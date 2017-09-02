₦airaland Forum

The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli

The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MrBen10(m): 9:59am
According to a facebook user by name Princess Chinenye Arsenalqueen

She posted this in a close group

Please read.
#RIP Promise.

The remains of Master Promise Oluebube Mmadueke, a 13years old Boy from Ifakala was laid to rest today by members of the Boys' Brigade Nigerian, Mbaitoli battalion council.
.
He passed out on the early hours of last week Thursday 23rd August in his home town. The family wanted to bury him immediately but the Brigade members stood to pay the last respect to this fallen achiever.
.
.
His story will make you cry, just listen.
The little Promise was the only surviving member of his fathers family.
His father died years ago, out of fear and oppression the mother ran away cuz her children (Promise and the elder brother) was taken from her.
.
Years later his elder brother passed out living him in custody of the grand mother who nurtured Promise. Promise was a devoted lover of Gods work. He was a Roman Catholic but belonged faithfully to the Boys' Brigade Company at Christ Ang. Church Nwaorieubi.
.
The Roman Catholic where he worshipped did not identify with the family nor contribute in any way.
The family abandoned the body after his death and refused to put in any kobo for the burial planning with excuses that they didn't have money.
.
The information gathered showed that the late father had little assets which was ceased by his kinsmen, yet none contributed towards the burial.
After much deliberation, the Boys' Brigade members filed a police report about the death, made necessary registrations, sealed his death certificate from the LGA and today marched as one big family to pay the last respect to this Boy.
.
We paid for the ambulance, mortuary bills, instrumentalist etc yet the family refused to pay a dime. They constructed a coffin made from abandoned planks which was decaying to carry the Boys' body. The purported coffin was even too short to accommodate his leg space that we had to loosen it this morning and pay carpenters to readjust the length of the wood.
.
None of the family members came to the mortuary to accost us or cheer with us.
We marched through nwaorieubi, ifakala and environs to show the world he had friends and another family.
.
Villagers were amazed with the parade and display for a 13year old Boy whom the family have written off. Some confessed that even the big men in their family haven't received such an honor at life or death.
.
The story of Promise Mmadueke opened my eyes to the wickedness of the world.
.
I know he has passed unto glory, but posterity will keep a march on his life.
.
Report from Boys' Brigade Ministry and Missions.
Source: https://mobile.facebook.com/groups/380245862329950?view=permalink&id=503402010014334&refid=18&ref=opera_speed_dial_freefb&__tn__=%2AW-R
.
.
RIP Promise Oluebube.
#Tears
.
. lets join hands together to which him a Rest In Peace.

Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MrBen10(m): 10:12am
More

Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Zaheertyler(m): 10:26am
RIP ...what a wicked world we live in

Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Daniyemi: 1:54pm
Thankfully you are in a better place now.

May your soul find repose in heaven.

Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by NwaObinkita: 1:55pm
sad


I don't like this type of burials
They never share food and drinks let alone souvenirs.

Anyways, I'm happy for the young boy, he has been reunited with his family.

Endtime cursed folks.
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by modelmike7(m): 1:55pm
RIP
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:55pm
What a loss!! May his soul rest in peace!!
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Obi404: 1:56pm
RIP LIL BOY
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by manasehboi: 1:57pm
Rip
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by GreenMavro: 1:57pm
hmm
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MustiizRaja(m): 1:58pm
gone to soon... rip bro
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by binsanni(m): 1:59pm
sobs what a sad exit, may you gentle soul rest in peace

Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by THEREALSEUN: 1:59pm
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MrIrohKenedy: 2:01pm
see Mbaise mbaano mbaitolu people are nat wicked
Infact they're the people that brought bad names to imo today

shameless people
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by maamisco(f): 2:01pm
Hmmm this end time world, saboda Allah wetin this small lad do to deserve this? RIP bro.
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Nltaliban(m): 2:02pm
.
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by wokemzine: 2:02pm
RIP my brother
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by SuperBlack: 2:03pm
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by stano2(m): 2:03pm
Wicked family, they killed them all
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by greggng: 2:03pm
Unfortunately nobody mentioned what killed him but the family is at the receiving end
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by olusola200: 2:03pm
Fools ceremony for 13 year old boy funeral

Some tribe will never try that

They bury same day and far away
To prevent any occurrence
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Guestlander: 2:04pm
NwaObinkita:
sad


I don't like this type of burials
They never share food and drinks let alone souvenirs.

Anyways, I'm happy for the young boy, he has been reunited with his family.

Endtime cursed folks.

Share food and drinks at the burial of a thirteen year old?
Are you that hungry?

Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Evaberry(f): 2:05pm
....


and later someone will. come here open his mouth and say there's a God.


this boy must have suffered untold poverty and suffering, His father's properties were seized, They were taken from their mother.

He lived a lonely Iife and he died in misery, he was just 13 yrs old.

Men should learn to stop putting their properties in the hands of their relatives, whatever you have as a man let your wife be aware.

I'm glad he can now sleep peacefully and forever
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Kaybaba5(m): 2:06pm
Rip
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by SalamRushdie: 2:06pm
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Ikpangi: 2:07pm
On behalf of my company. No 2 Okrika company please accept our condolences.God is charge
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by opal4real(m): 2:08pm
RIP young boy. Life is unfair!!!
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by YourTerror: 2:10pm
Loyalty is something that can never be bought with money. Congrats to the the boys brigade mission!
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by solasoulmusic(f): 2:14pm
RIP
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by whirlwind7(m): 2:16pm
That's sad
Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by maxiuc(m): 2:17pm
.....

