|Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by haske7(f): 5:36am
Congrats to Alex iwobi... Shine like a star bro.... you know you are my boo...
Lalasticlala please do d needful
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by xreal: 5:42am
Soccer skills runs in their blood.
Proud father indeed.
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by anuoluwapo884: 5:43am
Cool he his surely following his uncle step and wenger is proud of him COYG
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by jerryunit48: 5:44am
Igbo boys been making Nigeria proud since 1960
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by oloriooko(m): 6:27am
That's so cool
Now the real work begins!
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by BreezyCB(m): 6:28am
Nice
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by Tolexander: 6:33am
He should thank his star that Iwobi switched nationality to Nigeria. If not, he will just be hearing of Russia 2018, and may not be participating with the English squad
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by BleSSedMee(f): 6:35am
He's a worthy son indeed.
More goals to your legs Alex!
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:45am
Very Good. we are winning that world cup
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by fiftynaira(m): 7:35am
KendrickAyomide:
Lols sorry but re you high?
Win which cup robber cup?
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by haske7(f): 7:45am
@lalasticlala @seun please move to front page. Like if u think this should make front page.
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by RichFoundation(m): 8:43am
G
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by kizz007: 8:44am
WORLD CUP THINGS
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by DanielsParker(m): 8:44am
Lovely.
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by illitrate(m): 8:45am
Even if na kettle we must come back with something.
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by Amosjaj(m): 8:45am
Up Gunners
Where are the haterz ��️�️�
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by Jaimeez: 8:45am
oloriooko:
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by basty: 8:45am
Okay now
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by chinedubrazil(m): 8:46am
nice job, buh come and see ighalo snail movement, the guy bleep up for pitch! too many opportunities was sold off.
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by flawlessT(f): 8:46am
We are proud of him too
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by Koval12: 8:46am
Tolexander:If Chamberlain and Henderson can make it into England national team, Iwobi can as well captain them.
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by DaudaAbu(m): 8:46am
$$$ & euros on his mind.
Carry on jare
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by ODVanguard: 8:46am
jerryunit48:
Slow your roll abeg. Does that include those Drug barons/traffickers 'making Nigeria proud' in Indonesia, Malay, India, China, SA dem
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by frubben(m): 8:47am
Congrat my arsenal player.
We all know Nigeria is going to Russia to become bonus and create Records for Players
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by SenorFax(m): 8:48am
Good boy, while others are stunting their IPOB palaver singing about how they want their own country, he is raising the green and white flag instead of that yeye and potopoto flag
At least we have one IGBO boy who is not interested in dividing the country
Others should just shut up and hold their IPOB
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by kenonze(f): 8:48am
He should keep scoring.
Goals makes a player unique.
gritzky1996:
1.Wife poisons husband after he adviced her to stop snoring
www.christhova.com/home/5-tips-on-how-to-reduce-snoring
2. Rihanna Exposes Boobs On Red Carpet
www.christhova.com/home/american-singer-rihanna-looks-ravishing-in-braless-top-as-she-turns-heads
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by cescky(m): 8:50am
ODVanguard:
At least they are actively making use of their time ...albeit wrongly, what are you don't ng with yours apart from scavenging on nairaland...crawl back to your face me face you,,,, still Na una de worship such people with your owodaism, and "tuale baba find us something"
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by thornapple(f): 8:50am
KendrickAyomide:Dream on.
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by Greatmind23: 8:50am
iwobi please beware of tonto Nigeria babe make dem no pass you oriburuku from their boyfriends
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by dsgrart: 8:52am
proud papa
|Re: Chuka Iwobi: Alex Iwobi's Father Celebrates His Son Over Russia 2018 World Cup by xreal: 8:53am
KendrickAyomide:
