The seedings for the 2018 World Cup finals draw have been confirmed.



Peru became the last country to qualify for the tournament in Russia next year after beating New Zealand.



FIFA is using its World Ranking which was published last month to seed all four pots for the draw.



The draw will take place on Friday, December 1 at 6pm local time in Moscow.



Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France



Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia



Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran



Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia



The nations in pot 1 were already set last month, while Croatia were the beneficiaries of Italy being the only seeded team not to make it through the European playoffs. They bumped up to pot 2 as a result.



the possibility of meeting argentina again is 50 - 50 3 Likes





Brazil



England



Denmark



Nigeria







predict yours based on the ceding our group could look like thisBrazilEnglandDenmarkNigeriapredict yours 11 Likes 1 Share







klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanista, safarigirl, optional1







what wil be your prefared group for nigeria lets go thereklexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanista, safarigirl, optional1what wil be your prefared group for nigeria

robosky02:

lets go there





klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanista, safarigirl, optional1







what wil be your prefared group for nigeria

E don set



My prediction



1. Argentina



2. Peru



3. Costa Rica



3. Nigeria



Let's see how far that goes. I rep the



The Land is Green. Super EaglesThe Land is Green. 13 Likes

klexycole:





E don set



yes oh e don don



super eagles all the way yes oh e don donsuper eagles all the way 1 Like

Mikron, TheGoodJoe, Goke7, Mujtahida, MetalJigsaw, daveP, joebie, Icon4s, Icon79



We're waiting for your predictions.







O pari.

klexycole:





E don set



My prediction



1. Argentina



2. Peru



3. Costa Rica



3. Nigeria



Let's see how far that goes. I rep the



The Land is Green. Super EaglesThe Land is Green.





the moment when Argentina see Nigeria name the moment when Argentina see Nigeria name 38 Likes

robosky02:









the moment when Argentina see Nigeria name

Yeepa! Dem go mean us this time around o. But no shaking sha. 1 Like

If we can avoid all south American teams then we good to go 4 Likes 1 Share

Ucee Black - Ijeoma playing in my head, soar Super Eagles

Please save this post for future reference, Nigeria is going to top the group 2 Likes







klexycole:





E don set



My prediction



1. Argentina



2. Peru



3. Costa Rica



3. Nigeria



Let's see how far that goes. I rep the



The Land is Green. Super EaglesThe Land is Green. Argentina and Peru can't be in the same group Argentina and Peru can't be in the same group 22 Likes

robosky02:

based on the ceding our group could look like this



Brazil



England



Denmark



Nigeria







predict yours 16 Likes

If only Naija go win this World Cup







Spain





Sweden





Nigeria





GermanySpainSwedenNigeria

We fear no foe! Bring them on. 1 Like

World kopu...

I pray our skills shine...cos those country wey dey this list craze oo.

not cool

Anybody......If na u go win....u go win!

Russia.

Spain.

Denmark.

Nigeria.



I travelled to the future and that was what I saw!!



Kpele supereagles, e don be for una!! 2 Likes

Click like if you think Nigeria will pass the group stage 18 Likes 1 Share

klexycole:





E don set



My prediction



1. Argentina



2. Peru



3. Costa Rica



3. Nigeria



Let's see how far that goes. I rep the



The Land is Green. Super EaglesThe Land is Green.

As if say you know wetin dey my mind As if say you know wetin dey my mind

USA



CHINA



INDIA



NIGERIA 6 Likes

hmmm

I don't understand this pot ish!



Just group it come December 1 and let's know the countries we will be battling with.



God go give us small small countries till we enter the next round...Amen 1 Like 2 Shares

jubrealguy:

Argentina and Peru can't be in the same group

Your reasons?



Peru

Iran

Nigeria



Group of life PolandPeruIranNigeriaGroup of life 18 Likes



Spain

Denmark

Nigeria



. GermanySpainDenmarkNigeria 1 Like

Poland

Croatia

Iran

Nigeria 2 Likes