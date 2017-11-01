₦airaland Forum

Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by newsynews: 10:16am
It seems Daddy Freeze has joined the #FakeLife movement started by Hushpuppi.

The OAP was hosted by the Instagram big boy and some other dude in Dubai and the high point of the meeting was the wrist watch they had on.

It was a meeting of Patek Philippe, Hublot and Audemars Piguet.

Pictures below.

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Olalan(m): 10:20am
This Freeze guy really needs to define his stand on morality. You can't be trying to correct some ills in the society yet at the same time frolicking with people of questionable characters.

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by whitebeard(m): 10:21am
Maturity is not in age..!!

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by chriskosherbal(m): 10:23am
So we are now gradually moving away from phones, cars display and has now graduated to wristwatch hmmm.

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by NLevents: 10:26am
I haven't seen Mark Zuckerberg show off before. You know why?

Wealth doesn't seek for attention cool

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Chanchit: 10:28am
I think Freeze's mum should take her son back into her care.

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by biacan(f): 10:32am
Time for me to showcase my diamond earrings

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by GraGra247: 10:34am
This is just so childish. The so called expensive watches don't even look attractive.

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Nbote(m): 10:35am
I think d definition of small pikin seems to have changed dis these days

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Elnino4ladies: 10:36am
biacan:
Time for me to showcase my diamond earrings


Aba made right?
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by internationalman(m): 10:39am
I'm beginning to think Daddy Freeze is hypocrite.

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Seeker17(m): 10:53am
Hush remains an unrepentant arrogant show-off who doesn't want to grow up

FRZ;That guy is just baseless

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by newsynews: 12:01pm
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Munae(f): 12:49pm
this freeze* really needs to be melted as soon as possible.
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by alBHAGDADI: 12:51pm
Daddy Freeze insults Yahoo Pastors but here he is dining with a confirmed Yahoo Boy.

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Tamarapetty(f): 12:56pm
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by NLevents: 1:18pm
See role models grin

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:19pm
Men behaving like boys!

Some kids fathers!!

Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Ericaikince(m): 1:19pm
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by careytommy7(m): 1:19pm
Lol. So they are friends abi? No wonder
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by sammhi(m): 1:19pm
Olalan:
This Freeze guy really needs to define his stand on morality. You can't be trying to correct some ills in the society yet at the same time frolicking with people of questionable characters.
Quite on point
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by onyidonaldson(m): 1:19pm
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Tamarapetty(f): 1:20pm
Oluwasaeon:
Nah
should i fry the white beans?
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Dromenanaya(m): 1:20pm
Re: Hushpuppi Hosts Daddy Freeze In Dubai As They Show Off Their Wristwatches (Pics) by Andybj1: 1:20pm
