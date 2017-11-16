₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by olokeded: 2:39pm
Ace photographer and singer TY Bello, has shared new stunning images of singer Mr. Eaziw ith a caption that will sure make a lot of people talk.
According to TY, she loves the way Mr. Eazi, who happens to be one of the most hated Nigerians online now said, she loves the way he thinks.
Mr Eazi looking fly .. I totally enjoyed making images of him for @gtbank Mheeeern @mreazi needs to write a book .. or something .seriously .. I was totally inspired by the story of how he got into music .. I love the way he thinks .. clearly this dude is giving it everything and he's about to amaze us some more .. Big thank you to the amazing team that rocked this .. let's do this again!!
http://metronaija.com/ty-bello-shares-new-photos-mr-eazi/
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by olokeded: 2:39pm
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by fuckerstard: 2:45pm
stay calm dey chop odetola money and puna
Na fine we wan chop abi, make una dey beef.
5 Likes
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Mavin1: 2:50pm
The guy with zero swag
10 Likes
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by miqos02(m): 3:57pm
good
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:58pm
It's your boy Eaziiiiiii....
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by idu1(m): 3:58pm
Ugly boy....
1 Like
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Sanchez01: 3:59pm
Nigerians would turn this guy into an upcoming act shortly.
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Unik3030: 3:59pm
no homo, dis guy no fine even with all the effect
4 Likes
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Itanola2012: 4:00pm
Too boring guy for my liking
2 Likes
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by MChaze25(m): 4:01pm
Monkey no fine but him mama like am
1 Like
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by toyzeal(m): 4:01pm
malu voice
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by BruncleZuma: 4:02pm
Dem go just Djinee this guy destiny...
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 4:03pm
Money nor just fit some people, even with his money and the billionaire daughter that he is dating, see as he still be like Morufu way dey learn mechanic work in one workshop in Ondo.....
3 Likes
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by femi4: 4:03pm
Ugly boy...even with all the effect
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Timfery: 4:03pm
Make e go Ghana.
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Elnino4ladies: 4:03pm
Zaga that
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by salmetay30: 4:03pm
Chai, naija bad mouthing fit send person to early grace. Funny enough most of them commenting ugly are more uglier than mr eazi. Just da hide behind cyber space. Chai.
1 Like
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by utenwuson: 4:03pm
this guy swag/handsomeness na capital zero
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by SirLakes: 4:03pm
Dis guy don use him hand / mouth buy market from
Nigerians
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by scaramucci: 4:04pm
What can be done to clean up this Mr. Eazy? Nigger look inherently dirty.
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by iamdannyfc(m): 4:05pm
Mr life is easy....
Quack swag
Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by rocknation62(m): 4:05pm
like play like play this guy don dey hide Musically...
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Sexytemi(f): 4:06pm
There was a time I really liked this guy, his voice and songs were dope, he was like my fav artist last year but now I feel like puking on him, how can one person mouth be filled with so much thrash, and he just used his own hands and mouth to make Nigerians detest him, I pray his name doesn't get forgotten soon.
1 Like
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by Uche881: 4:07pm
ok
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by kennygee(f): 4:08pm
Mavin1:
Professional photography couldn't even help his ministry.
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by jazinogold(m): 4:08pm
|Re: TY Bello Shares Mr Eazi New Photos by 9japrof(m): 4:08pm
All these not so fine guys must definitely have something that give them an A+ edge in dating fine girls.
Imagine this mofo dating otedola pikin, imagine iceberg dating Juliet ibrahim or so.
Abi is there a conspiracy theory somewhere that make these ladies date not-so-fine guys to take cover their insecurities.
