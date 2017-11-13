₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Blogsphere: 2:32pm
Last night, Nigerian pop star Dammy Krane tweeted his suppport for controversial Ghanaian act, Shatta Wale.
This didn’t go down well with Nigerian’s on twitter who immediately donated him as a burnt offering to Ghana but he was rejected and passed on to Kenya, Zimbabwe and even the ancestors, who all declined to accept him.
Nigerian twitter is such a dangerous place.
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Blogsphere: 2:33pm
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Samusu(m): 2:40pm
This is not good.
SAVAGERY
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by fuckerstard: 2:48pm
ahan kilode, burnt thief keh
nairalandCS food is ready.
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by atilla(m): 3:21pm
Lols. Social media is a baaaaaad place
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by oloriadejoke(f): 3:23pm
Lolzz very funny after all the rejection who go come accept the burnt offering? If no one accept him pls throw him inside the lagoon and to those of you suggesting ogun river plssssssss dontttttttt oooo incase you Don't know, ogun river is allergic to burnt offering
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Estellar: 3:31pm
oloriadejoke:Seconded
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by SmellingAnus(m): 3:55pm
Lol... Them just finish the guy without mercy
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by iamdannyfc(m): 3:56pm
Ahahahahahahaha,dammykrane you see your life?
Ahahahahahahaha,dammykrane you see your life?
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by miqos02(m): 3:56pm
hmmmm
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by kullozone(m): 3:57pm
Yeeeh!!! This one too much for one person na!
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Oloripelebe: 3:57pm
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by allisonluvsu(m): 3:58pm
lol
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by aaronson(m): 3:59pm
people are crazy
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by donklef(m): 3:59pm
Na person pikin be this oh ... ���
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Seeker17(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by finni(m): 3:59pm
Dammy Krane TI LE NLE...
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Darlington120(m): 3:59pm
if una like make una no accept ham e no concern me BT make e no cum back naija
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by busybeei5(f): 3:59pm
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by gideon1971(m): 3:59pm
We have accepted and used his meat but it's tasteless, I offer him to the dogs,
We have accepted and used his meat but it's tasteless, I offer him to the dogs,
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by OurworkComNg1: 3:59pm
people crazy no be small. God won't reject him, i am sure of that...
abeg, check my signature
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:00pm
Savage people.
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Olachase(m): 4:00pm
Oya send him to sambisam forest if boko still rejected him send him back to his mum lobaton
I won sell laptop sha Dell core i3 Intel
Laptop Dell core i3
500 hard disk
4Gig Ram
Dvd Rom
Webcam
Battery last 4hrs
Wireless and Bluetooth
Window 10 operating system. #53k
09025496246,
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by cescky(m): 4:00pm
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by sylviaeo(f): 4:00pm
UDONMINIT. LETS TRY OGUN STATE. I'M SURE D SKULL MINERS WILL NEED HIM
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Jesse01(m): 4:00pm
No one wants Dammy krane
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Kingcesar: 4:00pm
O lawd !
no be dami krane wey sing amin when korede bello still be teenager be this ??
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by tygar(m): 4:00pm
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by slimthugchimee2(m): 4:01pm
oloriadejoke:on behalf of the fishes and aquatic life forms, we reject this burnt offering as it will cause heavy water pollution and health hazards to the fishes, maybe you can cremate him
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by jennybright(f): 4:01pm
Lagoon has rejected him too
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Hades2016(m): 4:01pm
OMG !!!!!!! Savagery at it peak ... Dammy krane right now
|Re: Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No by Sexytemi(f): 4:01pm
This space I got with hard work and fast speed so nobody should trespass or try to faint here
And to the topic, I say he should be offered to the zoo as a new specie of human adult with baby brain
