|Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by barnyolix(m): 1:11pm
Meanwhile DMW has been having a lot of clash lately, we still getting over one of it own, Dammy Krane, who joined Shatta Wale to diss Wizkid, but that doesn’t means they are calling of work, Davido has announced a Perruzi an official rapper for DMW and he is coming with a song soon featuring davido soon.
The dmw boss took to his twitter account to share the good news
Source: https://www.playxtra.com/entertainment/davido-signs-new-artist-peruzzi-to-dmw-photo/
I’m over excited about this !!! Everybody please welcome @peruzzi_vibes to DMW!!! I can’t wait to show you to the world. ! Cc @dmw_hq !
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbjh6iSFxqZ/?hl=en&taken-by=davidoofficial
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Uche881: 2:12pm
which wzkid can nevr do..
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:12pm
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by 40ng: 2:12pm
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by NoFavors: 2:12pm
Take it or leave it, DMW is the biggest record label right now in Nigeria. They be dropping hit after hit
FIA burn haters
#TeamHoBeeHo
#TeamLocal
#TeamFroggy
Cheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
1 Like
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Rmxr: 2:12pm
Lol, this guy has too much money to burn. Of all his signees, only Dremo and Mayorkun have potentials
And they are both inconsistent. Ichaba and the other clown he signed early this year are as dead as carcass.
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Brethren0001(m): 2:12pm
Okay
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by happney65: 2:12pm
Isoriat..
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by emmayayodeji(m): 2:12pm
O.b.o. to the world
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by GideonIdaboh(f): 2:13pm
.
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:13pm
If only that young boy knew what he is doing.
He thinks he is signing a music record deal;
But he is mortgaging his soul to the devil.
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Ibrofem(m): 2:13pm
Davido my Padi all day every day
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by yommy78: 2:13pm
Gbagbe oshi no dulling. Loke Loke .I just gbadun dis guy.
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by GideonIdaboh(f): 2:14pm
Davido, my crush
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Tessie01(f): 2:14pm
congrats perruzzi. shine on
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 2:14pm
Thats ma boy. Signing artists to his label, winning International awards, releasing hits upon hits, bangers upon bangers, while one kid is there licking some american artists assess and paying to future and taking pictures with them. I did not mention anybody's name O! Quote me make thunder fire you. Respect to baddest
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 2:14pm
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by pauldiamonds: 2:14pm
WHY DOES HE LOOK SO OLD
1 Like
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by binsanni(m): 2:14pm
mitchew yeye label
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by ChangetheChange: 2:14pm
Davido ti takeover
Frog voice ti takeover
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Adedeji018: 2:14pm
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by WORLDPEACE(m): 2:15pm
See how everybody there in the picture is BLack and fine. Among southern Nigerian women dark skin women are reducing by the day. Shame on Nigerian girls with low self-esteem. You people think you are doing me. You are doing yourselves.
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Mr0jay(m): 2:15pm
f
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Evergreen4(m): 2:15pm
What about the other guy he promised to sign last time he came to Benin city
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by CheatexJnr: 2:16pm
Not our problem na
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Andybj1: 2:16pm
Davido
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by sdindan: 2:16pm
The ones wey him signed,
Wetin d don sing?
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by miteolu(m): 2:17pm
Signing to cult group. Just look like them
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by eitsei(m): 2:18pm
Rmxr:I don't know about dremo but Mayorkun who gets one of major hits this year is not inconsistent
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by Drlilprinz(m): 2:18pm
Fff
|Re: Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) by simeone007: 2:19pm
OBO
FIADMALL
