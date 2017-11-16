Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka (5384 Views)

Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) / Rivers Rerun Election-inec Official’s Hand Chop Off / INEC In Edo Takes Delivery Of Sensitive Materials From CBN (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Happening Now....



Right now, INEC sensitive materials is been distributed in Awka at the INEC office, it is important that we let the electorate and Ndi beanyi Anambra know that the materials are coded and labeled LGA by LGA.



Now, everyone should take note that the Code for each Pooling unit is ended with the LGA and Ward Code Number respectively.



Such innovative tool of Coding will enhance easy tracking of materials.



So be focused to Vote on Saturday with the knowledge of the Coding security apparatus .



Remember to Vote Wisely on Saturday along with your Friends, Family and Relatives . Simply Thumb print on the Column where the rooster is designated.





http://anstalk.com/inec-sensitive-materials-distributio/ INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution ongoing @ INEC Headquarters,Awka.Happening Now....Right now, INEC sensitive materials is been distributed in Awka at the INEC office, it is important that we let the electorate and Ndi beanyi Anambra know that the materials are coded and labeled LGA by LGA.Now, everyone should take note that the Code for each Pooling unit is ended with the LGA and Ward Code Number respectively.Such innovative tool of Coding will enhance easy tracking of materials.So be focused to Vote on Saturday with the knowledge of the Coding security apparatus .Remember to Vote Wisely on Saturday along with your Friends, Family and Relatives . Simply Thumb print on the Column where the rooster is designated. 3 Likes 1 Share

Apga and Obiano would get 70percent of the votes,the other candidates would share 30percent. 8 Likes

APC =350,000

Apga=250,000

Upp=159,000

PDP=100,000





Quote me die 11 Likes 1 Share

Willy has worked, Willy is still working, Willy will win, and Willy will continue his good works... 2 Likes

We IPO-Baboons no go glee. Our supleme Reader Mazi Nnamdi kanu don talk am say NO LEFELENDUM, NO ERECTION in Anambra state





Biafla or death We IPO-Baboons no go glee. Our supleme Reader Mazi Nnamdi kanu don talk am sayin Anambra stateBiafla or death 15 Likes 1 Share

Thugs prepping to abscond with the ballot boxes

NO LEFELENDUM, NO ERECTION. Someone should prease tell Uche not to pless the tligger 9 Likes

emma321:

INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution ongoing @ INEC Headquarters,Awka.



Happening Now....



Right now, INEC sensitive materials is been distributed in Awka at the INEC office, it is important that we let the electorate and Ndi beanyi Anambra know that the materials are coded and labeled LGA by LGA.



Now, everyone should take note that the Code for each Pooling unit is ended with the LGA and Ward Code Number respectively.



Such innovative tool of Coding will enhance easy tracking of materials.



So be focused to Vote on Saturday with the knowledge of the Coding security apparatus .



Remember to Vote Wisely on Saturday along with your Friends, Family and Relatives . Simply Thumb print on the Column where the rooster is designated.





http://anstalk.com/inec-sensitive-materials-distributio/







so we shld join and distribute abi so we shld join and distribute abi

Praying for a good election.





Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature....



LIST OF MINIMUM WAGES BY COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD.

1. Nigeria - $38 (N18,000).

2. Algeria - $175 (N83,000).

3. Belgium - $1,738 (N810,000).

4. Cameroun - 36, 270CFA ($75) N38,000.

5. Chad - $120 (N60,000).

6. Denmark - $1,820 (N900,000).

7. Libya - $430 (N190,000).

8. Japan - $1000 (N450,000).

9. Cote D'ivoire -36,607CFA $72.

10. New Zealand -$3,187 (N1.4m).

11. Luxemburg - $2,500 (N1.1m).

12. Spain - $760. (N300,000).

13. Switzerland - $5,620 - N2.5m.

14. USA - $11 per hour.

Ironically, Nigeria politicians earn the highest salaries the whole world. In Luxemburg where minimum wage is $2,500, their lawmakers are paid $7,400. In Libya where minimum wage is $430, law-makers earn $3000. In Nigeria where minimum wage is $38 (N18,000), law-makers earn $65,000 (N29m).

