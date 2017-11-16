₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 8:59am
Seedings for 2018 World Cup confirmed, Nigeria in Pot 4
The seedings for the 2018 World Cup finals draw have been confirmed.
Peru became the last country to qualify for the tournament in Russia next year after beating New Zealand.
FIFA is using its World Ranking which was published last month to seed all four pots for the draw.
The draw will take place on Friday, December 1 at 6pm local time in Moscow.
Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
The nations in pot 1 were already set last month, while Croatia were the beneficiaries of Italy being the only seeded team not to make it through the European playoffs. They bumped up to pot 2 as a result.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/16/seedings-2018-world-cup-confirmed-nigeria-pot-4/
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 11:11am
the possibility of meeting argentina again is 50 - 50
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 11:48am
based on the ceding our group could look like this
Brazil
England
Denmark
Nigeria
predict yours
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 12:17pm
lets go there
klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanista, safarigirl, optional1
what wil be your prefared group for nigeria
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:22pm
robosky02:
E don set
My prediction
1. Argentina
2. Peru
3. Costa Rica
3. Nigeria
Let's see how far that goes. I rep the Super Eagles
The Land is Green.
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 12:27pm
klexycole:
yes oh e don don
super eagles all the way
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:34pm
Mikron, TheGoodJoe, Goke7, Mujtahida, MetalJigsaw, daveP, joebie, Icon4s, Icon79
We're waiting for your predictions.
O pari.
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by robosky02(m): 12:34pm
klexycole:
the moment when Argentina see Nigeria name
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:36pm
robosky02:
Yeepa! Dem go mean us this time around o. But no shaking sha.
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Bonapart(m): 12:45pm
If we can avoid all south American teams then we good to go
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:46pm
Ucee Black - Ijeoma playing in my head, soar Super Eagles
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by akeentech(m): 12:46pm
Please save this post for future reference, Nigeria is going to top the group
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by NLevents: 12:47pm
How I wish say that Argentina and Nigeria friendly match na world cup final,na so we go don carry cup.
Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by jubrealguy(m): 12:47pm
klexycole:Argentina and Peru can't be in the same group
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by AngelicBeing: 12:47pm
robosky02:
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Johnp001: 12:48pm
If only Naija go win this World Cup
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by iShadow(m): 12:48pm
Germany
Spain
Sweden
Nigeria
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Speakdatruth: 12:48pm
We fear no foe! Bring them on.
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by pol23: 12:48pm
World kopu...
I pray our skills shine...cos those country wey dey this list craze oo.
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by nasslick: 12:48pm
not cool
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Sage7(m): 12:48pm
Anybody......If na u go win....u go win!
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Hofbrauhaus: 12:48pm
Russia.
Spain.
Denmark.
Nigeria.
I travelled to the future and that was what I saw!!
Kpele supereagles, e don be for una!!
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by Leetunechi: 12:49pm
Click like if you think Nigeria will pass the group stage
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by charismaticdave(m): 12:49pm
klexycole:
As if say you know wetin dey my mind
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by bamoski(m): 12:49pm
USA
CHINA
INDIA
NIGERIA
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by binsanni(m): 12:49pm
hmmm
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by pp802: 12:49pm
I don't understand this pot ish!
Just group it come December 1 and let's know the countries we will be battling with.
God go give us small small countries till we enter the next round...Amen
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:49pm
jubrealguy:
Your reasons?
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by itsandi(m): 12:49pm
Poland
Peru
Iran
Nigeria
Group of life
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by careytommy7(m): 12:49pm
Germany
Spain
Denmark
Nigeria
.
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by nasslick: 12:49pm
Poland
Croatia
Iran
Nigeria
|Re: Russia 2018 World Cup: Nigeria In Pot 4 by klexycole(m): 12:50pm
charismaticdave:
But e go tough small o.
"FC Ifeanyi Ubah Is Worse Than Ghana's Hearts Of Oak" - Sacked Japanese Coach / Oriental Derby: Enugu Rangers Vs Enyimba (1 - 2) - FT / Football Club Signs-up Messi's 2-Weeks-Old Baby
