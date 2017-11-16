₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Adieza(m): 1:20pm
AND IT IS CALLED "RANDOM ACT OF GIVING"..............
Put a smile on someone face today!!!
"Train up a child the way to grow, for he/she will not depart from it when grown up"
My almost 13 years old first Son- Edosa Daniel Ugbo, yesterday (16/11/2017) asked me to withdraw certain amount of money from his school bank account to give to the ice cream seller that normally come to his school to sell ice cream and I asked him why? Do you know the man before? And he answered and said "Daddy, I don't need to know him bcoz I have seen you severally helping and fighting for people you don't know" I was shocked at his response and I was like "Our children are watching us".
My prayer for you my Son......
"There are so many devices in a man's heart, nevertheless the counsel of the lord that shall stand. Your life will never follow the plans of your enemies. You shall add values to your generation. In Jesus mighty name. Amen!!!."
"What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world and loss his soul" We didn't come to this world with anything and when we die nothing will be buried with us but our good name and deeds will be remembered.
What will you be remembered for
Politicians get some sense!!!
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State recently used billions of naira to build the statue of some Africa Leaders in the State Capital Owerri when he could have used the money to build a State owned plastic industry or any other industry that will create employment for his people and that will put food on their table.
I am Curtis Eghosa Ugbo and I just want a better Oredo LGA cum Edo State cum Nigeria for the masses of the people.
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by sarrki(m): 1:25pm
You mean he will not go to school for that term?
A boy of this age can't have aess to his school fee
Also did he also called a photographer to snap while he was giving ?
The story is not adding up
Its a good gesture
But not a good example for other kids
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Adieza(m): 1:27pm
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Adieza(m): 1:28pm
sarrki:
Sir, the boy is the son Of Curtis Eghosa Ugo.
read it very well.
It was the dad who snapped it and post on Facebook sir.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1619641954760116&id=100001429800011
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Adieza(m): 1:29pm
More pictures
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Adieza(m): 1:36pm
cc:lalasticlala and mynd44
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by laudate: 1:40pm
Adieza:Eeyah! What a touching story.... May God continue to bless both father and son. If only more parents can teach their children such beautiful values....
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Samusu(m): 1:42pm
Wow wow wow, impressed
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Keneking: 1:43pm
What Buhari's children can not do
What Tinubu's children can not do
What APC politicians and their children can not do
Useless government
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Adieza(m): 2:35pm
laudate:Thanks.
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by xihudurig: 3:39pm
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Sexytemi(f): 3:39pm
Thats so nice o.
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 3:39pm
Happy Weekend
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by johnstar(m): 3:40pm
Make sense
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by LaughButton01(m): 3:41pm
wow. I like this
but maka why now.
why publicize it? if you wan help person help am. which one be photo shoot for front of school again.
how much dey the envelope sef.
give somebody something with one hand make the other hand no know.
I love your boys heart tho.
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 3:41pm
Very kind
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 3:42pm
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 3:42pm
God bless this young blood ...
Our politicians only give out money during election period ..
..SMH
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by barnsB: 3:42pm
Lesson for kids from rich homes who think is just all about their families
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by TEAMvido(m): 3:43pm
nobodies business
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by ezeigwe92: 3:44pm
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by bikefab(m): 3:47pm
Good boy. A man with a large heart in the making. God bless you.
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by Egein(m): 3:47pm
This is no act of kindness. This is disrespectful, condescending show-off. Why pose for a photograph like you're issuing a graduation certificate.
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:47pm
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by justlaw(m): 3:47pm
Learn to pay attention to simple details. This shows that you only read in between lines.
sarrki:
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by LaughButton01(m): 3:49pm
you sure say Na ice cream this man wey I dey see dey sell?
|Re: A 13-Year-Old Boy Gives Part Of His School Fees To Ice Cream Seller (Photos) by tuna4servi(m): 3:52pm
Then why broadcasting it? This is not a gift but a show
