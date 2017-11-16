₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by seunmsg(m): 6:18pm
Nigeria will be represented at the Winter Olympics for the first time ever, after their women's team qualified for the bobsled event at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.
Driver Seun Adigun and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga completed the fifth of their required five qualifying races on Wednesday, becoming the first African team, men or women, to qualify in the Bobsled category.
In women's bobsled, teams are required to complete five races to qualify. The Nigeria team, led by driver Adigun - a former African 100m hurdles champion and 2012 summer Olympian - completed races in Utah, one in Whistler, and their final two races in Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"This is a huge milestone for sports in Nigeria," driver Adigun told KweséESPN. "Nothing makes me prouder than to know that I can play a small role in creating opportunities for winter sports to take place in Nigeria.
"Our objective now is to be the best representation of Africa that the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed."
Solomon Ogba, President of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, was understandably thrilled at the achievement, saying via a media statement: "I commend the personal dedication and commitment of these women.
"Their hard work was inspiring and I hope Nigerians can appreciate what it took for them to achieve this - the work, the discipline, and the personal sacrifices. They were amazing throughout this journey.
"They are all very successful people in their own right - in sports and out of it, and somehow they are still motivated and still push for more success.
"I have watched them train and work hard to represent Nigeria at the Winter Olympics in a very technical and high risk sport and they have achieved that. They should be very proud, and I am very proud of them."
Nigeria could yet secure another spot at the Games, with driver Simidele Adeagbo just two races away from qualifying for the Skeleton competition.
http://www.espn.co.uk/espn/story/_/id/21430137/nigeria-bobsled-women-qualify-winter-olympics
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by seunmsg(m): 6:21pm
Cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44.
Congratulations to the team for achieving this unprecedented milestone.
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by tendawarrior1(m): 6:51pm
Nice one girls keep flying d flag. We are proud of u
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by Niyinficient(m): 6:57pm
Nigerians be like 'Ewo tun ni bobsled bayi o??
'
Congrats beautiful ladies
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by Samusu(m): 7:02pm
Wetin be bobsled please
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by emeijeh(m): 10:26pm
Since when did Nigeria start participating in winter Olympics?
Dalung will come and claim glory again
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by Jadmchris(m): 10:26pm
Football I know, bobsled I don't know
Pls what's that, abi na car race
This one m hearing driver
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:26pm
Beautiful ladies I sha think say I go see boobs sef o
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:27pm
"Our objective now is to be the best representation of Africa that the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed."
All the very best and Congratulations to our beautiful women athletes!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by nasslick: 10:27pm
what an interesting headline....
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by Denizsmart(m): 10:27pm
see fresh girls o... these girls go sweet scatter
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by three: 10:27pm
Fantastic Spirit
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by Articul8(m): 10:28pm
Bobrisky
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by adioolayi(m): 10:28pm
If you are following these ladies, they have been doing this on their own....persistence and perseverance paid of ...Congratulations
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by adisabarber(m): 10:29pm
See as dem body fresh like early morning tombo
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by kulay1(m): 10:30pm
Bobsleigh or bobsled is a winter sport in which teams of two or four teammates make timed runs down narrow, twisting, banked, iced tracks in a gravity- powered sled . The timed runs are combined to calculate the final score.
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by yeyerolling: 10:31pm
We hv no business here. We dont even hv a winter sports body here
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by UbanmeUdie: 10:32pm
Wow!
This is fantastic not because Nigeria qualified for this particular sport at the Olympics in 2018, but because it reminds me of the 1993 movie "Running Cool"
The Jamaican bobsled team!
Very inspiring.
BTW, Nigeria is bound to fail in woefully in this very sport at the onlympics. So I won't waste my excitement on them.
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by Pidginwhisper: 10:32pm
Weldone Seun.. if dem born Minister "Well Spended" well make he claim glory. Na GoFundMe carry dem reach this far
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by TheShopKeeper(m): 10:32pm
Beautiful ladies with ambition
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by davodyguy: 10:32pm
This buhari head is good for our sport ooo. Na so so good news in sport
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:32pm
nice one ladies ... they all ugly and fresh tho
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by davodyguy: 10:34pm
tendawarrior1:
It means some sensible people prefer one Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by dayowunmi(m): 10:35pm
Orisirisi which one is bobsled again! I hope Fg will support them sha cos I feel like the emphasis is too much on football at the detriment of other sports which ought not to be
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by eaglechild: 10:36pm
This is history.
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by Edu3Again: 10:37pm
Make everybod notice that it all South.
South East dey, South-South dey & South West.
I hope you see the future
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by panpan(m): 10:39pm
emeijeh:Since 2018.
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by tzoracle: 10:41pm
Samusu:
a Winter sport where you race down an icy slope using a sled, more specifically Bobsled
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by goldman777: 10:42pm
Reminds me of a very old movie called cool runnings where a black jamaican team featured in bobsledding in winter Olympics. I love their courage though go girls
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by kingdaro(m): 10:43pm
Ma dis one den dey call think what you can do for your country not what your country can do for you
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by FBS: 10:46pm
Congratulations! No be beans.
|Re: Nigeria Bobsled Women Team Qualifies For 2018 Winter Olympics by TheLogicalMind: 10:52pm
Reminds me of that old movie Cool Running about the Jamaican Bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics.
Notice how any major global achievement by Nigeria (whether positive or negative) always has a Southern name attached to it 99% of the time?