How long will this continue



Don't stop sharing till it reaches our politicians maybe that will change something. This country must change for real! Share!!! Interesting...LIST OF MINIMUM WAGES BY COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD.1. Nigeria - $38 (N18,000).2. Algeria - $175 (N83,000).3. Belgium - $1,738 (N810,000).4. Cameroun - 36, 270CFA ($75) N38,000.5. Chad - $120 (N60,000).6. Denmark - $1,820 (N900,000).7. Libya - $430 (N190,000).8. Japan - $1000 (N450,000).9. Cote D'ivoire -36,607CFA $72.10. New Zealand -$3,187 (N1.4m).11. Luxemburg - $2,500 (N1.1m).12. Spain - $760. (N300,000).13. Switzerland - $5,620 - N2.5m.14. USA - $11 per hour.Ironically, Nigeria politicians earn the highest salaries the whole world. In Luxemburg where minimum wage is $2,500, their lawmakers are paid $7,400. In Libya where minimum wage is $430, law-makers earn $3000. In Nigeria where minimum wage is $38 (N18,000), law-makers earn $65,000 (N29m).How long will this continueDon't stop sharing till it reaches our politicians maybe that will change something. This country must change for real! Share!!! 6 Likes 5 Shares

Rigging just began

Hian

We are on ground watching with keen interest.

Hope no rigging on Saturday....

Make distribute am well oo

HIGHESTPOPORI:

Apga and Obiano would get 70percent of the votes,the other candidates would share 30percent.



GBAM GBAM 1 Like

Make them distribute am well oo

ok

Let the elections begin::: and the winner is....



Check below

How did you know OP?

kcmichael:

APC =50,000

Apga=250,000

Upp=159,000

PDP=350,000





I must die of heart attack when d results are out...I feel like killing myself before then 2 Likes

Dotck:

Get full control of your vehicle(s) at a very affordable price with our high performance devices. You dont break a sweat at all as our devices are all automated with technologically advanced features to take care of your vehicles' security at all times!

Major Features of our car Tracking devices:



1. Engine cut off with an SMS command: you can turn off your car from anywhere, even abroad with just a simple SMS command, and you must activate it before the vehicle will start up again.



2. Real time Tracking both online and offline: You can track your car offline with an SMS or offline on an application. This application comes embedded with highly advanced landmarks/Maps to give you a great deal of accuracy. You can track your car anywhere.



3. Geo Fencing: you can limit your car to a particular zone. Taking it out of that zone sends you an alert of trips it off.



4. Spy on the occupants of the vehicle with built in mic. You can listen in on their conversations from anywhere.



5. Low Battery/Battery disconnect alert. Your car alerts you whenever the battery is low or disconnected and sends you location.



6. Overspeed alert: you car notifies you whenever the set speed limit is exceeded. This is great for transport/Haulage companies that wish to check the speed of their drivers. For more information, Purchase and installation,pls call 08066804625. We cover Abuja,Lagos,Ogun,Ibadan,Kwara,Nasarawa, Minna, kano,Kaduna Etc. Let's see your quotation Let's see your quotation



kcmichael:

APC =350,000

Apga=250,000

Upp=159,000

PDP=100,000





Quote me die you see your self

OHO for Governor





Vote PDP maka oganiru anyi na umu anyi.



Oseloka Henry Obaze ga-achi anyi ooo!! 3 Likes

Sensitive mgbo!!!

Those in-charge of hijacking the sensitive materials are getting ready.

Nigerians are on the watch!!

kcmichael:

APC =350,000

Apga=250,000

Upp=159,000

PDP=100,000





Quote me die apc and dreamland is like 5&6

Apga first position followed by pdp,then apc apc and dreamland is like 5&6Apga first position followed by pdp,then apc 2 Likes