₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,304 members, 3,916,282 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 06:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React (13825 Views)
"Buhari’s Recovery Is A Miracle" - Dave Umahi, Ebonyi Governor / 7 Ministers Of President Buhari Who Are Not 'visible' / Obama Praises Buhari At Nuclear Summit In Washington (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by EricIyke: 4:28pm
Many Nigerians have taken to social media in shock and condemnation of what seems like a bizzare reaction by the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, in a banquet honoring President Muhammadu Buhari on his visit to the state. Umahi's exact words are as follows:
www.dedechibublog.com/2017/11/umahi-praises-buhari-for-having-ebonyi.html?m=1
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by anonymuz(m): 4:30pm
See as them finish IBO's.so na housemaid fit you guys?na wa o
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by velai(m): 4:35pm
This governor Umahi deserves a market square flogging. How I wished he knows how much hatred and tribalism that helpless woman bears at the presidential villa.
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by scaramucci: 4:39pm
Meanwhile...
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by igbodefender: 4:41pm
What is wrong with what the governor said? Nothing.
The woman may be a nuritionist, a professional caterer, a celebrity chef earning millions; or a just lower management staff; but what matters is that there is dignity in her labour.
The position of cook to the king requires extra trust, because of the added political element involved.
93 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by delishpot: 4:41pm
Have you guys located that Buhari's daughter that married a Christian Igbo man yet? That daughter they used to wash you guys eyes before elections?
@Post, she is a cook/chef it is a profession and not a bad thing. Many chefs would love to cook for the first family even Oyinbo ones would be honoured to be chef to the first family.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by sarrki(m): 4:41pm
Housemaid that I'd better than Nnamdi KANU
2 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by yarimo(m): 4:42pm
BUHARI is a man of the people and love by his people . SAI BABA
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by sarrki(m): 4:42pm
delishpot:
If u want to hate PMB, do so on yr own name. Noone can rightfully hate PMB on behalf of the SE any longer. That hypocrisy is dead!
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by isbish(m): 4:43pm
There is nothing wrong in what the governor said. Every tribe has a person working as house maid somewhere. To have an igbo woman so close to Mr. President cooking for him shows the level of tolerance and inclusiveness characterized by our president.
10 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by delishpot: 4:44pm
sarrki:
So, are you going to answer the question or hide behind this meaningless reply you gave? Just give me an answer or come plainly to say he lied and you choose not to care. I will not beat you if you say the truth you know hypocrisy at its peak, I am sure if the person who made those claims were Buhari's opponent, you would support Bubu to dig into the claim Naija peeps Tufiakwa the way God will punish evil minds like you on the last day ehn, Even devils own part of hell would be paradise compared to yours.
Please show me the hate in my question. That I questioned something told by Buhari has suddenly made me a hater? So if your company wants to employ someone for a sensitive position, and the person they choose doesn't bring proof of the qualifications or experience he claims to have, the moment you decide to ask for proof you should be considered a hater?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by dodelight(m): 4:48pm
How are we managing to churn out id*iotic politicians as leaders?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by sarrki(m): 4:50pm
yarimo:
God bless you
3 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by newbornmacho(m): 4:50pm
sarrki:I know it's better for you and your people, but we are Igbos put that into your head.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by sarrki(m): 4:50pm
newbornmacho:
Mechonu
3 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by iSlayer: 4:51pm
What sort of rubbish is that? Is he running mad??
4 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by newbornmacho(m): 4:52pm
If not that I hate such I would have stereotyped this idiot called umahi. A useless nonentity.
3 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by yarimo(m): 4:54pm
sarrki:ameen sir, and God bless you to
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by igbodefender: 4:55pm
igbodefender:Lalasticlala am I lying?
2 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by igbodefender: 5:00pm
iSlayer:Please read the article, Sir. The governor never mentioned the word 'housemaid'.
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:02pm
But why do people turn something so flimsy to a gigantic issue?
Well @ Manna barbecue, we don't talk politics, we do barbecue.
But hwe wish to be in the woman's shoe and be the official barbecue outfit for Aso-Rock!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by miqos02(m): 5:03pm
cool
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by FarahAideed: 5:04pm
Everytime election approaches Buhari starts to have Igbo driver and Igbo cook nobody ever knows personally .. They think they are fooling us but na demself dem dey fool , we just dey watch them oo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by divicode: 5:04pm
Ok, so ffllaatties are only good as housemaids
I however hope the sss guys are not using her for dinner
2 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by MorataFC: 5:04pm
Cool
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by Kingspin(m): 5:05pm
Nigerians will surely react because when they see true change they can recognize it.... It's proven.....
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:05pm
One Nigeria.
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by nonsobaba: 5:05pm
I have said it repeatedly that abakaliki people are not real Igbos. Just imagine how that aturu of an Umahi is making fool of himself and his lowlife people before the whole country.
2 Likes
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by Omofunaab2: 5:06pm
There is nothing bad working in the presidential villa as a cook... I'm sure the woman is comfortable and better than the idiots abusing her.
Some of you are busy hawking gala and fanyogo in agege but you are here abusing a presidential cook
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React by pol23: 5:06pm
Words like this make me feel ashamed as a Nigerian...
Just think it through.
1 Like
Imo Guber: Ihedioha Cleared As PDP Candidate / Using Plastic Bottles To Solve The North's Housing Problem (Pictures) / Nigeria May Enjoy Stable Electricity In One Month
Viewing this topic: cgc2000, salexat(m), KosiGee, unite4real, nwakibie3(m), Samson712, astana1, drsteroid(m), freshyd, MichaelSokoto(m), MIM77(m), igbodefender, Ken4agent(m), LilTyRoNe, FreddyKruger, dannybomb(m), Heylius(m), shynerd(m), mayorkyzo, austinzee007, windows8, im0Cartzneh, kayowalemi(m), preciousoz, toolovely(m), ololadeking(m), cydophobia(m), Kellaino(m), Olabenjamen22(m), zoedew, fortunechy(m), doctuw(m), emchi(m), Ogajuwonlo1(m), himsay, DrUcheMbah(m), Damfostopper(m), ntyce(m), phallow(m), Jeff50, ABOKI9ja, HerbertObi(m), thunderandfire47(m), sirfemoz(m), Maxymilliano(m), mysteriousman(m), harrisonclive95(m), Dejlof, EricIyke, jaxxy(m), saintgwizard(m), mallamabank, Mavin1, baflincon(m), Handsomebeing(m), Mrkings203, jideflash(m), Mummyjoy, jaeyking(m), Vicargeneral(m), Crixina(f), muyibaba222(m), SAKUR, dojumav, PrecisionFx(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), abfemi163, Rainmaker2k, swiperthefox(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), missbehave247(m), Ajixegun, namdyz(m), Josh44s(m), bugidon(m), Nizguy(m), velai(m), hollyray2016, odigilimorrison(m), infotail(m), datguru, emperormossad(m), bigboyk(m), Zlatimi, Realali(f), demmyzenny(m), greatermax77(m), Lincolnburrows(m), koolzy, saajib, akejujoe(f), Osezua and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17