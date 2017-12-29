₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Laveda(f): 4:38pm
Tonight Crooner, Nonso Amadi has come under heavy criticism for his performance at Davido's 30Billion concert. He allegedly went off track on different occasions and some Nigerians who attended the event, are not taking it kindly with him, some said it was due to poor practice before coming on stage, while some feel he isn't even the owner of the voice in the Tonight Track.
They all took to his Twitter page to blast him, read the tweets below;
More here;
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Laveda(f): 4:39pm
Lalasticlala more;
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Laveda(f): 4:40pm
I feel bad for him, Some people got no chill
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Benjom(m): 4:44pm
No chills at all
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by kingxsamz(m): 4:50pm
This twitter people shouldn't carry this savage behaviour into 2018.Their comments alone can make someone think of suicide.
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by pressplay411(m): 4:55pm
He should have gone for Bez concert not Davido's. Wrong audience, wrong energy. 30 billion concert is for turn up not laid back music.
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Laveda(f): 5:03pm
kingxsamz:
They don't have conscience.
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by kingxsamz(m): 5:06pm
Laveda:someone even said he sang like Frank Edwards, what does that even mean
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Laveda(f): 5:16pm
kingxsamz:
Poor performance.
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by RIPEnglish: 5:34pm
Who knowses this one?
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by darlous(m): 5:35pm
You can't expect everyone to perform well.
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Kingstel: 5:35pm
Nigerians always reacting...
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by NubiLove(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by johnstar(m): 5:36pm
Stupid Nigerians
God punish all those ppl wey bash d guy
Why d country nor go worst
Dis country na very useless country enough of dis rubbish wey una go dey bash celebrity its getting boring already
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Terminator1234g: 5:36pm
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by kingxsamz(m): 5:37pm
pressplay411:
true
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by oshe111(m): 5:44pm
I dnt no him
Even Rudeboy n Skiiibii popular pass am
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by darkid1(m): 5:45pm
RIPEnglish:missed your humorous comments... He is a really good vocalist. You guys should try and listen to some of this good artistes this 2018 and less of noise ... Guys like Odunsi, Ric Hassani (our own CU boy) , Maleek Barry (or Berry , not sure about the spelling now)...
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by twentyk(m): 5:46pm
Baba it's not easy to stand on that STAGE and sing..... Hahaha I swear he nor easy....
But notwithstanding if you are gonna be performing always bring your A game.....
I give him 8/10....atleast him still climb stage and do something.....
Mo easy.... I swear
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by Ishilove: 5:47pm
Who is Nonso Amadi?
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by cana882(m): 5:49pm
Lol..
Na we do am!!!
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by introvertme: 5:49pm
Ishilove:
A Very good singer ooo,he sang tonight,aika and radio it's grown really popular amongst Nigerians in the u.k ,
he's Johnny drille kind of good
Y'all should check odunsi
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by darkid1(m): 5:49pm
Ishilove:he is new and makes really good sounds... Kind of reminds me of Paul Play , back in the days when I thought , Oh, Nigerian music was about to take an interesting turn
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by greencard: 5:50pm
sorry nonso , last night was poor, I hope tonight will be a better night
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by FrenchWay: 5:51pm
...
Let them rant all they can.
Nonso Amadi is the greatest artiste to come out of Eastern Nigeria
.
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by herdekunley9ja(m): 5:52pm
which One be Nonso now ....the name sslf no look like musician name
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by onwards: 5:54pm
It's obvious most of Nigerian twitter don't understand music nor how performances work.
Nonso has the vocals, anybody with half an ear could hear it in the concert.
The error was the sound. The sound engineers should be blamed.
They designed the sound profiles to suit the style of jumping and shouting performances (aka Davido, Wizkid, etc.) and not for singing i.e Nonso.
Nonso can't give those pure notes we know at that shouting voice levels Davido and Co operate on.
Even Celine Dion would have suffered the same fate.
He had to struggle to modulate here and there to compensate for his inaudibility.
This takes nothing off his vocals. Not even one inconsequential bit!
#KwasiaOnRepeat!
|Re: Nonso Amadi Slammed For His Awful Performance At Davido’s #30billionconcert by bsideboii(m): 5:56pm
pressplay411:Yea... Bez's show was lit.I was an earshot from d venue.But the issue with the Amadi guy is dat he can't sing... dats wat d Twitter guys are about.
