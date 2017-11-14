₦airaland Forum

Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo)

Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:54pm
Today is throwback Thursday, nollywood actress Shan George took to her instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself and colleagues, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma all dressed up like a Reverend sister with caption saying....


#tbt of life. Tag these beautiful women if u recognise them. #Nollywood #movies #Naijamade#women #goodvibes


Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Ladycloud(f): 1:56pm
thank God for them....no condition is permanent
.
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:33pm
Lol, i guess that was a movie
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:28pm
When women were girls...


Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Winners72(m): 3:29pm
Who e eppppp
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:29pm
Tamarapetty:
Lol, i guess that was a movie

Tamara, you guess?!
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by hlemon: 3:29pm
Nwagbo shocked
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by miqos02(m): 3:29pm
seen oh
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:29pm
See how "flat" caroline danjuma was back then, one wonders where she got all these her curves she is flaunting upandan angry
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Romeo3(m): 3:29pm
ebube grin

1 Like

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by ObamaOsama: 3:29pm
I am in love with that girl in the middle
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by iamdannyfc(m): 3:30pm
Lolz.....reverend,the pics is cool

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by maamisco(f): 3:30pm
See ebube grin grin grin
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by nonut: 3:30pm
If they were real reverend sisters, I'd be on my way to the seminary to be Reverend father right away.
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Keneking: 3:30pm
Reverend Sisters are Holy

1 Like

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by bishop444(m): 3:31pm
grin grin grin
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by bentlywills(m): 3:31pm
Milfs
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by gideon1971(m): 3:31pm
Hmnnnn

1 Like

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Ralphshavin: 3:31pm
K
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:31pm
For fp No wonder my wife go shout 'chai'

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by silas24(m): 3:32pm
Lol. See Caroline danjuma nails . Nollywood always screws up with the smallest details.

2 Likes

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by cass111: 3:33pm
what an erra
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by jerflakes(m): 3:36pm
I'm so high right now I feel I'm an a donkey... Heehaw

#jahrastafara

God bless Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, bailer (nwa 042) and all the ganja warriors
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 3:36pm
caroline ekanem, caroline delta soap.........
wen innocent never enter ur life and u were still really INNOCENT

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Munae(f): 3:37pm
chai money is good, see Ebube face. e just b like shadow. � �
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Caseless: 3:37pm
They're finer then. I think I remember the movie.
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 3:38pm
gideon1971:
Hmnnnn
LIKE DIS UR KASHAMBOLO OOOOOOO

Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Nwaoma198(f): 3:38pm
Ur head like my village towncrier grin
Ralphshavin:
K
Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by yeyerolling: 3:40pm
Awon olobo fife as rev sister. Rada rada

