Congrats to Alex iwobi... Shine like a star bro.... you know you are my boo...







Lalasticlala please do d needful 2 Likes 1 Share

Soccer skills runs in their blood.





Proud father indeed. 17 Likes 1 Share

Cool he his surely following his uncle step and wenger is proud of him COYG 9 Likes 2 Shares

Igbo boys been making Nigeria proud since 1960 24 Likes 1 Share

That's so cool

Now the real work begins! 1 Like

Nice 1 Like 1 Share

He should thank his star that Iwobi switched nationality to Nigeria. If not, he will just be hearing of Russia 2018, and may not be participating with the English squad 7 Likes

He's a worthy son indeed.

More goals to your legs Alex! 7 Likes

Very Good. we are winning that world cup 6 Likes 1 Share

Lols sorry but re you high?



Win which cup robber cup? Lols sorry but re you high?Win which cup robber cup? 7 Likes 1 Share

@lalasticlala @seun please move to front page. Like if u think this should make front page. 2 Likes

G 1 Like

WORLD CUP THINGS 1 Like

Lovely. 1 Like

Even if na kettle we must come back with something. 1 Like

Up Gunners



Where are the haterz ��️�️� 1 Like

Okay now

nice job, buh come and see ighalo snail movement, the guy bleep up for pitch! too many opportunities was sold off.

We are proud of him too 1 Like

$$$ & euros on his mind.



Carry on jare 1 Like

Congrat my arsenal player.



We all know Nigeria is going to Russia to become bonus and create Records for Players 1 Like





At least we have one IGBO boy who is not interested in dividing the country



Others should just shut up and hold their IPOB



Good boy, while others are stunting their IPOB palaver singing about how they want their own country, he is raising the green and white flag instead of that yeye and potopoto flagAt least we have one IGBO boy who is not interested in dividing the countryOthers should just shut upand hold their IPOB 5 Likes

He should keep scoring.

Goals makes a player unique. 1 Like



iwobi please beware of tonto Nigeria babe make dem no pass you oriburuku from their boyfriends

proud papa 1 Like