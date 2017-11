Today is throwback Thursday, nollywood actress Shan George took to her instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself and colleagues, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma all dressed up like a Reverend sister with caption saying....

When women were girls... Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..

See how "flat" caroline danjuma was back then, one wonders where she got all these her curves she is flaunting upandan

I am in love with that girl in the middle