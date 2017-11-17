Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bovi Slammed For Using His Children For Homophobic Jokes & Sexual Language (5894 Views)

Lawal Dolapo Accuses Yemi Solade Of Demanding Sex From Her For Role. He Reacts / Auchi Polytechnic Students Name Their Hostel After Hushpuppi, He Reacts / Wizkid Acknowledges He Has 'kids' As He Reacts To Nigerians Slamming Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He made the jokes during a recent event.



Bovi was talking about how he bought a ‘pussy’ cat for his son and told him to take it, play with it, love it and eat it. He also joked about buying his daughter a teddy bear and made her name the teddy ‘Dick’. He then told her to take it, love it and eat it!



Most people say it was wrong for him to sexualise his kids just to make people laugh.





https://www.lailasblog.com/bovi-accused-using-children-homophobic-jokes-reacts/ Comedian Bovi has been accused of making disturbing jokes about him trying to keep his son and daughter from being gay.He made the jokes during a recent event.Bovi was talking about how he bought a ‘pussy’ cat for his son and told him to take it, play with it, love it and eat it. He also joked about buying his daughter a teddy bear and made her name the teddy ‘Dick’. He then told her to take it, love it and eat it!Most people say it was wrong for him to sexualise his kids just to make people laugh.

Yea those accusing him may have some point to some extant but let's not forget whose kids we are talking about here ?



Abeg make dem leave am jare.

Who your matter epp

Mcheeww.. that's how we wee be copying oyibo in everything. If it means me "sexualizing" my kids to stop them from copying nonsense from oyinbo people, I wee do that. Children that yaf already started playing "mama and papa" sef. 5 Likes

There is no sanity in being gay 2 Likes 1 Share

?? Wetin cun concern us na??

FortifiedCity:

There is no sanity in being gay



Nawa

and somewhere in the future he'd take his kids to school in a country where it's okay being homosexuals. Nigerians and hypocrisy tho 5 Likes 1 Share

Bovi ride on! I support you







Bovi should not be slammed.



Children born to such a useless dad are already a joke. Bovi should not be slammed.Children born to such a useless dad are already a joke. 3 Likes 1 Share

It is right to teach his kids what is right and wrong, and I see nothing homophobic in a father wanting the children turning out well and doing what is right after the best time to teach children about sex education is when they are little so as to avoid story that touches. 1 Like

Using pedophillia to slam homosexuality. I wonder where in his mind this would have been ok.



When those insulting homosexuality are crazier than the homosexuals 4 Likes 1 Share

Sell bitcoin/paypal 350/$ instant funding

D

ur headache and jawe.....

FortifiedCity:

There is no sanity in being gay

Say no to homosexuality



Homosexuality is an ignominious aberration before God and man



Bovi well done sir 1 Like

What do you expect from an immature Warrior boy. He is possibly HIGH 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Bovi should not be slammed.



Children born to such a useless dad are already a joke. Do you really think the dad is useless? If yes can you pls tell why? Do you really think the dad is useless? If yes can you pls tell why? 1 Like

Nigerians must talk!



Wetin sef!



Meanwhile...



























Bobby Wetin concern meMeanwhile...Bobby

K

Only flaming faggit will find it offensive and will keep harping on the sexualizing of his children. I hate em faags and there is nothing you queers can do about it.

Daeylar:

Using pedophillia to slam homosexuality. I wonder where in his mind this would have been ok.



When those insulting homosexuality are [b] crazier[/b]than the homosexuals









So you saying its a crazy act but to a lesser degree than paedophilia? So you saying its a crazy act but to a lesser degree than paedophilia?

ook

Sharrap Bovi! One more tweet from you, i land a slap on your face

What happen when you've run out of jokes?



You start spewing trash



Just wondering what the audience might be doing instead of them to be laughing







May im go try am 4 developing countries na weda dem no go stone am komot 4 stage



















N/B; am not a gay o



If anambra ppl did not boycott anambra election, I will denounce my igboship and I will never visit my village again till I die... If anambra ppl did not boycott anambra election, I will denounce my igboship and I will never visit my village again till I die...