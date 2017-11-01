Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Officers Cry As They Are Deployed To Stop Protesting Oby Ozekwesili, BBOG (6967 Views)

According to the story shared by Waziri,some of the police officers deployed to stop Oby Ezekwesili and others protesting for the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls and Unimaid lecturers were very emotional that they started shedding tears.I never knew that police can be this emotional





IG should have deployed officers that are single or unmarried to stop the protesters.

Also one wrap of would enable them shine their eyes and stay less emotional.

Even the Officers are not confident that Buhari would solve the predicament of the BBOG protesters

That was how Buhari went emotional during 2011 presidential election campaign and we thought he had our interest at heart but how wrong we were. 17 Likes 3 Shares







fine

uhmm it's a pity, at the end of everything police na human being just like all us.



Make dem release them o. 1 Like

E no concern me

Really toughing. I lost faith in our government long time ago. 2 Likes

Thats highest level of unprofessionalism.



But Chibok girls saga is stage managed but Anti Oby no wan hear 1 Like

madam you never begin cry, GEJ was clueless abi pmb never finish with you. foolish woman 6 Likes 1 Share

Police are humans too.

Crocodile tears



4 Likes

I thought they were friends to Buhari during the last election. so what now happened?



Will NIGERIA ever change for Good.

To me it's very easy to fix Nigeria.

The STEPS are :

–Be detribalized.

–use your kindsmen to set 1st example of punishment.

–State your priorities before assumption.

–Be FAIR and Firm at the same time.

–Never Challenge your God to a Fight.

–Make Every Nigerian Feel important.

–Make them feel like 1st class citizens.

–Defend every Nigerian Tribe abroad.

–Involve Women.

–involve Technocrats.

–be ready for criticisms whether Destructive or healthy.

–Never politicise appointments.

–Never condone Corruption.

–Use the untouchables to set examples

–The death of any Nigerian, should weaken you.

–deceive every Nigerian with good, quality projects.

chai naija

Buhari wont know what hit him in 2019

.Every single living thing is fed up with this satanic govt headed by a blood sucking , hardship conjuring desert demon

.eyaaah

Oby I dey vex for u, pass d way I dey vex for PMB, Oby u follow put us in this mess.

Wetin concern me. make them keep kidnapping their abokì wives and children na, since they more interested in IPOB. if them like make them cry full bucket.

They will soon shade blood

The police just realised that they have been played..

Where is Miss Bala Usman?She has been settled with the NPA job. Madam Oby please respect your self and give the Government chance.The remaining Chibok girls will be released in due cause.

Hahahahaahqhaahhaa this government has taught us a very hard bitter lesson, but the question is if we have learnt anything from it? God forbid if we make the same mistake come 2019!!!

lol

MADAM HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE YOU TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE CHIBOK SAGA WAS A SETUP