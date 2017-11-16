₦airaland Forum

Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by emma321: 1:51pm
INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution ongoing @ INEC Headquarters,Awka.

Happening Now....

Right now, INEC sensitive materials is been distributed in Awka at the INEC office, it is important that we let the electorate and Ndi beanyi Anambra know that the materials are coded and labeled LGA by LGA.

Now, everyone should take note that the Code for each Pooling unit is ended with the LGA and Ward Code Number respectively.

Such innovative tool of Coding will enhance easy tracking of materials.

So be focused to Vote on Saturday with the knowledge of the Coding security apparatus .

Remember to Vote Wisely on Saturday along with your Friends, Family and Relatives . Simply Thumb print on the Column where the rooster is designated.


Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:19pm
Apga and Obiano would get 70percent of the votes,the other candidates would share 30percent.

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by kcmichael: 2:22pm
APC =350,000
Apga=250,000
Upp=159,000
PDP=100,000


Quote me die

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by JoNach: 2:49pm
Willy has worked, Willy is still working, Willy will win, and Willy will continue his good works...

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by MediumStout(m): 2:49pm
sad We IPO-Baboons no go glee. Our supleme Reader Mazi Nnamdi kanu don talk am say NO LEFELENDUM, NO ERECTION in Anambra state


Biafla or death

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by Turks: 2:49pm
Thugs prepping to abscond with the ballot boxes
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by Rmxr: 2:50pm
NO LEFELENDUM, NO ERECTION. Someone should prease tell Uche not to pless the tligger

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by free2ryhme: 2:50pm
so we shld join and distribute abi undecided
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:50pm
Praying for a good election.


Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by translux: 2:51pm
Interesting...
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by cliffsador: 2:51pm
Rigging just began
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by Dottore: 2:52pm
Hian
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by BeijinDossier: 2:52pm
We are on ground watching with keen interest.
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by Marcelinho(m): 2:52pm
Hope no rigging on Saturday....
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by asawanathegreat(m): 2:52pm
Make distribute am well oo
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by BeijinDossier: 2:53pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:
Apga and Obiano would get 70percent of the votes,the other candidates would share 30percent.


GBAM

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by asawanathegreat(m): 2:53pm
Make them distribute am well oo
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by miqos02(m): 2:53pm
ok
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by Activeman391(m): 2:53pm
Let the elections begin::: and the winner is....

Check below
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by BruncleZuma: 2:54pm
How did you know OP?
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by AngryRebel: 2:55pm
kcmichael:
APC =50,000
Apga=250,000
Upp=159,000
PDP=350,000


I must die of heart attack when d results are out...I feel like killing myself before then grin grin

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by Dottore: 2:56pm
Dotck:
Let's see your quotation
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by binsanni(m): 2:56pm
you see your self
kcmichael:
APC =350,000
Apga=250,000
Upp=159,000
PDP=100,000


Quote me die

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by JoeArmsD1(m): 2:56pm
OHO for Governor


Vote PDP maka oganiru anyi na umu anyi.

Oseloka Henry Obaze ga-achi anyi ooo!!

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by CarlyX8(m): 2:57pm
Sensitive mgbo!!!
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by cashlurd(m): 2:58pm
Those in-charge of hijacking the sensitive materials are getting ready.
Nigerians are on the watch!!
Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by lonecatt: 3:03pm
kcmichael:
APC =350,000
Apga=250,000
Upp=159,000
PDP=100,000


Quote me die
apc and dreamland is like 5&6
Apga first position followed by pdp,then apc

Re: Anambra Election: INEC Sensitive Materials Distribution Ongoing In Awka by Frankchidi(m): 3:08pm
I comcur

