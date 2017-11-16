₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,962 members, 3,915,222 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 09:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram (12006 Views)
Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup / Man City Trio; Aguero, Fornandinho And Otamendi Receive Match Bans. See Details / No ManCity Player Celebrated Iheanacho Goal Against Southampton. Why? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:11pm On Nov 15
Nigerians are currently camped on Argentine Footballer, Nicolas Otamendi's Instagram page, cussing him out for violently shoving Nigerian footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho.
It was said that Kelechi unintentionally elbowed him during yesterday's match.
They have been cussing him since yesterday .....
Why are Nigerians like this? We gat no chill at all
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:13pm On Nov 15
.
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by marsoden: 5:16pm On Nov 15
When it comes to football, savagery, cursing other countries, We are one Nigeria.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by ArchangeLucifer: 5:30pm On Nov 15
Lemme mark my territory incase...
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by waxxydude: 5:38pm On Nov 15
Otamendi still trying to get over the devastating defeat now seeing this one again in his toilet.
"After the 4:2 beating this people still come here to curse me of all the 11 players in the team. God what have i ever done to be so unfortunate in life?!! "
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by waxxydude: 5:48pm On Nov 15
marsoden:Exactly bros. Football and any thing that gives proper highness.
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by EVILFOREST: 8:49pm On Nov 15
See BRUTALITY
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Vizzim: 9:11pm On Nov 15
Wonder what is running through the guy mind
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by PenlsCaP: 9:25pm On Nov 15
Lol
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by netoc65(m): 10:16pm On Nov 15
That's was really bad... And they were even teammates at City... Perhaps he hated him then
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Samusu(m): 11:33pm On Nov 15
Ota-MenDi was MENDed by Nigerians on Twitter. Hmmm, eediot
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Hozier: 11:44pm On Nov 15
Am I the only one who gets irked and irritated whenever I see blacks pulling the race card argument whenever any issue about blacks comes up against people of different race? So Otamendi shoves Iheanacho? How is that racism? How many times in a game don't players shove themselves or get in one unnecessary altercation with one another?
Any small thing that happens to a black man, these idiots start shouting 'Racism' up and down.
Get the _fuck out of here with your inferiority complex and your low self esteem!
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by UniosunBoy: 11:52pm On Nov 15
Otamendi..is human.. It could have happened to anyone.. But my Naija people sha, we are too mouthed.. We will just spoil someone career online in less than an hour...
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by rayblast(m): 4:49am
ArchangeLucifer:is ur hippopotamus be like moi moi wey dem carry milk tin prepare Buh instead of using palm oil abi groundnut oil, Na Greenleaf dem grind use make d oil
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by IamtherealRita(f): 5:22am
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by joxxy01(m): 6:48am
Abeg who send them.. awon alagbosi.
He had appologised already na.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Edopesin(m): 6:54am
Make Me Sef Go Gve Am Piece Of My Mind
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by mazimee(m): 7:17am
I think they didn't get along in Manchester City
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by columbus007(m): 8:06am
I watch dis match with so many people,igbo,hausa,yoruba,and other tribes that I don't knw tho,but during the game we all sang one song,and that almost made me wanna bring out some tears,i saw one united spirits truelly sha,during the last 45mins I saw lots of hugs that ordinarily I cannot just get,we easily get united with football.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by BruncleZuma: 8:51am
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by veekid(m): 8:51am
Football can be so disrespectful attimes; how can iwobi deleted a very old mascherano like that?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Kingcesar: 8:52am
Proudly nigerian ��������
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by loadedvibes: 8:52am
Na online naija dey get power
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by emakeve(m): 8:53am
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by NwaAmaikpe: 8:54am
Nigerians on social media are fools who love to cry more than the bereaved.
Iheanacho is even grateful for the privilege to have been shoved by a footballer as great as Otamendi.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Jones4190: 8:54am
After Robert Mugabe, Arsene Wenger now becomes the longest serving dictator
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by cashreport: 8:56am
Hozier:
who is this one?
last time i check you are a woman pants washer
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by AMvanquish: 8:57am
Football surely makes Nigerians speak one voice.
