|Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:54pm
Today is throwback Thursday, nollywood actress Shan George took to her instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself and colleagues, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma all dressed up like a Reverend sister with caption saying....
#tbt of life. Tag these beautiful women if u recognise them. #Nollywood #movies #Naijamade#women #goodvibes
http://news.nollyzone.com/throwback-photo-shan-george-ebube-nwagbo-caroline-danjuma-dressed-like-reverend-sister/
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Ladycloud(f): 1:56pm
thank God for them....no condition is permanent
.
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:33pm
Lol, i guess that was a movie
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:28pm
When women were girls...
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Winners72(m): 3:29pm
Who e eppppp
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:29pm
Tamarapetty:
Tamara, you guess?!
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by hlemon: 3:29pm
Nwagbo
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by miqos02(m): 3:29pm
seen oh
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:29pm
See how "flat" caroline danjuma was back then, one wonders where she got all these her curves she is flaunting upandan
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Romeo3(m): 3:29pm
ebube
1 Like
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by ObamaOsama: 3:29pm
I am in love with that girl in the middle
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by iamdannyfc(m): 3:30pm
Lolz.....reverend,the pics is cool
Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by maamisco(f): 3:30pm
See ebube
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by nonut: 3:30pm
If they were real reverend sisters, I'd be on my way to the seminary to be Reverend father right away.
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Keneking: 3:30pm
Reverend Sisters are Holy
1 Like
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by bishop444(m): 3:31pm
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by bentlywills(m): 3:31pm
Milfs
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by gideon1971(m): 3:31pm
Hmnnnn
1 Like
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Ralphshavin: 3:31pm
K
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:31pm
For fp No wonder my wife go shout 'chai'
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by silas24(m): 3:32pm
Lol. See Caroline danjuma nails . Nollywood always screws up with the smallest details.
2 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by cass111: 3:33pm
what an erra
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by jerflakes(m): 3:36pm
I'm so high right now I feel I'm an a donkey... Heehaw
#jahrastafara
God bless Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, bailer (nwa 042) and all the ganja warriors
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 3:36pm
caroline ekanem, caroline delta soap.........
wen innocent never enter ur life and u were still really INNOCENT
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Munae(f): 3:37pm
chai money is good, see Ebube face. e just b like shadow. � �
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Caseless: 3:37pm
They're finer then. I think I remember the movie.
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 3:38pm
gideon1971:LIKE DIS UR KASHAMBOLO OOOOOOO
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by Nwaoma198(f): 3:38pm
Ur head like my village towncrier
Ralphshavin:
|Re: Shan George, Ebube Nwagbo, Caroline Danjuma As Rev. Sisters (Throwback Photo) by yeyerolling: 3:40pm
Awon olobo fife as rev sister. Rada rada
