldedprince: 10:56pm
midehi2:
i know this guy, he can't be the father of her baby
This is another oshogbo weed smoker
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by johnstar(m): 10:56pm
Hmm


African gals and white man sha
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by LordBaelish: 10:58pm
am I the only one that saw"friend"in his post to her? c'mon who knocks someone up and keeps them in the friendzone? cheesy

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:59pm
Why is there line on her tummy
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by IamLaura(f): 10:59pm
Handsome white man,she got taste.
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by ruggedtimi(m): 11:00pm
.
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by sunshineV(m): 11:04pm

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by makky555(f): 11:04pm
So you want me to use my bra and do handkerchief

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by RaeMystix(f): 11:07pm
midehi2:
i know this guy, he can't be the father of her baby
Spill the beans
Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by shentella: 11:07pm
Spies

Re: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy's Instagram Page Unmasked by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:17pm
amunkita:
This one wey do eye like hit and run..
I wish them happiness...
So dem do eye like "hit and run"

Viewing this topic: Ayotomiwa7(m), Myati, alako31, jayyjayy1(m), modath(f), Dekvng, Princetammy, brewdave(m), peachespeaches, sehin79(m), arent88(m), LotusFan, ayodotcom(m), sassygal(f), Rexphobia(m), miredia(m), DobraDobra, HarkymTheOracle(m), Donbraye(m), adakaibeyamma, manmidtexy(m), sirfamous1(m), marquiseT(f), rodbel(m), LordTrezy, leksmedia, princepp1(m), profpeters(m), Eden1747(f), Winnyluv(f), Maximus85(m), jawjaw1, shentella, klem93(m), Famoustemmy, ashjay001(m), Funkyswagzz(m), joelreg(m), maamisco(f), baybeeboi, myrum(m), genecoide, kenny1911, StainlessH(m), drake22, balkissfunmi(f), Tpresh(f), VEE2010(m), allymarry89(f), Uyiii, NaijaFutbol and 87 guest(s)