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by DJperdurabo: 8:57am
Vizzim:
I dey tell you!
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Rnbstar1(m): 8:57am
cashreport:one blood ,one race ,one Nigeria
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Speakdatruth: 8:57am
When you hear or see Nigerians... Touch not!
They can use social media to frustrate your life
|Re: Nigerians Slam Otamendi For Shoving Iheanacho On Instagram by Funkybabee(f): 8:57am
Na football and corruption dey unite Nigeria
Eh gbefun awon omo aye
What Was Done In Your Area During & After The Nigeria Final Match? / Tread For Bet9ja Booking Codes / Nigeria Vs Argentina: Siasia Plays Down Messi, Tevez
Viewing this topic: BangdadaBang(m), incognita, yemmight(m), 8stargeneral, WilliamsNedd, ogunholla(m), rebirthiix, Sunmolar(m), austin4real(m), Eben04(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), adfemsho(m), adriancarl(m), just2endowed, Southboy(m), Ayodejifree(m), torita, gatsboi(m), dharmiedrums(m), hizson(m), oyoofong(m), Hassinomail(m), Meekzy(f), Jdesilentkiller(m), luke007(m), peacockremi(m), pedrilo, sotall(m), judemmesoma(m), olaruchi, teckmore(m), Jaybeee(m), andiwam7, dragsazy(m), lekantruth, abiri(m), PheezyLee(m), ceezarhh(m), razque, justineu(m), realkazy07, Upwardmobile, Felixabel(m), tubolancer(m), Remyboyhefty(m), kocvalour(m), urchcam(m), evanzy4challeng, yungsnazzy(m), damiolly(m), afaridan(m), iampoar(m), chubbygal(f), earnup, ammyluv2002(f), Ogbodavies(m), naijahut, stepo707, chloedogie, amidafrica, jamace(m), dealslip(f), sunkomite(m), jidez007, hotwax, freezze(m), phunsticks(m), Amacaco, OLORIPAPA, Eze93(m), DjHypno(m), chrisseun(m), luka, sunmike065(m), arafone(m), tipan(m), orema, Matini24(m), odi1278(m), sammie92, ja2ken(m), Lerio(m), bueze774, libertyman, emelda86(f), fleshb(m), bottlecap, bombim(m), Hunry, Ikenna240(m), Samotobor1(m), Viqtour(m), SenseiVoyles, onemanarmy, lunacol(m), bomasek(m), Helives, babacan(m), cassysmallz(m), kindklemz(m), Dreydoe, Realonekingsley(m), iamrosheed, yemibayo(m), Jsegskenny, BekeeBuAgbara, rinzylee(m), cofide, sylviaeo(f), Ayesco15, johnwizey, rarry(m), pahen1991, Karismatic(m), buffalowings, patwilly(m), AFONJAPIG(f), Patented, bluntjudge, Oyecute(m), donigspain(m), adecamp(m), daneni1(m), chrisair101, ib4real95(m), mirawhiz, yugoo, Xlad(m), dlordy100, smithj01, Dskyy(m), Tomjazzy2, Obadar(m), hazyfm1, iceberryose(m), victoristic(m), klassd(m), GideonIdaboh(f), Essienovic(m), ocalisiobi, Darnnel(m), DeltahArmy(m), Godaboveall, ferarifero(m), Danycrusoe(m), adozie(m), Bblessing37, sawsaw(m), gbens2000(m), 2nattie(m), kodded(m), jamaljalal(m), Samueldodo781(m), bjolaniyan, CLASSMAN, Kassidy4luv(m), dacanv(m), Mactons(m), jofatek9200(m), talk2percy(m), Dexter001, obyno5(m), Ugosample(m), musa234(m), gustav25, 5ircreepy(m), akata1, faizsanusi(m), zebebe, daadaass, Bolajid, LionInBoxOffice(m), Imarnuel04(m) and 276 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 328