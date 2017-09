Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) (9592 Views)

Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) / Photos Of Ada Omolola The Sexiest Nigeria Video Vixen 2016 / Fela's American Girlfriend, Sandra Izsadore Arrives Nigeria For Felabration 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

And I think you're not feeling fine!All These just for LIKES

usually in abroad, when you go through sh*t like this... U get more street cred

usually in abroad, when you go through sh*t like this... U get more street cred

There is nothing to think there . US nor B 9ja . He is free so no crime comitted .

abi nah... yahoo Nigga,,, lemme run and check www.safaxnet.com.ng before they arrest me self

Ermm where you scammed by him ?Cos a civilized court struck the case out . Dnt 4get dem nor dey bribe there .

Welcome back hommie....oya enter studio drop song about the STAGED scandal let's see how it tops the chat.

If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share

Is he the new President? Ayam not understanding...

Pic of him at MM or we don't believe it

so make we fry akara abi...he should better careful so he will not be 'dammykraned' again

thank GOD he was found innocent. not bcuz i like him ooh, but because na dis kind tin the spoil naija image Dre in Yankee

Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudsterAmerican prison loves you Dammy

Nigerian music star, Dammy Krane, who was enmeshed in credit card fraud lawsuit with Tapjet in U.S, is back to Nigeria after the lawsuit was struck out by an American court.His fans and crew flocked around as he arrived the airport. Here's the video below;Lalasticlala

(0) (1) (Reply)

Photos | Femi Kuti And Asa Rocks The Stage At Montreux Jazz Festival 2011 / Most Of Nigerian Celebrities Have Non Performing Websites / Hennessy Artistry Returns With Fifth Edition

Viewing this topic: Lilymond(f), Stan642, Travcutedu, 2point5, Bigdan3550, Diticonsult(m), mekleelex200(m), chigbogbo, Dentux(m), stainlessnature, remmy9(m), mike4real2(m), adonbilivit, Fidelismaria(m), sola12(m), royale11, DeathStroke007(m), achael(m), tunde55(m), nejifresh(m), DrTonex, Faspen(m), Unik3030, Absa, StainlessH(m), Benz4pimp(m), Jengem, liyaha(m), rhazur(m), nonizy(m), plaetton, Nwereonye(m), bestpunterever, akinus(m), Hambruce, 180263, Cooleasy(m), stifYan(m), HouseofMabella(f), GreatOlu1, thanki410(m), know, successinlife, BrokenTV, skybird, samisj4real(m), ogokeada(f), dayoemmy(m), raslim20(m), Lilshorecords(m), osas800(m), kayfuture, salam1(m), lolarde(f), Zimzy(m), komonibo(m), charlesazeh(m), Theakthedream, progressj, mayorall(m), EddieAsuzu(m), spirit6, donbrowser(m) and 89 guest(s)

(Go Up)