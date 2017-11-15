₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by saydfact(m): 9:02pm
The popular lawyer's brother finds his better half, their pre-wedding shoot is nothing less than class, in one of them, they held Enugu on lock down as they took to the street..
See pics below.
Source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/ebuka-obi-uchendus-brother-picks-his-bride-cause-traffic-in-enugu
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by saydfact(m): 9:02pm
See more and his brother's (Ebuka) pics here >>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/ebuka-obi-uchendus-brother-picks-his-bride-cause-traffic-in-enugu
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by makydebbie(f): 9:06pm
So beautiful a couple!!!
Jeez! Their kids are so gonna be cute. And I love the gown!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by NarnieSnyper(m): 9:06pm
For a moment I thought that was kiss daniel.
She damn fine though, thanks to good digital camera and her packaging na 2/10 I no go lie u
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Humanistme: 9:08pm
see his head like Ebuka's own. fine bride to be, average groom to be
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:09pm
He looks so much like Ebuka, beautiful couple, I love love
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by saydfact(m): 9:16pm
ChiefPiiko:
You wld think they're twins.. ....
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by LUGBE: 9:34pm
She is already expecting
I have used an elderly eyes to see
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Mologi(m): 9:41pm
Mi o ti ri iyawo ooo!!!!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by fergusen(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by biggerboyc(m): 10:07pm
Ok
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by IAMSASHY(f): 10:07pm
I jst miss 042 mehn
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by IYANGBALI: 10:08pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Spaxon(f): 10:09pm
LUGBE:
Hian!!!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Nathdoug(m): 10:09pm
And rochas be like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by IYANGBALI: 10:09pm
makydebbie:Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Yemifashanu: 10:09pm
E Don dey
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Forzap(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Asegzy: 10:10pm
LUGBE:badooo!!!
I see am too, dem think say Dey get sense
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by SirLakes: 10:10pm
She's pretty
Oga ebuka carry eyes go market
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by mekuso89(m): 10:11pm
makydebbie:I love you
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Threebear(m): 10:11pm
Hope he is not gay like his brother.
Ebuka we know your story, so chill.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Homeboiy(m): 10:12pm
I no this girl
Make I go into details
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by soberdrunk(m): 10:14pm
See as wife fine like Armenian tangerine. My fellow men, if you know you have a woman that you have survived with for at least '2 years' and above, quickly borrow yourself sense and secure her with a ring because trust me as a certified crawler i can confidently tell you that there is nothing out here and the grass isn't greener on the other side, on this other side what we have is waking up to missing items, no good morning or goodnight texts, no coming over to cook, no cuddling, no birthday gifts or special events, nothing!!!....
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm
Fine babe, protruding Tommy..... We know why
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Babachukwu: 10:15pm
Why is she hiding her stomach, we know she is pregnant
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by blessedweapon(m): 10:17pm
LUGBE:
True shaa
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Flexherbal(m): 10:17pm
Beautiful photos !
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by fatymore(f): 10:17pm
Wait o. Check the last pics.. Don't tell me Enugu has brown roof too...
No be only Ibadan waka come for brown roof
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Kingx4sure: 10:20pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by chydyme(f): 10:20pm
Awww! So cute
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by loneatar: 10:22pm
Envy inducing
Cute couple
