|"Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by HeWrites(m): 5:34am
Ex Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, stated this in a post advising Ladies on Instagram tonight.
She wrote;
"Better to be single than being in a relationship where you still feel very much alone.......I pray that loneliness in a relationship will never be your situation in Jesus name. Amen #God'sSpeed #ListenToGod #Godstimeisbest"
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/to-be-single-than-being-in-relationship.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
2 Likes
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by chrisbaby24(m): 5:39am
Ok..
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:55am
My problem is why she kom cut her jean reach that level wet e dey now
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by lawrenzi(m): 5:56am
She is not far from the truth
2 Likes
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by madone: 6:00am
Very correct talk
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by lalanice(f): 6:03am
True That
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Tamarapetty(f): 6:07am
yeah
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Smellingmouth: 6:07am
Queenlovely:
This buhari regime sha. Even those when nor dey smoke weed dey behave like who dey smoke weed.
My sister, I understand your predicament..We know say nor be your villagers dey pursue you..
Na wetin APC put all of us.
It is well..
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Airforce1(m): 6:08am
We know you be high class olosho
But continue
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Queenlovely(f): 6:10am
The media has corrupted the meaning of love.
Love is patient and kind
love does not bite
love is not fairy tales.
My sister divorced her husband because he didn't know she had headache. Is that love?
Most relationship today are called management. Your spouse is supposed to be a friend not a sex mate
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Smellingmouth: 6:15am
Airforce1:
At least her Oloshoism get class na. Compared to some classless oloshos when their puzzazee nor fit raise 2k..
4 Likes
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Airforce1(m): 6:18am
Smellingmouth:
1 Like
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by rawpadgin(m): 6:22am
She's right u know
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by rawpadgin(m): 6:24am
Tamarapetty:ama, tebra ?
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Tamarapetty(f): 6:27am
rawpadgin:tebra, ama?
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by rawpadgin(m): 6:29am
Tamarapetty:are u not an ijaw girl?
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Tamarapetty(f): 6:35am
rawpadgin:no, enateh?
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by rawpadgin(m): 6:43am
Tamarapetty:I thought 'Tamara' is an ijaw name?
Mata fact, i know it's an ijaw name cuz i have been working in ogulagha for 4 good years
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Tamarapetty(f): 6:58am
rawpadgin:Lol, it's not. sorry
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by correctguy101(m): 7:08am
That's what you get when you depend entirely on someone outside yourself to be happy.....
Advice for insecure clingy emotionally bankrupt creeps....
4 Likes
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by kenzysmith: 7:10am
Ma when u go marry?
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by correctguy101(m): 7:10am
Queenlovely:
See what we're talking about?
Just cos of headache...
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by rawpadgin(m): 7:11am
Tamarapetty:ok
BTW, u are beautiful
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by victoronyekwelu(m): 7:13am
Oil dy this girl head
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by sylve11: 7:16am
na who wear shoes, know where the shoes dey am.
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by henryhemon(m): 7:19am
I actually don't like a woman who will choke me,those of us who loved ourselves so well when single have a hard time suddenly finding someone not giving us space,so she might be wrong. But you also have to make your presence felt the times you share with your spouse but wanting me all of the time aunty I no dey.
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by jericco1(m): 7:19am
amen dear. it sucks.
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by MaryBenn(f): 7:19am
Queenlovely:
Hmmmmmmmm
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Tamarapetty(f): 7:23am
rawpadgin:Mbana
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by frenzyduchess(f): 7:32am
True talk, how can you be dating someone and still feel single and you are still in the relationship? ,life is not complicated, humans make it so
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by regigem: 7:34am
Confam!
|Re: "Better Single Than Be In A Relationship Where You Feel Alone" - Omowunmi by Cholls(m): 7:35am
my sister Eiyah!
Viewing this topic: magd, nodimples, deriana(f), choky26(m), oluwarantimi(f), worlexzy(m), okpaniokpani, kelimani, rosieflower2(f), EMMAG4E14, macaphan007(m), Sixteen2012, lilbethlars(f), dannyduks, bencarson007(m), ghostwritter(m), drjaycha, Damful(f), YoungRichRuler(m), emmanski, samev(m), Abrahamperkins22, Ucheoman, phranklyn92(m), newguy1(m), josielewa(m), ibebnb, essegis(m), Zeze06(m), abbas01, Olaitan88, alex2242(m), wickyyolo, WINDSOW(m), chicagoPD(m), kalex0(m), Pchikaodili(m), femoomo, lilfreezy, Julkanade, oyinda1599(f), poundzbag, adax007, kally04, wholexy009(m), DirtyGold, sam2royx(m), lovewins and 79 guest(s)
