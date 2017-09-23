₦airaland Forum

Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by stane007: 2:16pm
Nigerian music star, Dammy Krane, who was enmeshed in credit card fraud lawsuit with Tapjet in U.S, is back to Nigeria after the lawsuit was struck out by an American court.

His fans and crew flocked around as he arrived the airport. Here's the video below;

http://www.lailasblog.com/jubilation-dammy-krane-arrives-nigeria/

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by FortifiedCity: 2:17pm
Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudster undecided

American prison loves you Dammy

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Yomzzyblog: 2:19pm
Ok
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by classicfrank4u(m): 2:20pm
thank GOD he was found innocent. not bcuz i like him ooh, but because na dis kind tin the spoil naija image Dre in Yankee grin

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 2:44pm
His life.
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by LifeofAirforce(m): 3:04pm
Welcome back home Dammy

We love you grin
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by mofeoluwadassah: 3:30pm
so make we fry akara abi...he should better careful so he will not be 'dammykraned' again

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by HottestFire: 3:33pm


Now where are those insulting Dammy Krane's mother??
shocked shocked

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kalashnikov102(m): 5:20pm
FortifiedCity:
Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudster undecided

American prison loves you Dammy
Goat!!

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kobicove(m): 5:40pm
Pic of him at MM or we don't believe it undecided
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by dotcomnamename: 7:17pm
Ok
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by 1Sharon(f): 7:18pm
scammer

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by enemyofprogress: 7:18pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by erico2k2(m): 7:18pm
FortifiedCity:
Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudster undecided

American prison loves you Dammy
Bad belle .

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Sunofgod(m): 7:19pm
Deported finally....

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by tobdee: 7:19pm
Is he the new President?
Ayam not understanding...

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by jobaltol: 7:19pm
If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by djemillionia: 7:19pm
joeaz58:
G boy grin

receive sense

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by joeaz58: 7:19pm
G boy grin
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by agarawu23(m): 7:19pm
Wire wire

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by sonnie10: 7:19pm
Near miss!
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by koolcat: 7:19pm
Welcome back hommie....oya enter studio drop song about the STAGED scandal let's see how it tops the chat.

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by erico2k2(m): 7:20pm
1Sharon:
scammer
Ermm where you scammed by him ?
Cos a civilized court struck the case out . Dnt 4get dem nor dey bribe there .

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by baba4thegehs: 7:20pm
Ole
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Sodia(m): 7:20pm
abi nah... yahoo Nigga,,, lemme run and check www.safaxnet.com.ng before they arrest me self
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by erico2k2(m): 7:21pm
jobaltol:
If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share
There is nothing to think there . US nor B 9ja . He is free so no crime comitted .
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kelklein(m): 7:21pm
usually in abroad, when you go through sh*t like this... U get more street cred

Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by favour136(f): 7:21pm
ok, nice
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Lacomus(m): 7:21pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Narldon(f): 7:22pm
jobaltol:
If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share

And I think you're not feeling fine!


All These just for LIKES
Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kylekent59: 7:23pm
Kaiii Nigerians ehh
We jubilate alot.welcome back dammy

