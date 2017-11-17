₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,909 members, 3,918,412 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 07:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language (5894 Views)
Lawal Dolapo Accuses Yemi Solade Of Demanding Sex From Her For Role. He Reacts / Auchi Polytechnic Students Name Their Hostel After Hushpuppi, He Reacts / Wizkid Acknowledges He Has 'kids' As He Reacts To Nigerians Slamming Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by dinma007: 12:21pm
Comedian Bovi has been accused of making disturbing jokes about him trying to keep his son and daughter from being gay.
He made the jokes during a recent event.
Bovi was talking about how he bought a ‘pussy’ cat for his son and told him to take it, play with it, love it and eat it. He also joked about buying his daughter a teddy bear and made her name the teddy ‘Dick’. He then told her to take it, love it and eat it!
Most people say it was wrong for him to sexualise his kids just to make people laugh.
https://www.lailasblog.com/bovi-accused-using-children-homophobic-jokes-reacts/
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by dinma007: 12:24pm
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by chriskosherbal(m): 12:24pm
Yea those accusing him may have some point to some extant but let's not forget whose kids we are talking about here ?
Abeg make dem leave am jare.
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by medolab90(m): 12:57pm
Who your matter epp
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by kokoA(m): 1:01pm
Mcheeww.. that's how we wee be copying oyibo in everything. If it means me "sexualizing" my kids to stop them from copying nonsense from oyinbo people, I wee do that. Children that yaf already started playing "mama and papa" sef.
5 Likes
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by FortifiedCity: 1:08pm
There is no sanity in being gay
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by Authoreety: 1:34pm
Wetin cun concern us na??
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by Blackfyre: 2:37pm
FortifiedCity:
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by Smellingmouth: 2:38pm
Nawa
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by McBeal10(f): 3:36pm
and somewhere in the future he'd take his kids to school in a country where it's okay being homosexuals. Nigerians and hypocrisy tho
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by JamesReacher(m): 6:38pm
Bovi ride on! I support you
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by NwaAmaikpe: 6:56pm
Bovi should not be slammed.
Children born to such a useless dad are already a joke.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by Sexytemi(f): 6:56pm
It is right to teach his kids what is right and wrong, and I see nothing homophobic in a father wanting the children turning out well and doing what is right after the best time to teach children about sex education is when they are little so as to avoid story that touches.
1 Like
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by Daeylar(f): 6:56pm
Using pedophillia to slam homosexuality. I wonder where in his mind this would have been ok.
When those insulting homosexuality are crazier than the homosexuals
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by onyidonaldson(m): 6:57pm
Sell bitcoin/paypal 350/$ instant funding
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by SooCute(m): 6:57pm
D
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by bamdelarf(m): 6:58pm
ur headache and jawe.....
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by BruncleZuma: 6:58pm
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by kyleopt(m): 6:59pm
FortifiedCity:
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by sekem: 6:59pm
Say no to homosexuality
Homosexuality is an ignominious aberration before God and man
Bovi well done sir
1 Like
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by wickyyolo: 7:00pm
What do you expect from an immature Warrior boy. He is possibly HIGH
1 Like
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by OgundijoJustus(m): 7:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:Do you really think the dad is useless? If yes can you pls tell why?
1 Like
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by freeman95(m): 7:03pm
Nigerians must talk!
Wetin sef!
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by phranklyn92(m): 7:07pm
Wetin concern me
Meanwhile...
Bobby
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by hirekiller1: 7:08pm
K
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by GoldNiagara(m): 7:08pm
Only flaming faggit will find it offensive and will keep harping on the sexualizing of his children. I hate em faags and there is nothing you queers can do about it.
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by Blackfyre: 7:08pm
Daeylar:
So you saying its a crazy act but to a lesser degree than paedophilia?
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by caslord(m): 7:08pm
ook
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by nairavsdollars: 7:09pm
Sharrap Bovi! One more tweet from you, i land a slap on your face
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by HARDLABOR: 7:09pm
What happen when you've run out of jokes?
