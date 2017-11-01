₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by zoba88: 2:16pm
According to the story shared by Waziri,some of the police officers deployed to stop Oby Ezekwesili and others protesting for the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls and Unimaid lecturers were very emotional that they started shedding tears.I never knew that police can be this emotional
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/police-deployed-to-stop-oby-ezekwesili.html?m=1
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Keneking: 2:17pm
Buhari sef...
IG should have deployed officers that are single or unmarried to stop the protesters.
Also one wrap of would enable them shine their eyes and stay less emotional.
Even the Officers are not confident that Buhari would solve the predicament of the BBOG protesters
In future, Boss Mustapha should be delegated to meet with the protesters...
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by zoba88: 2:17pm
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Nwodosis(m): 2:19pm
That was how Buhari went emotional during 2011 presidential election campaign and we thought he had our interest at heart but how wrong we were.
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Evablizin(f): 2:19pm
Kikiki,that policeman in the fourth pix
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by binsanni(m): 2:24pm
fine
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by fuckerstard: 2:24pm
uhmm it's a pity, at the end of everything police na human being just like all us.
Make dem release them o.
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Homeboiy(m): 2:28pm
E no concern me
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by GraGra247: 2:29pm
Really toughing. I lost faith in our government long time ago.
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by greatermax77(m): 2:29pm
Thats highest level of unprofessionalism.
But Chibok girls saga is stage managed but Anti Oby no wan hear
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by ruggedised: 2:35pm
madam you never begin cry, GEJ was clueless abi pmb never finish with you. foolish woman
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Hotsparkles(m): 2:38pm
Police are humans too.
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by emeijeh(m): 3:02pm
Crocodile tears
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Teewhy2: 3:02pm
I thought they were friends to Buhari during the last election. so what now happened?
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by EVILFOREST: 3:02pm
Will NIGERIA ever change for Good.
To me it's very easy to fix Nigeria.
The STEPS are :
–Be detribalized.
–use your kindsmen to set 1st example of punishment.
–State your priorities before assumption.
–Be FAIR and Firm at the same time.
–Never Challenge your God to a Fight.
–Make Every Nigerian Feel important.
–Make them feel like 1st class citizens.
–Defend every Nigerian Tribe abroad.
–Involve Women.
–involve Technocrats.
–be ready for criticisms whether Destructive or healthy.
–Never politicise appointments.
–Never condone Corruption.
–Use the untouchables to set examples
–The death of any Nigerian, should weaken you.
–deceive every Nigerian with good, quality projects.
–then WORK, WORK, WORK
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by jazinogold(m): 3:02pm
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by lomubi69(f): 3:03pm
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Pidginwhisper: 3:03pm
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Harrygow264: 3:03pm
chai naija
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by SarkinYarki: 3:03pm
Buhari wont know what hit him in 2019
.Every single living thing is fed up with this satanic govt headed by a blood sucking , hardship conjuring desert demon
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by ExAngel007(f): 3:04pm
.eyaaah
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by condralbedez: 3:04pm
Oby I dey vex for u, pass d way I dey vex for PMB, Oby u follow put us in this mess.
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Humanistme: 3:04pm
Wetin concern me. make them keep kidnapping their abokì wives and children na, since they more interested in IPOB. if them like make them cry full bucket.
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by chigoziem10: 3:04pm
They will soon shade blood
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by LastSurvivor11: 3:04pm
The police just realised that they have been played..
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by niceprof: 3:05pm
Where is Miss Bala Usman?She has been settled with the NPA job. Madam Oby please respect your self and give the Government chance.The remaining Chibok girls will be released in due cause.
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by walanter(m): 3:05pm
[color=#990000][/color] lol at there tommy .... That bear factory
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by NaijaEfcc: 3:05pm
Hahahahaahqhaahhaa this government has taught us a very hard bitter lesson, but the question is if we have learnt anything from it? God forbid if we make the same mistake come 2019!!!
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by mao19: 3:05pm
lol
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by soberdrunk(m): 3:05pm
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by Spaxon(f): 3:05pm
MADAM HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE YOU TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE CHIBOK SAGA WAS A SETUP
|Re: Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG by rawpadgin(m): 3:05pm
No matter how tough we think we are, there is still a soft spot inside us
