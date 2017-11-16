Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Signs Peruzzi To His DMW Label (Photo) (1240 Views)

The dmw boss took to his twitter account to share the good news



I’m over excited about this !!! Everybody please welcome @peruzzi_vibes to DMW!!! I can’t wait to show you to the world. ! Cc @dmw_hq !







which wzkid can nevr do..

Take it or leave it, DMW is the biggest record label right now in Nigeria. They be dropping hit after hit





FIA burn haters



Cheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee 1 Like

Lol, this guy has too much money to burn. Of all his signees, only Dremo and Mayorkun have potentials

And they are both inconsistent. Ichaba and the other clown he signed early this year are as dead as carcass.

O.b.o. to the world

If only that young boy knew what he is doing.



He thinks he is signing a music record deal;

Davido my Padi all day every day

Gbagbe oshi no dulling. Loke Loke .I just gbadun dis guy.

Davido, my crush

congrats perruzzi. shine on

Thats ma boy. Signing artists to his label, winning International awards, releasing hits upon hits, bangers upon bangers, while one kid is there licking some american artists assess and paying to future and taking pictures with them. I did not mention anybody's name O! Quote me make thunder fire you. Respect to baddest 5 Likes

WHY DOES HE LOOK SO OLD 1 Like

Davido ti takeover





Frog voice ti takeover

See how everybody there in the picture is BLack and fine. Among southern Nigerian women dark skin women are reducing by the day. Shame on Nigerian girls with low self-esteem. You people think you are doing me. You are doing yourselves.

What about the other guy he promised to sign last time he came to Benin city

Wetin d don sing? The ones wey him signed,Wetin d don sing?

Signing to cult group. Just look like them

Lol, this guy has too much money to burn. Of all his signees, only Dremo and Mayorkun have potentials

And they are both inconsistent. Ichaba and the other clown he signed early this year are as dead as carcass. I don't know about dremo but Mayorkun who gets one of major hits this year is not inconsistent I don't know about dremo but Mayorkun who gets one of major hits this year is not inconsistent