You start spewing trash
Just wondering what the audience might be doing instead of them to be laughing
May im go try am 4 developing countries na weda dem no go stone am komot 4 stage
N/B; am not a gay o
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by Joephat(m): 7:10pm
If anambra ppl did not boycott anambra election, I will denounce my igboship and I will never visit my village again till I die...
|Re: Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language by CarlyX8(m): 7:12pm
Bovi belike say jokes don finish, i get jokes for sale oh!
Jim Iyke's Jamaican Girlfriend With Pics / Joseph Yobo Weds Adaeze Igwe / Caterer Of Life! This Woman Has Cooked For 8 Nigerian Presidents
Viewing this topic: Jerryojozy(m), timidapsin(m), opella(f), Neot77(m), Edgewise, ABDamola(m), femi4, fatdon2(m), Psalmwhyte(m), mayorsho89(m), segun544(m), lilprinze, peaceland(m), TimeMod1, santa007(m), Joephat(m), SmartUrhoboBoy, lordpherow98(m), Suntemi(m), samguru, So101, Selzsky, detagabriel(m), Dontripsy(m), cashkid, onyeudo234(m), TallPck1, degyoniro(m), EWAagoyin(m), Vandieee(m), tomiwa138(m), kenkool(m), Ancientx(m), Stanley1155, mannys(m), iphiechuks, Sophia7989, Faruki, Udeh402017(m), BruncleZuma, olatunh, bleedo44, ev4real(m), Chiboyz40(m), chumakk, yinchar(m), choo, estherhadassah(f), Maygold30, Coldplay007(f), foyeks2001(f), olaolu39(m), C4Ltd, mojounited(m), Chuksaluta(m), brill224(m), dhardline(m), TooNoisy(f), emmycool44, david0007, biggie1o2(m), Mufasa27(m), Daeylar(f), tosinjumob, gazoka(m), DiegoNakel(m), Bossman25(m), Owiii(m), Defcon1(m), debo07(m), BigBelleControl(m), Prdo, Edunwa302(m), level10, Neyiok(m), ishowdotgmail(m), slye(m), omenkishk(m), juncheng, whirlwind7(m), blessedweapon(m), Odianose13(m), funmo(m), DrUche3(m), rynno(m), Zikdik(m), onyidonaldson(m), Madametrendy(f), twaintoy(f), gen2lpat(m), HARDLABOR, lanruz, hardbite(m), Mhizkel(f), lordmayor2013(m), surrogatesng, Maris0427(f), OlaSammie, Eldomingo, ahmedolawale, Sweetguy25, tsleazy(m), solpat(m), kings45(m), KESO2, oyeleyeearl(m), lareine(f), arent88(m), correctguy101(m), beejay247, Tpresh(f), missyQween(f), FESPO(m), Hofbrauhaus, dexterush(f), afrimerch, jocarfid(m), ocheezie, Hardeybaryor(m), tbibuzz(m), Ihebu4chelsea(m), thrillionaire(m), Fyzt, AZeD1(m), jupitre(m), praiseneofingz(m), burnest(m), Taofeekdboy(m), holysina(m), RealPMer(m), Phi001(m), certifiedking(m), Larrykaysail(m), Slimzjoe(m), dmg1, kolawolejohn(m), chrisbaby24(m), nnenna311, ewen, ceezarhh(m), tipan(m), Greenhero(m), enymoney1, molon23, Demonicide(f), religionisbad(m), ibkayee(f), CarlyX8(m), hommespecia, SenorFax(m), efighter, Pvin, UKmigrant, bigeliot(m), Flashaldrin(m), obafemi04(m), iclass1, wickyyolo, Nancy2016, rosieflower2(f), cmon(m), nnamdiosu(m), queenfav(f), Jigba(f), okoval2, djcrew, Clean2016, Samelle(f), Ativ, Blonchilli(m), writejhn27(m), Lusola15, hensben(m), hinograce, Emusan(m), godblessuyirich(f) and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24