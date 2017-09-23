Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) (9592 Views)

His fans and crew flocked around as he arrived the airport. Here's the video below;



American prison loves you Dammy Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudsterAmerican prison loves you Dammy 22 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

thank GOD he was found innocent. not bcuz i like him ooh, but because na dis kind tin the spoil naija image Dre in Yankee 7 Likes

His life.





We love you Welcome back home DammyWe love you

so make we fry akara abi...he should better careful so he will not be 'dammykraned' again 1 Like





Now where are those insulting Dammy Krane's mother??





5 Likes

FortifiedCity:

Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudster



American prison loves you Dammy Goat!! Goat!! 15 Likes

Pic of him at MM or we don't believe it

Ok

scammer 1 Like

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

FortifiedCity:

Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudster



American prison loves you Dammy Bad belle . Bad belle . 1 Like

Deported finally.... 1 Like

Is he the new President?

Ayam not understanding... 1 Like

If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share 3 Likes 5 Shares

joeaz58:

G boy

receive sense receive sense 2 Likes

G boy

Wire wire 2 Likes

Near miss!

Welcome back hommie....oya enter studio drop song about the STAGED scandal let's see how it tops the chat. 1 Like

1Sharon:

scammer Ermm where you scammed by him ?

Cos a civilized court struck the case out . Dnt 4get dem nor dey bribe there . Ermm where you scammed by him ?Cos a civilized court struck the case out . Dnt 4get dem nor dey bribe there . 1 Like

Ole

abi nah... yahoo Nigga,,, lemme run and check www.safaxnet.com.ng before they arrest me self

jobaltol:

If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share There is nothing to think there . US nor B 9ja . He is free so no crime comitted . There is nothing to think there . US nor B 9ja . He is free so no crime comitted .

usually in abroad, when you go through sh*t like this... U get more street cred 1 Like

ok, nice

jobaltol:

If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share

And I think you're not feeling fine!





All These just for LIKES And I think you're not feeling fine!All These just for LIKES