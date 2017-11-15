Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Two Male And Two Female Suicide Bombers Kill 12 In Borno (2997 Views)

Twelve people were killed Wednesday evening after four suicide bombers struck in the regional capital of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria , rescue workers told AFP .



Two men and two women blew themselves up in the Muna neighbourhood at around 1700 GMT , the head of Borno State’ s emergency response agency, Bello Dambatta said .



RiP to the dead..

May God forgive everyone of us and give us grace to see Truth 1 Like

The question I keep asking is



Why is it that the wretched people are the ones boko haram always attack ?



I have never been them blowing up the Rich men areas



Hardly you hear it

Uncle may I know what's funny ?



Yours is all about PDP vs APC



Gej vs Buhari



Uncle may I know what's funny ?



Yours is all about PDP vs APC



Gej vs Buhari



May the soul of the dead rest in peace !

To what end?? Education is still the key, I mean real Education not Islamia 2 Likes

Don't they get tired of bombing?

Suicide bombers are a mystery to me. I simply can't fathom why someone will blow himself up for whatever reason. The way peepz think ehn?

Buhari is an idiot 5 Likes

Do boko haram still exist?

This re d terrorist 2 Likes

Bokoharam has been technically defeated. Lie Muhammad 4 Likes

Waiting for the day they will blow



GRA Maiduguri

Zoo army come and make d terrorist swim in mud 3 Likes

Abeg,when this people go get sense...

The question I keep asking is



Why is it that the wretched people are the ones boko haram always attack ?



I have never been them blowing up the Rich men areas



Hardly you hear it

Wanted to react to your question but had to withdraw when i saw it was you. Wanted to react to your question but had to withdraw when i saw it was you. 3 Likes

Zoo army is a cowardly army 3 Likes

Buhari Must Lead Frm D Front 2 Likes

Borno.....home of peace

Lia Muhmd Has been Silent on Boko, Can Dd Guys Criminals in APC Apologize to Gej alrdy





RIP to d dead God will surely conquer book haram for 9ja ..IJN.

Nigeria jagajaga everything scatter scatter poor man dey suffer suffer



GOD HAVE MERCY ON US! WHY? WHY?? WHY