₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,519 members, 3,933,844 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) (5556 Views)
|Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:27pm
Lovely Photo Of Bankyw's Groomsmen Praying For Him...
This is so nice!
http://newshelmng.com/lovely-photo-bankyws-groomsmen-praying/
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 9:28pm
Happy Married Life bro!!
More Photos >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/banky-ws-groomsmen-pray-for-him-before.html?m=1
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Manson1(m): 9:29pm
Here is the prayer point
6 Likes
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Munae(f): 9:31pm
and among them is the nigga planning to bang the new wife.
#Life
6 Likes
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by google4: 9:49pm
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Spanner4(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by OtemSapien: 9:49pm
I can see lalasticlala viewing
Chai! I never finish, the thing don land for FP.
Banky W, I wish you good health and a happy married life.
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Primusinterpares(m): 9:50pm
Are they actually praying or its for the camera
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:50pm
Patapata by Monday we will be free from BankyAdesua
4 Likes
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Sunshyne200(m): 9:50pm
I love this guy because of his acknowledgement of God's grace and favour in all he has done and is doing.
Also, don't forget the wife is also from a religious home.
That's how to know a marriage that would last, as Christ is the foundation.
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by englishmart(m): 9:50pm
. Shey if I be celeb noe, na so them go dey flex my life for front page?
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by DopeBoss(m): 9:50pm
Munae:True...Fake Friends Everywhere...
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 9:50pm
Dear Mods,
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by talk2riel: 9:50pm
Munae:how you take know
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 9:50pm
Mods eyaff do...,
Make we hear word haba....
We ne'er even see snake and monitor lizard for FP today sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by xxx8533: 9:50pm
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Cholls(m): 9:51pm
Manson1:my brother not funny
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by okpaire(m): 9:51pm
na so very important lol
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by cyojunior1: 9:52pm
. will dat save him from not fvcking the otondo of adesua?
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 9:52pm
[quote author=Spaxon post=62714848]Mods eyaff do...,
Make we hear word haba....
We ne'er even see snake and monitor lizard for FP today sef[/quote
You dey miss the snakes + monitor lizards?
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:52pm
Same mouth that smokes and drinks alcohol?
Not condemning sha, just saying
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by jetbomber17: 9:52pm
Lalasticlala(m) is viewing this thread
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by densil(m): 9:53pm
Him no for kneel down b4?
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by pussyeater: 9:53pm
See his BIG head like dinning table.
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 9:53pm
Lexusgs430:ah swear
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 9:53pm
We wish him a happy married life!
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by falcon01: 9:53pm
hair
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by NCANTaskForce(m): 9:54pm
K
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by falcon01: 9:54pm
they are praying to god to give him hair
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by Celestyn8213: 9:54pm
Abeg next thread
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by ped21: 9:54pm
Flexherbal:
I wish him well
|Re: Banky W Kneels Down As Groomsmen Pray For Him At His White Wedding (Photo) by oheni(f): 9:54pm
Your marriage will not fail The love that bound both of you together will not die People will look upto this marriage and take it as a reference point Both of you will grow old together all this I pray in Jesus name Amen.
Exclusive Photos, From Lil Waynes Mothers Wedding!!! / Waec G.c.e Runz / Answers Sent To Your Phone (read Here) / Test Result: DNA Test Reveals Beyonce's Dad Fathered The Child With Lingerie Mod
Viewing this topic: Elthugnificent(m), AdekunleIG(m), Icaretoo, chris20000, ajulu8000, beesyb(f), emperortony, sindyko(m), kalu01(m), FitnessDoctor, Dasgoro, Milldon(m), Istyabbas(m), rhamses, ayoola648(m), Holarwale(m), Acecards, metroblogger, Horluwadamy, Taiwo20(m), TVTKOKO(m), kinky90(f), christaddicted, Jaydasaint, Stuntkid172(m), soberdrunk(m), abbacool(m), Chidery(m), Ayo25, iammo(m), invectives(m), Oluwapelumiwest, executivegej, prof006, Hayorbahmie94, docphresh(m), Folatem, cana882(m), Heryordele94(m), afious, AMYSTEV(m), ramseyfeeley, oluwaVaz(m), chizzy161(f), LiberaDeus, Freciprocal, sampatdikachi(m), mikeujoel(m), edoboy33(m), Pussitto, profmallor, ranger123, SEHHYTEX(m), Yarot(m), sabatok(m), modafhukajames(f), yinkzzboy, intu5(f), Endtimesmith, Joey6, Cameoluv(f), Pheals(f), dmostcheerful(f), FloraEC(f), marvin902(m), potiglo, jufee007(m), Mkpakala, donstan18(m), ASAbraham(m), k2wise, slimfit22(f), jimoceans14(m), Sinmi53(m), spiro4real(f), babythug(f), meneski, glammys, ammyluv2002(f), realoscar84(m), samincredible44(m), mimopel(f), jambor(m), cjmadiba(m), klosety45, dammycree(m), uptimum123(m), fairytale(f), cyprianessien(m), Xcelinteriors(f), Manson1(m), calberian, daryordar, purem(m), Threebear(m), Kalapizim(m), victorazyvictor(m), phiriki, Fizz29(m), Brunicekid(m), Bigcola(m), kokotconcepts(m), elega(f), Chibuzo3791, Smone(m), badmus306(m), advowilson, kponkedenge(m), VALOBOY(m), stmichael001(m), Owill1(m), Mistermamus(m), honeydear(f), Bibidear(f), Phemynath, Shagati(m), protocol(m), Coldfeets, sniperr007, fakooblak(m), debowale2015(m), TallPck1, apakoso2020, Youngugoes, oluwashola4me(m), AdultMaleNegro(m), Royalboy007, emmayodata(m), vaca1, hypertension(m), AdorableJosh(m), biggmusty(m), bal2012002(m), buyaka(m), olad98(m), peeps4u, nonnynoriega12(m), opy2com, kingofabia, 234GT(m), busorlahmii(f), laudate, judondasylva(m), Eniolamii(f) and 221 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18