Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4

Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4

Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 8:59am
Seedings for 2018 World Cup confirmed, Nigeria in Pot 4

The seedings for the 2018 World Cup finals draw have been confirmed.

Peru became the last country to qualify for the tournament in Russia next year after beating New Zealand.

FIFA is using its World Ranking which was published last month to seed all four pots for the draw.

The draw will take place on Friday, December 1 at 6pm local time in Moscow.

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

The nations in pot 1 were already set last month, while Croatia were the beneficiaries of Italy being the only seeded team not to make it through the European playoffs. They bumped up to pot 2 as a result.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/16/seedings-2018-world-cup-confirmed-nigeria-pot-4/

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 11:11am
the possibility of meeting argentina again is 50 - 50 grin

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 11:48am
based on the ceding our group could look like this grin

Brazil

England

Denmark

Nigeria



predict yours

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 12:17pm
lets go there grin


klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanista, safarigirl, optional1 grin



what wil be your prefared group for nigeria
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:22pm
robosky02:
lets go there grin


klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanista, safarigirl, optional1 grin



what wil be your prefared group for nigeria

E don set cheesy grin grin

My prediction

1. Argentina

2. Peru

3. Costa Rica

3. Nigeria

Let's see how far that goes. I rep the Super Eagles

The Land is Green. cheesy

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 12:27pm
klexycole:


E don set cheesy grin grin


yes oh e don don

super eagles all the way grin

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:34pm
Mikron, TheGoodJoe, Goke7, Mujtahida, MetalJigsaw, daveP, joebie, Icon4s, Icon79

We're waiting for your predictions.



O pari. grin grin
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 12:34pm
klexycole:


E don set cheesy grin grin

My prediction

1. Argentina

2. Peru

3. Costa Rica

3. Nigeria

Let's see how far that goes. I rep the Super Eagles

The Land is Green. cheesy



the moment when Argentina see Nigeria name grin

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:36pm
robosky02:




the moment when Argentina see Nigeria name grin

Yeepa! Dem go mean us this time around o. shocked But no shaking sha. grin

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Bonapart(m): 12:45pm
If we can avoid all south American teams then we good to go

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:46pm
Ucee Black - Ijeoma playing in my head, soar Super Eagles
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by akeentech(m): 12:46pm
Please save this post for future reference, Nigeria is going to top the group

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by NLevents: 12:47pm
How I wish say that Argentina and Nigeria friendly match na world cup final,na so we go don carry cup. grin


Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by jubrealguy(m): 12:47pm
klexycole:


E don set cheesy grin grin

My prediction

1. Argentina

2. Peru

3. Costa Rica

3. Nigeria

Let's see how far that goes. I rep the Super Eagles

The Land is Green. cheesy
Argentina and Peru can't be in the same group

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by AngelicBeing: 12:47pm
robosky02:
based on the ceding our group could look like this grin

Brazil

England

Denmark

Nigeria



predict yours
tongue

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Johnp001: 12:48pm
If only Naija go win this World Cup
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by iShadow(m): 12:48pm
Germany


Spain


Sweden


Nigeria


grin
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Speakdatruth: 12:48pm
We fear no foe! Bring them on.

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by pol23: 12:48pm
World kopu...
I pray our skills shine...cos those country wey dey this list craze oo.
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by nasslick: 12:48pm
not cool
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Sage7(m): 12:48pm
Anybody......If na u go win....u go win!
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Hofbrauhaus: 12:48pm
Russia.
Spain.
Denmark.
Nigeria.

I travelled to the future and that was what I saw!!

Kpele supereagles, e don be for una!!

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Leetunechi: 12:49pm
Click like if you think Nigeria will pass the group stage

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by charismaticdave(m): 12:49pm
klexycole:


E don set cheesy grin grin

My prediction

1. Argentina

2. Peru

3. Costa Rica

3. Nigeria

Let's see how far that goes. I rep the Super Eagles

The Land is Green. cheesy

As if say you know wetin dey my mind
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by bamoski(m): 12:49pm
USA

CHINA

INDIA

NIGERIA

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by binsanni(m): 12:49pm
hmmm
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by pp802: 12:49pm
I don't understand this pot ish!

Just group it come December 1 and let's know the countries we will be battling with.

God go give us small small countries till we enter the next round...Amen

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:49pm
jubrealguy:
Argentina and Peru can't be in the same group

Your reasons? smiley
Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by itsandi(m): 12:49pm
Poland
Peru
Iran
Nigeria

Group of life grin

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by careytommy7(m): 12:49pm
Germany
Spain
Denmark
Nigeria

. tongue

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by nasslick: 12:49pm
Poland
Croatia
Iran
Nigeria

Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:50pm
charismaticdave:


As if say you know wetin dey my mind

But e go tough small o. grin

