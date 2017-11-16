





According to TY, she loves the way Mr. Eazi, who happens to be one of the most hated Nigerians online now said, she loves the way he thinks.



Mr Eazi looking fly .. I totally enjoyed making images of him for @gtbank Mheeeern @mreazi needs to write a book .. or something .seriously .. I was totally inspired by the story of how he got into music .. I love the way he thinks .. clearly this dude is giving it everything and he's about to amaze us some more .. Big thank you to the amazing team that rocked this .. let's do this again!!



