It was said that Kelechi unintentionally elbowed him during yesterday's match.



They have been cussing him since yesterday .....



When it comes to football, savagery, cursing other countries, We are one Nigeria. 27 Likes 4 Shares

"After the 4:2 beating this people still come here to curse me of all the 11 players in the team. God what have i ever done to be so unfortunate in life ?!! " Otamendi still trying to get over the devastating defeat now seeing this one again in his toilet."After the 4:2 beating this people still come here to curse me of all the 11 players in the team. God what have i ever done to be so unfortunate in life?!! " 23 Likes 4 Shares

When it comes to football, savagery, cursing other countries, We are one Nigeria. Exactly bros. Football and any thing that gives proper highness. Exactly bros. Football and any thing that gives proper highness. 12 Likes

That's was really bad... And they were even teammates at City... Perhaps he hated him then 9 Likes 2 Shares

Ota-MenDi was MENDed by Nigerians on Twitter. Hmmm, eediot 8 Likes 1 Share





Any small thing that happens to a black man, these idiots start shouting 'Racism' up and down.



Get the _fuck out of here with your inferiority complex and your low self esteem! Am I the only one who gets irked and irritated whenever I see blacks pulling the race card argument whenever any issue about blacks comes up against people of different race? So Otamendi shoves Iheanacho? How is that racism? How many times in a game don't players shove themselves or get in one unnecessary altercation with one another?Any small thing that happens to a black man, these idiots start shouting 'Racism' up and down.Get the _fuck out of here with your inferiority complex and your low self esteem! 33 Likes 4 Shares

Otamendi..is human.. It could have happened to anyone.. But my Naija people sha, we are too mouthed.. We will just spoil someone career online in less than an hour... 10 Likes 2 Shares

He had appologised already na. 1 Like

I think they didn't get along in Manchester City 1 Like

I watch dis match with so many people,igbo,hausa,yoruba,and other tribes that I don't knw tho,but during the game we all sang one song,and that almost made me wanna bring out some tears,i saw one united spirits truelly sha,during the last 45mins I saw lots of hugs that ordinarily I cannot just get,we easily get united with football. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Football can be so disrespectful attimes; how can iwobi deleted a very old mascherano like that? 4 Likes 1 Share

Na online naija dey get power 1 Like







Nigerians on social media are fools who love to cry more than the bereaved.



Iheanacho is even grateful for the privilege to have been shoved by a footballer as great as Otamendi. Nigerians on social media are fools who love to cry more than the bereaved.Iheanacho is even grateful for the privilege to have been shoved by a footballer as great as Otamendi. 6 Likes 1 Share

After Robert Mugabe, Arsene Wenger now becomes the longest serving dictator 1 Like

who is this one?



last time i check you are a woman pants washer who is this one?last time i check you are a woman pants washer 6 Likes 1 Share

Football surely makes Nigerians speak one voice.

They can use social media to frustrate your life When you hear or see Nigerians... Touch not!They can use social media to frustrate your life