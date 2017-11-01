Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) (14781 Views)

The OAP was hosted by the Instagram big boy and some other dude in Dubai and the high point of the meeting was the wrist watch they had on.



It was a meeting of Patek Philippe, Hublot and Audemars Piguet.



Pictures below.



This Freeze guy really needs to define his stand on morality. You can't be trying to correct some ills in the society yet at the same time frolicking with people of questionable characters. 114 Likes 3 Shares

Maturity is not in age..!! 29 Likes 1 Share

So we are now gradually moving away from phones, cars display and has now graduated to wristwatch hmmm. 4 Likes 1 Share





Wealth doesn't seek for attention



I think Freeze's mum should take her son back into her care. 5 Likes

Time for me to showcase my diamond earrings 1 Like

This is just so childish. The so called expensive watches don't even look attractive. 13 Likes 1 Share

I think d definition of small pikin seems to have changed dis these days 4 Likes

biacan:

Time for me to showcase my diamond earrings



Aba made right? Aba made right?

I'm beginning to think Daddy Freeze is hypocrite. 5 Likes

Hush remains an unrepentant arrogant show-off who doesn't want to grow up



FRZ;That guy is just baseless 4 Likes

lalasticlala

this freeze* really needs to be melted as soon as possible.

Daddy Freeze insults Yahoo Pastors but here he is dining with a confirmed Yahoo Boy. 10 Likes

Men behaving like boys!



Some kids fathers!!



Lol. So they are friends abi? No wonder

Olalan:

This Freeze guy really needs to define his stand on morality. You can't be trying to correct some ills in the society yet at the same time frolicking with people of questionable characters. Quite on point Quite on point

