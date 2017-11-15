₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Omooba77: 9:30pm
BREAKING: Four suicide bombers kill 12 in Borno
Twelve people were killed Wednesday evening after four suicide bombers struck in the regional capital of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria , rescue workers told AFP .
Two men and two women blew themselves up in the Muna neighbourhood at around 1700 GMT , the head of Borno State’ s emergency response agency, Bello Dambatta said .
http://punchng.com/breaking-four-suicide-bombers-kill-12-in-borno/
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by madridguy(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:45pm
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by optional1(f): 10:01pm
omooba you self dey post bad news for here..
RiP to the dead..
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Omooba77: 10:04pm
May God forgive everyone of us and give us grace to see Truth
1 Like
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:05pm
optional1:O ti to di ri Jesu
1 Like
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Omooba77: 10:05pm
optional1:
Just reporting it as it is
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by sarrki(m): 10:06pm
The question I keep asking is
Why is it that the wretched people are the ones boko haram always attack ?
I have never been them blowing up the Rich men areas
Hardly you hear it
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by sarrki(m): 10:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Uncle may I know what's funny ?
Yours is all about PDP vs APC
Gej vs Buhari
The truth if the matter is never will those two rule or come near power again
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:10pm
sarrki:Smiles
Them never pay sarrki
14 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Nathdoug(m): 10:36pm
Lai be like
3 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Flexherbal(m): 10:36pm
May the soul of the dead rest in peace !
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by ja2ken(m): 10:37pm
To what end?? Education is still the key, I mean real Education not Islamia
2 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by soberdrunk(m): 10:38pm
Don't they get tired of bombing?
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by phranklyn92(m): 10:39pm
Suicide bombers are a mystery to me. I simply can't fathom why someone will blow himself up for whatever reason. The way peepz think ehn?
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:40pm
Buhari is an idiot
5 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by lonlytroy: 10:40pm
Do boko haram still exist?
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:40pm
This re d terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by smogup: 10:40pm
Bokoharam has been technically defeated. Lie Muhammad
4 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Homeboiy(m): 10:41pm
Waiting for the day they will blow
GRA Maiduguri
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:41pm
Zoo army come and make d terrorist swim in mud
3 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by stfadaanthony(m): 10:41pm
Abeg,when this people go get sense...
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by wisenewgem(m): 10:41pm
sarrki:
Wanted to react to your question but had to withdraw when i saw it was you.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:41pm
Zoo army is a cowardly army
3 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:42pm
Buhari Must Lead Frm D Front
2 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by sotall(m): 10:43pm
Borno.....home of peace
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:43pm
Lia Muhmd Has been Silent on Boko, Can Dd Guys Criminals in APC Apologize to Gej alrdy
3 Likes
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by psalmhorah(m): 10:44pm
God will surely conquer book haram for 9ja ..IJN.
RIP to d dead
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by Tobwins: 10:44pm
Nigeria jagajaga everything scatter scatter poor man dey suffer suffer
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by anibirelawal(m): 10:47pm
WHY? WHY?? WHY
GOD HAVE MERCY ON US!
|Re: Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno by AngryRebel: 10:47pm
sarrki:
Yaradua now admits he is sick and needs a kidney while ministers keep lying... / The Republic Of Lagos- After 148 years the Colony Of Lagos Arise From Its Arshes / Ibru, Adigwe, Ebong, 3 Others Get N1.8bn Bail
