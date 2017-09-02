₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MrBen10(m): 9:59am
According to a facebook user by name Princess Chinenye Arsenalqueen
She posted this in a close group
Source: https://mobile.facebook.com/groups/380245862329950?view=permalink&id=503402010014334&refid=18&ref=opera_speed_dial_freefb&__tn__=%2AW-R
.
.
RIP Promise Oluebube.
#Tears
.
. lets join hands together to which him a Rest In Peace.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MrBen10(m): 10:12am
More
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Zaheertyler(m): 10:26am
RIP ...what a wicked world we live in
2 Likes
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Daniyemi: 1:54pm
Thankfully you are in a better place now.
May your soul find repose in heaven.
2 Likes
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by NwaObinkita: 1:55pm
I don't like this type of burials
They never share food and drinks let alone souvenirs.
Anyways, I'm happy for the young boy, he has been reunited with his family.
Endtime cursed folks.
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by modelmike7(m): 1:55pm
RIP
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:55pm
What a loss!! May his soul rest in peace!!
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Obi404: 1:56pm
RIP LIL BOY
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by manasehboi: 1:57pm
Rip
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by GreenMavro: 1:57pm
hmm
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MustiizRaja(m): 1:58pm
gone to soon... rip bro
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by binsanni(m): 1:59pm
sobs what a sad exit, may you gentle soul rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by THEREALSEUN: 1:59pm
What is happening in our country. People had to be rescued from flood waters with floating kegs.
According to reports, the rain which has been falling consistently since Saturday, August 26, 2017, has displaced almost 90,000 people in the state's capital.
May God help us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FQKgeVY9cE
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by MrIrohKenedy: 2:01pm
see Mbaise mbaano mbaitolu people are nat wicked
Infact they're the people that brought bad names to imo today
shameless people
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by maamisco(f): 2:01pm
Hmmm this end time world, saboda Allah wetin this small lad do to deserve this? RIP bro.
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Nltaliban(m): 2:02pm
.
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by wokemzine: 2:02pm
RIP my brother
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by SuperBlack: 2:03pm
3set of people that God should have mercy on if they still go2 hell fire. 1. Nigerians/Africans 2. Arsenal Fans 3. Glo Subscribers.
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by stano2(m): 2:03pm
Wicked family, they killed them all
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by greggng: 2:03pm
Unfortunately nobody mentioned what killed him but the family is at the receiving end
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by olusola200: 2:03pm
Fools ceremony for 13 year old boy funeral
Some tribe will never try that
They bury same day and far away
To prevent any occurrence
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Guestlander: 2:04pm
NwaObinkita:
Share food and drinks at the burial of a thirteen year old?
Are you that hungry?
1 Like
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Evaberry(f): 2:05pm
....
and later someone will. come here open his mouth and say there's a God.
this boy must have suffered untold poverty and suffering, His father's properties were seized, They were taken from their mother.
He lived a lonely Iife and he died in misery, he was just 13 yrs old.
Men should learn to stop putting their properties in the hands of their relatives, whatever you have as a man let your wife be aware.
I'm glad he can now sleep peacefully and forever
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Kaybaba5(m): 2:06pm
Rip
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by SalamRushdie: 2:06pm
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by Ikpangi: 2:07pm
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by opal4real(m): 2:08pm
RIP young boy. Life is unfair!!!
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by YourTerror: 2:10pm
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by solasoulmusic(f): 2:14pm
RIP
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by whirlwind7(m): 2:16pm
That's sad
|Re: The Death, Obituary & Burial Of Promise Oluebube, A 13-Year-Old Boy In Mbaitoli by maxiuc(m): 2:17pm
.....
