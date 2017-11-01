₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:06am
Retd Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor has resumed in Washington D.C as Nigeria's Ambassador to the United States. A formal reception in his honor was held at the Embassy on Monday with the wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo and other dignitaries in attendance.
The 83-year-old Nsofor was earlier rejected by the senate in March as a non-career ambassador for looking too fragile and not been able to answer the questions asked of him when he appeared before the senate committee on Foreign affairs.
Nsofor was later confirmed by the senate after he was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor retired as a Justice of Court of Appeal in March 2005 after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/retd-justice-sylvanus-adiewere-nsofor-resumes-as-nigerias-ambassador-in-us.html
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 10:07am
Uwa mgbede ka nma
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by dammytosh: 10:09am
Lol.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Nbote(m): 10:24am
Jus Imagine d ancestor/forefather representing us in d US of A, he can barely even stand... Imagine how long it even took him to resume duty. Over there he'ld b in a home for d aged resting and over here he shld b in d village sipping palm wine and playing ancestor. Dis man best qualifies for Chief Ancestor of The Federation or Ancestor General of The Federation
seunmsg:
U shld seriously consider shutting up if u don't have anything useful to comment.. Were Nigerians not unanimous in condemning a man older dan even d president
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:31am
Congrats papa,you're able.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Chanchit: 10:32am
When dem use Mouth Action kill am there, Bubu would send in another 85yrs old.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 10:35am
No respect for the legislative arm of government.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 10:36am
This old Igbo man got the best ambassadorial posting. If he happens to be a northerner, this thread would be all about how Buhari is spreading northern and islamic agenda everywhere.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Angelanest: 10:39am
what do you mean? didn't you read the part where it says he WAS LATER CONFIRMED by the senate after re-nomination
HiddenShadow:
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by adem30: 10:41am
Take Senate initial gragra serious at your own peril, They should tell us why they now confirm his nomination after
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by fpeter(f): 11:25am
82??
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Austema(m): 11:25am
This is what happens when you have an over-aged man as a president of your country. #GOVERNMENT-OF-THE-OLD-BY-THE-OLD-AND-FOR-THE-OLD
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by robosky02(m): 11:25am
Nigeria we keep recycling the old men
when shall the young grow?
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by FirstCounsel(m): 11:25am
Chanchit:
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Blackfyre: 11:26am
When its your time, it's your time...
Baba enjoy your stay in obodo oyinbo
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by mybestlove(m): 11:26am
There are certain things I can't figure out in this administration. Does it mean this old man is the one and only qualified candidate for this job?
If an octogenarian can be an ambassador, why then do we blame Robert Mugabe as president in his 90s.
To thy tents oh our youths.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Obainoneandonly(m): 11:26am
but d man don old na
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by begwong: 11:26am
Another Mugabe from NAIJA. Rochas what have you done? No more youthful adults to nominate in your state?
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 11:26am
Yet they keep shouting the "Young shall grow" How them own take grow abeg
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by tzoracle: 11:26am
of all the countries wey dem for born me
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by kelvinjeremiah: 11:27am
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Funjosh(m): 11:27am
Confused Government
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 11:29am
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Omooba77: 11:29am
Another Mugabe generation
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by juman(m): 11:29am
Nbote:
Oh my God oh.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by omogin(f): 11:29am
If buhari expects to succeed then he's brain needs serious assessment
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by BiiDii: 11:29am
I weep for this country.
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by segebase(m): 11:30am
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 11:30am
|Re: Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) by Haryoryhemie(f): 11:30am
where are the youths?
