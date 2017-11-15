₦airaland Forum

Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno

Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Omooba77: 9:30pm
BREAKING: Four suicide bombers kill 12 in Borno

Twelve people were killed Wednesday evening after four suicide bombers struck in the regional capital of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria , rescue workers told AFP .

Two men and two women blew themselves up in the Muna neighbourhood at around 1700 GMT , the head of Borno State’ s emergency response agency, Bello Dambatta said .

http://punchng.com/breaking-four-suicide-bombers-kill-12-in-borno/

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by madridguy(m): 9:41pm
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:45pm
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by optional1(f): 10:01pm
omooba you self dey post bad news for here..
RiP to the dead..
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Omooba77: 10:04pm
May God forgive everyone of us and give us grace to see Truth

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:05pm
optional1:
omooba you self dey post bad news for here..

RiP to the dead..
O ti to di ri Jesu

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Omooba77: 10:05pm
optional1:
omooba you self dey post bad news for here..

RiP to the dead..

Just reporting it as it is
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by sarrki(m): 10:06pm
The question I keep asking is

Why is it that the wretched people are the ones boko haram always attack ?

I have never been them blowing up the Rich men areas

Hardly you hear it
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by sarrki(m): 10:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Uncle may I know what's funny ?

Yours is all about PDP vs APC

Gej vs Buhari

The truth if the matter is never will those two rule or come near power again
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:10pm
sarrki:


Uncle may I know what's funny ?

Yours is all about PDP vs APC

Gej vs Buhari

The truth if the matter is never will those two rule or come near power again
Them never pay sarrki

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Nathdoug(m): 10:36pm
Lai be like

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Flexherbal(m): 10:36pm
May the soul of the dead rest in peace !
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by ja2ken(m): 10:37pm
To what end?? Education is still the key, I mean real Education not Islamia

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by soberdrunk(m): 10:38pm
Don't they get tired of bombing? angry
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by phranklyn92(m): 10:39pm
Suicide bombers are a mystery to me. I simply can't fathom why someone will blow himself up for whatever reason. The way peepz think ehn?
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:40pm
Buhari is an idiot

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by lonlytroy: 10:40pm
Do boko haram still exist?
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:40pm
This re d terrorist

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by smogup: 10:40pm
Bokoharam has been technically defeated. Lie Muhammad

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Homeboiy(m): 10:41pm
Waiting for the day they will blow

GRA Maiduguri
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:41pm
Zoo army come and make d terrorist swim in mud

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by stfadaanthony(m): 10:41pm
Abeg,when this people go get sense...
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by wisenewgem(m): 10:41pm
sarrki:
The question I keep asking is

Why is it that the wretched people are the ones boko haram always attack ?

I have never been them blowing up the Rich men areas

Hardly you hear it

Wanted to react to your question but had to withdraw when i saw it was you.

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:41pm
Zoo army is a cowardly army

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:42pm
Buhari Must Lead Frm D Front

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by sotall(m): 10:43pm
Borno.....home of peace
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:43pm
Lia Muhmd Has been Silent on Boko, Can Dd Guys Criminals in APC Apologize to Gej alrdy

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by psalmhorah(m): 10:44pm
God will surely conquer book haram for 9ja ..IJN.

RIP to d dead angry
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Tobwins: 10:44pm
Nigeria jagajaga everything scatter scatter poor man dey suffer suffer

Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by anibirelawal(m): 10:47pm
WHY? WHY?? WHY
GOD HAVE MERCY ON US!
Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by AngryRebel: 10:47pm
sarrki:
The question I keep asking is

I reckon this question is what I should have asked that st*upid Buhari since his their pay master. May God punish me for been an imbe*cile.

I have never see them blowing up the Rich men areas Why would they,my Buhari always give them instruction on were to attack grin grin

I wont hear abt it, because I have lost my mental reasoning. May God never forgive me and my useless Buhari grin grin

