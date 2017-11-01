Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambassador Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor Resumes Duty In US (Photos) (8357 Views)

The 83-year-old Nsofor was earlier rejected by the senate in March as a non-career ambassador for looking too fragile and not been able to answer the questions asked of him when he appeared before the senate committee on Foreign affairs.



Nsofor was later confirmed by the senate after he was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor retired as a Justice of Court of Appeal in March 2005 after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.



Uwa mgbede ka nma 5 Likes

Lol.





seunmsg:

This old Igbo man got the best ambassadorial posting. If he happens to be a northerner, this thread would be all about how Buhari is spreading northern and islamic agenda everywhere.

U shld seriously consider shutting up if u don't have anything useful to comment.. Were Nigerians not unanimous in condemning a man older dan even d president Jus Imagine d ancestor/forefather representing us in d US of A, he can barely even stand... Imagine how long it even took him to resume duty. Over there he'ld b in a home for d aged resting and over here he shld b in d village sipping palm wine and playing ancestor. Dis man best qualifies for Chief Ancestor of The Federation or Ancestor General of The Federation





Congrats papa,you're able. Congrats papa,you're able.

When dem use Mouth Action kill am there, Bubu would send in another 85yrs old. 4 Likes

No respect for the legislative arm of government.

This old Igbo man got the best ambassadorial posting. If he happens to be a northerner, this thread would be all about how Buhari is spreading northern and islamic agenda everywhere. 30 Likes

HiddenShadow:

No respect for the legislative arm of government. what do you mean? didn't you read the part where it says he WAS LATER CONFIRMED by the senate after re-nomination 2 Likes

Take Senate initial gragra serious at your own peril, They should tell us why they now confirm his nomination after

?? 82??

This is what happens when you have an over-aged man as a president of your country. #GOVERNMENT-OF-THE-OLD-BY-THE-OLD-AND-FOR-THE-OLD 5 Likes 1 Share







when shall the young grow? Nigeria we keep recycling the old menwhen shall the young grow? 3 Likes

Chanchit:

When dem use Mouth Action kill am there, Bubu would send in another 85yrs old.

When its your time, it's your time...



Baba enjoy your stay in obodo oyinbo 1 Like

There are certain things I can't figure out in this administration. Does it mean this old man is the one and only qualified candidate for this job?



If an octogenarian can be an ambassador, why then do we blame Robert Mugabe as president in his 90s.



To thy tents oh our youths. 3 Likes

but d man don old na 1 Like

Another Mugabe from NAIJA. Rochas what have you done? No more youthful adults to nominate in your state?

Yet they keep shouting the "Young shall grow" How them own take grow abeg 2 Likes

of all the countries wey dem for born me 1 Like

Confused Government

Another Mugabe generation

Nbote:

Jus Imagine d ancestor/forefather representing us in d US of A, he can barely even stand... Imagine how long it even took him to resume duty. Over there he'ld b in a home for d aged resting and over here he shld b in d village sipping palm wine and playing ancestor





Oh my God oh.



Oh my God oh.

If buhari expects to succeed then he's brain needs serious assessment

I weep for this country. 1 Like

