They all took to his Twitter page to blast him, read the tweets below;



More here;

Tonight Crooner, Nonso Amadi has come under heavy criticism for his performance at Davido's 30Billion concert. He allegedly went off track on different occasions and some Nigerians who attended the event, are not taking it kindly with him, some said it was due to poor practice before coming on stage, while some feel he isn't even the owner of the voice in the Tonight Track.

I feel bad for him, Some people got no chill



No chills at all





This twitter people shouldn't carry this savage behaviour into 2018.Their comments alone can make someone think of suicide.

He should have gone for Bez concert not Davido's. Wrong audience, wrong energy. 30 billion concert is for turn up not laid back music. 24 Likes

They don't have conscience.

someone even said he sang like Frank Edwards, what does that even mean

Poor performance. Poor performance. 1 Like

Who knowses this one?

You can't expect everyone to perform well.







Stupid Nigerians



God punish all those ppl wey bash d guy



Why d country nor go worst





Dis country na very useless country enough of dis rubbish wey una go dey bash celebrity its getting boring already 2 Likes

He should have gone for Bez concert not Davido's.

Wrong audience, wrong energy.

30 billion concert is for turn up not laid back music.

true true 2 Likes

I dnt no him





Even Rudeboy n Skiiibii popular pass am

missed your humorous comments... He is a really good vocalist. You guys should try and listen to some of this good artistes this 2018 and less of noise ... Guys like Odunsi, Ric Hassani (our own CU boy) , Maleek Barry (or Berry , not sure about the spelling now)...

Baba it's not easy to stand on that STAGE and sing..... Hahaha I swear he nor easy....





But notwithstanding if you are gonna be performing always bring your A game.....



I give him 8/10....atleast him still climb stage and do something.....

Mo easy.... I swear

Who is Nonso Amadi?

Na we do am!!!



Sign: secretary to the village people

Who is Nonso Amadi?

A Very good singer ooo,he sang tonight,aika and radio it's grown really popular amongst Nigerians in the u.k ,



he's Johnny drille kind of good



A Very good singer ooo,he sang tonight,aika and radio it's grown really popular amongst Nigerians in the u.k ,he's Johnny drille kind of goodY'all should check odunsi

he is new and makes really good sounds... Kind of reminds me of Paul Play, back in the days when I thought , Oh, Nigerian music was about to take an interesting turn

sorry nonso , last night was poor, I hope tonight will be a better night

Let them rant all they can.



Nonso Amadi is the greatest artiste to come out of Eastern Nigeria

which One be Nonso now ....the name sslf no look like musician name

It's obvious most of Nigerian twitter don't understand music nor how performances work.



Nonso has the vocals, anybody with half an ear could hear it in the concert.



The error was the sound. The sound engineers should be blamed.



They designed the sound profiles to suit the style of jumping and shouting performances (aka Davido, Wizkid, etc.) and not for singing i.e Nonso.



Nonso can't give those pure notes we know at that shouting voice levels Davido and Co operate on.

Even Celine Dion would have suffered the same fate.



He had to struggle to modulate here and there to compensate for his inaudibility.



This takes nothing off his vocals. Not even one inconsequential bit!



#KwasiaOnRepeat!