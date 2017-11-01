



It is usually served with rice dishes but it also makes a perfect small chops, snack or starter at Nigerian parties. Gizdodo is simply awesome.



Ingredients:

• 3 Ripe Plantains

• 450gms Gizzard

• 1 can of Plum Tomatoes or 4 medium size Tomatoes

• 2 Big Bell Pepper

• 1 whole Onion

• 1 large Onion (chopped)

• ½ red, green, yellow Bell Pepper (chopped)

• 1½ Scotch Bonnet

• 1 tablespoon minced Ginger

• 2 cloves minced Garlic

• 2 Seasoning Cubes

• 1 tablespoon Curry Powder

• 1 tablespoon of your preferred Spice ( I use Aromat)

• ½ teaspoon Thyme

• Salt to taste

• Vegetable Oil



Directions:

• Blend the tomatoes, whole bell peppers, whole onion and ginger to a smooth paste, you could also blend or grind roughly if you choose to and set aside.



• Slice the red, green and yellow bell peppers. Also chop the scotch bonnet and large onion and set aside. Chop the gizzard into bite sizes and clean thoroughly. Dice your plantain and set aside.



• Add the gizzard into a small pot, add some of the chopped onions, 1/2 of the curry and thyme, 1/2 of the spice and water to cover the gizzard then boil on medium heat till tender.



• Pour 1 cooking spoon vegetable oil into a pot, place on a hob on medium heat. When it’s hot, pour in some of the chopped onions and fry till translucent, then add the minced garlic, saute till fragrant.



• Now, add the blended pepper mixture, the 2 seasoning cubes, the remaining curry powder, thyme, spice and salt to taste.



• Leave to fry for 15 minutes thereabouts or until pepper dries up a bit and oil begins to settle on top. Then, add 1 cup of stock (meat water), leave to cook for another 10 minutes.



• At this time, more oil should begin to settle to the top. Into a large frying pan or wok, add some oil, fry the plantain till moderately brown.



• Take the plantains out when it’s done, add more oil if needed and fry the gizzard till it browns. Decant some of the oil if you end up with too much.



• Now add the chopped peppers and onions, then sauté for 3 more minutes and add the plantains to the pot. Add stew to the gizzard and plantain in the pot, then stir to combine.



• Leave to cook for 2 minutes then switch off the heat, let the mixture simmer with the residual heat for further 2-3 minutes.



• That's it, your Gizdodo is ready. Serve with any rice dishes or alone. Enjoy!



Source:



