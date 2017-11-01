Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umahi Praises Buhari Who Has Ebonyi Housemaid & Cook. Nigerians React (13825 Views)

"Buhari’s Recovery Is A Miracle" - Dave Umahi, Ebonyi Governor / 7 Ministers Of President Buhari Who Are Not 'visible' / Obama Praises Buhari At Nuclear Summit In Washington (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Many Nigerians have taken to social media in shock and condemnation of what seems like a bizzare reaction by the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, in a banquet honoring President Muhammadu Buhari on his visit to the state. Umahi's exact words are as follows:



"When I was in the villa to see Mr. President, a woman struggled to see me. She told me that she is from Afikpo and that she cooks

for President Buhari and his wife. What more love and trust do we need in Ebonyi State?" — Governor David Umahi



This strange statement by Governor Umahi received the following reactions by Nigerians:



"Shame to you Gov Umahi. After killing our youths he becomes your father. Thats why you cooked up one rubbish title and gave him.", said one Christiana O.



"David Umahi political prostitution is high class", Chima. reacted



Godfrey A. had this to say, "I pity the igbos.....what a wrong time to be Igbo or born as an Igbo man"



The embattled governor is still recovering from backlash for endorsing President Buhari for a 2nd term last week, an action

condemned by both people from his region and members of his political party, PDP.



www.dedechibublog.com/2017/11/umahi-praises-buhari-for-having-ebonyi.html?m=1





See as them finish IBO's.so na housemaid fit you guys?na wa o 35 Likes 1 Share

This governor Umahi deserves a market square flogging. How I wished he knows how much hatred and tribalism that helpless woman bears at the presidential villa. 49 Likes 2 Shares

Meanwhile... 58 Likes 2 Shares

What is wrong with what the governor said? Nothing.



The woman may be a nuritionist, a professional caterer, a celebrity chef earning millions; or a just lower management staff; but what matters is that there is dignity in her labour.



The position of cook to the king requires extra trust, because of the added political element involved. 93 Likes 5 Shares

Have you guys located that Buhari's daughter that married a Christian Igbo man yet? That daughter they used to wash you guys eyes before elections?





@Post, she is a cook/chef it is a profession and not a bad thing. Many chefs would love to cook for the first family even Oyinbo ones would be honoured to be chef to the first family. 31 Likes 1 Share

Housemaid that I'd better than Nnamdi KANU 2 Likes

BUHARI is a man of the people and love by his people . SAI BABA 10 Likes 1 Share

delishpot:

Have you guys located that Buhari's daughter that married a Christian Igbo man yet? That daughter they used to wash you guys eyes before elections?

If u want to hate PMB, do so on yr own name. Noone can rightfully hate PMB on behalf of the SE any longer. That hypocrisy is dead! 23 Likes 2 Shares

There is nothing wrong in what the governor said. Every tribe has a person working as house maid somewhere. To have an igbo woman so close to Mr. President cooking for him shows the level of tolerance and inclusiveness characterized by our president. 10 Likes

sarrki:





If u want to hate PMB, do so on yr own name. Noone can rightfully hate PMB on behalf of the SE any longer. That hypocrisy is dead!



So, are you going to answer the question or hide behind this meaningless reply you gave? Just give me an answer or come plainly to say he lied and you choose not to care. I will not beat you if you say the truth you know hypocrisy at its peak, I am sure if the person who made those claims were Buhari's opponent, you would support Bubu to dig into the claim Naija peeps Tufiakwa the way God will punish evil minds like you on the last day ehn, Even devils own part of hell would be paradise compared to yours.



Please show me the hate in my question. That I questioned something told by Buhari has suddenly made me a hater? So if your company wants to employ someone for a sensitive position, and the person they choose doesn't bring proof of the qualifications or experience he claims to have, the moment you decide to ask for proof you should be considered a hater? So, are you going to answer the question or hide behind this meaningless reply you gave? Just give me an answer or come plainly to say he lied and you choose not to care. I will not beat you if you say the truth you knowhypocrisy at its peak, I am sure if the person who made those claims were Buhari's opponent, you would support Bubu to dig into the claimNaija peeps Tufiakwa the way God will punish evil minds like you on the last day ehn, Even devils own part of hell would be paradise compared to yours.Please show me the hate in my question. That I questioned something told by Buhari has suddenly made me a hater? So if your company wants to employ someone for a sensitive position, and the person they choose doesn't bring proof of the qualifications or experience he claims to have, the moment you decide to ask for proof you should be considered a hater? 23 Likes 1 Share

How are we managing to churn out id*iotic politicians as leaders? 7 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

BUHARI is a man

of the people and love by his people . SAI BABA

God bless you God bless you 3 Likes

sarrki:

Housemaid that I'd better than Nnamdi KANU I know it's better for you and your people, but we are Igbos put that into your head. I know it's better for you and your people, but we are Igbos put that into your head. 6 Likes 1 Share

newbornmacho:



I know it's better for you and your people, but we are Igbos put that into your head.

Mechonu Mechonu 3 Likes

What sort of rubbish is that? Is he running mad?? 4 Likes

If not that I hate such I would have stereotyped this idiot called umahi. A useless nonentity. 3 Likes

sarrki:





God bless you ameen sir, and God bless you to ameen sir, and God bless you to 1 Like 1 Share

igbodefender:

What is wrong with what the governor said? Nothing.



The woman may be a nuritionist, a professional caterer, a celebrity chef earning millions; or a just lower management staff; but what matters is that there is dignity in her labour.



The position of cook to the king requires extra trust, because of the added political element involved. Lalasticlala am I lying? Lalasticlala am I lying? 2 Likes

iSlayer:

What sort of rubbish is that? Is he running mad?? Please read the article, Sir. The governor never mentioned the word 'housemaid'. Please read the article, Sir. The governor never mentioned the word 'housemaid'.

But why do people turn something so flimsy to a gigantic issue?



Well @ Manna barbecue, we don't talk politics, we do barbecue.



But hwe wish to be in the woman's shoe and be the official barbecue outfit for Aso-Rock!





Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature..

cool

Everytime election approaches Buhari starts to have Igbo driver and Igbo cook nobody ever knows personally .. They think they are fooling us but na demself dem dey fool , we just dey watch them oo 8 Likes 1 Share

Ok, so ffllaatties are only good as housemaids

I however hope the sss guys are not using her for dinner 2 Likes

Cool

Nigerians will surely react because when they see true change they can recognize it.... It's proven.....

One Nigeria.

I have said it repeatedly that abakaliki people are not real Igbos. Just imagine how that aturu of an Umahi is making fool of himself and his lowlife people before the whole country. 2 Likes

There is nothing bad working in the presidential villa as a cook... I'm sure the woman is comfortable and better than the idiots abusing her.



Some of you are busy hawking gala and fanyogo in agege but you are here abusing a presidential cook 10 Likes 1 Share