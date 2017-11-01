₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by CastedDude: 1:14pm
Men, women and youths of Omuma Local Government Area were led by the lawmaker representing them in Rivers State House Of Assembly, Hon Kelechi Nwogu to stage a peaceful protest against the alleged incessant extra judicial killings and impunity perpetrated by Akin Fakorode led FSARS in Rivers State.
The people came out en masse and marched from Port Harcourt City Council to NUJ complex in Port Harcourt to hold a press conference, wherein Hon. Kelechi Nwogu called on president Muhammad Buhari and IGP Idris to stop Amaechi from using the compromised SARS to destabilize Rivers State.
The lawmaker also condemned alleged criminal activities of operatives of Special Anti Robbery Squad, especially the alleged killing of three unarmed teenagers in Ogoni and the attack on Governor Nyesom Wike's convoy.
Omuma people warned that nothing should happen to Gov Wike while serving out the mandate given to him by Rivers people. They also appealed to other Nigerians and the international community to prevail as they urged Muhammadu president and IGP to remove Akin Fakorede from Rivers State, and fish out the bad eggs among SARS.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lawmaker-leads-protest-against-sars-in-rivers-state.html
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by CastedDude: 1:14pm
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by KadunaMafia: 1:22pm
Fakorede will soon be disgraced out of the force like Mbou
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by madridguy(m): 1:22pm
Sai Baba belongs to everybody.
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by Spylord48: 1:25pm
They should advice those two old adults to stop behaving and acting like kids.Every time Wike and Amechi as if they are the only people in Rivers state. Even if they want to fight, they should invite the general public to the stadium to witness how they will slug it out instead of putting the lives of the citizens in danger because of their childish politics and beef
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by NigerDeltan(m): 1:29pm
Amaechi is an 1mbesile
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:30pm
KadunaMafia:
Like, former commissioner of police, Mbu, Who worked for Wike in 2015?
Hypocrites!
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:32pm
Wike is just a joke! When does he have the time to govern Rivers? He plays politics with everything, from Monday to sunday even in the church!
I spit on him and all his ipob terrorists supporters!
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by uzobaby(f): 1:33pm
SARS in Rivers State is becoming something else. .this is not about Wike or Amaechi..my relations have been victims of their harassment. .collected phones and money on them..the IGP should not pretend he has not heard of this. .punishing people with tattoo,forcefully baring people's hair..hanging allegations in people's head.. Fakorede should bear in mind that power is temporal...ask Mugabe
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by KadunaMafia: 1:41pm
NgeneUkwenu:take a rest from this. Do you want to ki yourself for politician?
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by ChangetheChange: 1:46pm
Buhari is a bastard
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by Freetech: 1:47pm
Wike sponsored protesters.
So youth still allow these looters use them Just for crumbs. Are these the leaders of tomorrow?
Why are Wike children not part of the protest
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by omogin(f): 1:59pm
Buhari should learn from Mugabe. The end is near for his impunity
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by Emmyloaded: 2:03pm
NigerDeltan:
Learn how to think before talking
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by RoyalUc(m): 2:26pm
"Hon. Kelechi Nwogu called on president Muhammad Buhari and IGP Idris to stop Amaechi from using the compromised SARS to destabilize Rivers State."
What if Amaechi's supporters stage their own protest tomorrow?
Instead of looking for ways to broker peace between these two ELEPHANTS fighting, you chose to take sides.
Well, Hon. Nwogu, since you have decided to support mama, brother will support papa!
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by YelloweWest: 2:56pm
Good call. Cos we from rivers state don't like that bastard called ameachi
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by mao19: 2:56pm
hahaha
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by DIKEnaWAR: 2:56pm
MEANING?
Where is that Wike squeezed face meme?
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by lomubi69(f): 2:57pm
For so unknown reasons, I personally don't like that state @Rivers
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by TANTUMERGO007: 2:57pm
NgeneUkwenu:Mamarisky
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by NwaAmaikpe: 2:59pm
We will always stand with Rotimi Amaechi anyday anytime.
Wike is Rivers' problem.
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by Bizzysmitty: 2:59pm
Kai, politics 4 naija sef don tire me.
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by 9jasmmblog: 2:59pm
Lol
Which kind option be
dat
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:00pm
NgeneUkwenu:So where is the change? Nigerians voted for,are u saying the change is a scam? Is apc not worst?
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by goodyvin02(m): 3:00pm
...
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by Ijaya123: 3:00pm
River state people should enjoy it while it lasted. They forgot that "What goes around comes around". Where were they when Wike was using federal might to harass Ameschi under GEJ government?
Second base abeg!
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by Harrygow264: 3:02pm
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by positivelord: 3:06pm
HAHAHA
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by cana882(m): 3:07pm
Paid protesters. How has amaechi stopped wike from executing any project or carrying out his duty?? Wike be fooling himself. Since he became governor is just road road and more road. If he's creating one, it'll be better. He's busy renovating roads and shouting project.. I'm irritated whenever I see his convoy.
Wike used his federal might to cut down rivers budget allocation and release of our oil wells to akwa-ibom yet no protest and they're here shouting... Idiots
|Re: "Buhari Choose Between Amaechi & Rivers People": Protesters Storm Port-Hacourt by Ugoeze2016: 3:07pm
I am allowed to be clueless
