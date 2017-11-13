Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians Donate Dammy Krane As Burnt Offering But Ghanaians, Kenyans Say No (6386 Views)

Last night, Nigerian pop star Dammy Krane tweeted his suppport for controversial Ghanaian act, Shatta Wale.



This didn’t go down well with Nigerian’s on twitter who immediately donated him as a burnt offering to Ghana but he was rejected and passed on to Kenya, Zimbabwe and even the ancestors, who all declined to accept him.



Nigerian twitter is such a dangerous place.





This is not good.



SAVAGERY 22 Likes

ahan kilode, burnt thief keh



nairalandCS food is ready. 18 Likes

Lols. Social media is a baaaaaad place 11 Likes

Lolzz very funny after all the rejection who go come accept the burnt offering? If no one accept him pls throw him inside the lagoon and to those of you suggesting ogun river plssssssss dontttttttt oooo incase you Don't know, ogun river is allergic to burnt offering 15 Likes 1 Share

oloriadejoke:

Lolzz very funny after all the rejection who go come accept the burnt offering? If no one accept him pls throw him inside the lagoon Seconded Seconded 4 Likes

Lol... Them just finish the guy without mercy 7 Likes







Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey

Lemme come and be goin Ahahahahahahaha,dammykrane you see your life?Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey doinstead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...Lemme come and be goin

hmmmm

Yeeeh!!! This one too much for one person na! 3 Likes

lol

people are crazy 2 Likes

Na person pikin be this oh ... ��� 2 Likes

1 Like

Dammy Krane TI LE NLE...

if una like make una no accept ham e no concern me BT make e no cum back naija 1 Like

We have accepted and used his meat but it's tasteless, I offer him to the dogs,







Am not the one that typed this, u know as it dey be with smartphone,

people crazy no be small. God won't reject him, i am sure of that...







abeg, check my signature

Savage people.





Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..

Oya send him to sambisam forest if boko still rejected him send him back to his mum lobaton





UDONMINIT. LETS TRY OGUN STATE. I'M SURE D SKULL MINERS WILL NEED HIM 3 Likes 1 Share

No one wants Dammy krane



no be dami krane wey sing amin when korede bello still be teenager be this ?? O lawd !no be dami krane wey sing amin when korede bello still be teenager be this ??

oloriadejoke:

Lolzz very funny after all the rejection who go come accept the burnt offering? If no one accept him pls throw him inside the lagoon on behalf of the fishes and aquatic life forms, we reject this burnt offering as it will cause heavy water pollution and health hazards to the fishes, maybe you can cremate him on behalf of the fishes and aquatic life forms, we reject this burnt offering as it will cause heavy water pollution and health hazards to the fishes, maybe you can cremate him 4 Likes

Lagoon has rejected him too 1 Like

OMG !!!!!!! Savagery at it peak ... Dammy krane right now 4 Likes