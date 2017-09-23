₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by stane007: 2:16pm
Nigerian music star, Dammy Krane, who was enmeshed in credit card fraud lawsuit with Tapjet in U.S, is back to Nigeria after the lawsuit was struck out by an American court.
His fans and crew flocked around as he arrived the airport. Here's the video below;
Lalasticlala
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by FortifiedCity: 2:17pm
Who is jubilating at the arrival of a fraudster
American prison loves you Dammy
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Yomzzyblog: 2:19pm
Ok
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by classicfrank4u(m): 2:20pm
thank GOD he was found innocent. not bcuz i like him ooh, but because na dis kind tin the spoil naija image Dre in Yankee
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 2:44pm
His life.
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by LifeofAirforce(m): 3:04pm
Welcome back home Dammy
We love you
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by mofeoluwadassah: 3:30pm
so make we fry akara abi...he should better careful so he will not be 'dammykraned' again
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by HottestFire: 3:33pm
Now where are those insulting Dammy Krane's mother??
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kalashnikov102(m): 5:20pm
FortifiedCity:Goat!!
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kobicove(m): 5:40pm
Pic of him at MM or we don't believe it
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by dotcomnamename: 7:17pm
Ok
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by 1Sharon(f): 7:18pm
scammer
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by enemyofprogress: 7:18pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by erico2k2(m): 7:18pm
FortifiedCity:Bad belle .
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Sunofgod(m): 7:19pm
Deported finally....
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by tobdee: 7:19pm
Is he the new President?
Ayam not understanding...
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by jobaltol: 7:19pm
If you think he is guilty, click like...if you think he is innocent,click share
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by djemillionia: 7:19pm
joeaz58:
receive sense
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by joeaz58: 7:19pm
G boy
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by agarawu23(m): 7:19pm
Wire wire
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by sonnie10: 7:19pm
Near miss!
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by koolcat: 7:19pm
Welcome back hommie....oya enter studio drop song about the STAGED scandal let's see how it tops the chat.
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by erico2k2(m): 7:20pm
1Sharon:Ermm where you scammed by him ?
Cos a civilized court struck the case out . Dnt 4get dem nor dey bribe there .
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by baba4thegehs: 7:20pm
Ole
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Sodia(m): 7:20pm
abi nah... yahoo Nigga,,, lemme run and check www.safaxnet.com.ng before they arrest me self
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by erico2k2(m): 7:21pm
jobaltol:There is nothing to think there . US nor B 9ja . He is free so no crime comitted .
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kelklein(m): 7:21pm
usually in abroad, when you go through sh*t like this... U get more street cred
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by favour136(f): 7:21pm
ok, nice
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Lacomus(m): 7:21pm
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Narldon(f): 7:22pm
jobaltol:
And I think you're not feeling fine!
All These just for LIKES
|Re: Jubilation As Dammy Krane Arrives Nigeria (video) by Kylekent59: 7:23pm
Kaiii Nigerians ehh
We jubilate alot.welcome back dammy
