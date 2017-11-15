₦airaland Forum

Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by saydfact(m): 9:02pm
The popular lawyer's brother finds his better half, their pre-wedding shoot is nothing less than class, in one of them, they held Enugu on lock down as they took to the street..

See pics below.
Source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/ebuka-obi-uchendus-brother-picks-his-bride-cause-traffic-in-enugu

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by saydfact(m): 9:02pm
See more and his brother's (Ebuka) pics here >>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/ebuka-obi-uchendus-brother-picks-his-bride-cause-traffic-in-enugu
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by makydebbie(f): 9:06pm
So beautiful a couple!!!

Jeez! Their kids are so gonna be cute. And I love the gown! kiss

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by NarnieSnyper(m): 9:06pm
For a moment I thought that was kiss daniel.

She damn fine though, thanks to good digital camera and her packaging na 2/10 I no go lie u cry undecided

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Humanistme: 9:08pm
see his head like Ebuka's own. fine bride to be, average groom to be cheesy

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:09pm
He looks so much like Ebuka, beautiful couple, I love love kiss

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by saydfact(m): 9:16pm
ChiefPiiko:
He looks so much like Ebuka, beautiful couple, I love love kiss

You wld think they're twins.. ....
Cc: Lalasticlala

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by LUGBE: 9:34pm
She is already expecting shocked

I have used an elderly eyes to see kiss

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Mologi(m): 9:41pm
Mi o ti ri iyawo ooo!!!!
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by fergusen(m): 10:07pm
shocked
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by biggerboyc(m): 10:07pm
Ok
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by IAMSASHY(f): 10:07pm
undecided I jst miss 042 mehn

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by IYANGBALI: 10:08pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Spaxon(f): 10:09pm
LUGBE:
She is already expecting shocked

I have used an elderly eyes to see kiss


Hian!!!
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Nathdoug(m): 10:09pm
And rochas be like

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by IYANGBALI: 10:09pm
makydebbie:
So beautiful a couple!!!

Jeez! Their kids are so gonna be cute. And I love the gown! kiss
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Yemifashanu: 10:09pm
E Don dey
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Forzap(m): 10:09pm
undecided undecided

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Asegzy: 10:10pm
LUGBE:
She is already expecting shocked

I have used an elderly eyes to see kiss
badooo!!!
I see am too, dem think say Dey get sense cheesy cheesy
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by SirLakes: 10:10pm
She's pretty cool
Oga ebuka carry eyes go market
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by mekuso89(m): 10:11pm
makydebbie:
So beautiful a couple!!!

Jeez! Their kids are so gonna be cute. And I love the gown! kiss
I love you
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Threebear(m): 10:11pm
Hope he is not gay like his brother.
Ebuka we know your story, so chill.
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Homeboiy(m): 10:12pm
I no this girl angry

Make I go into details
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by soberdrunk(m): 10:14pm
See as wife fine like Armenian tangerine. My fellow men, if you know you have a woman that you have survived with for at least '2 years' and above, quickly borrow yourself sense and secure her with a ring because trust me as a certified crawler i can confidently tell you that there is nothing out here and the grass isn't greener on the other side, on this other side what we have is waking up to missing items, no good morning or goodnight texts, no coming over to cook, no cuddling, no birthday gifts or special events, nothing!!!.... angry

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm
Fine babe, protruding Tommy..... We know why

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Babachukwu: 10:15pm
Why is she hiding her stomach, we know she is pregnant

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by blessedweapon(m): 10:17pm
LUGBE:
She is already expecting shocked

I have used an elderly eyes to see kiss

True shaa grin grin grin
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Flexherbal(m): 10:17pm
Beautiful photos !
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by fatymore(f): 10:17pm
Wait o. Check the last pics.. Don't tell me Enugu has brown roof too...

No be only Ibadan waka come for brown roof grin

Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by Kingx4sure: 10:20pm
smiley
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by chydyme(f): 10:20pm
Awww! So cute
Re: Pre-Wedding Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Brother Causes Traffic In Enugu by loneatar: 10:22pm
Envy inducing cheesy
Cute couple

