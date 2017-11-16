₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 5:15pm
Long story short.....I have a friend who lives with his 13 yrs old daughter...... Recently a female friend who is a neighbor called me and told me the little girl confided in her that the father is harassing her sexually.
I was shocked but sometimes I stay in there home I used to notice some funny moves but I couldn't place my finger on it cos it all seems to me like Father and daughter love.
I couldn't ask the little girl cos I wanted to have a proof. Recently I came visiting and he started that rough play as usual but because I was already tipped as a result I was at Alert. I quickly told him I was going to the shop.....But I didn't go anywhere I came back immediately and went straight to the window. I saw him bouncing untop of her. The expression on her face broke my heart she is not happy.
I called that female neighbor and told her what I saw.....we told a friend we all questioned the little girl she confirmed it to be true.
Now what do we do? We planned to confront the father is this the best step to take?
I just want him to stop.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Nbote(m): 5:18pm
WTF!! Is ur friend still single or what?
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by khome(f): 5:19pm
Is he the real dad?
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 5:20pm
Nbote:
Bros he is single. The mother of the girl lives in another city. They had the baby out of wedlock.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 5:21pm
khome:
To the best of my knowledge he is.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by biacan(f): 5:24pm
And what have you done about it
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by madridguy(m): 5:25pm
You people should confront him as soon as possible.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Nbote(m): 5:26pm
Gulderbottle85:
Now dat is soooo wrong... If he's ur friend U'ld find a way to bring it up. Its now ur duty to stop it. D female neighbour confided in u becos she feels U're in a beta position to help d poor gal
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Softmojo: 5:28pm
kai. this one is too bad.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by delishpot: 5:28pm
Report the case to those child protection agencies around you. Tomorrow when that child begins to be promiscuous, Nigerians would say she is evil and an agent of the devil. More than half of Naija females have been sexually abused by males in their homes, religious institutions or school yet men turn around to play saint and require perfection from the girls they have damaged right from the cradle.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 5:32pm
biacan:
What do you advice
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by GraGra247: 5:34pm
Abeg report to police, soldiers, EFCC, LASTMA, VIO. In fact all law enforcement agencies.
This is extreme wickedness and the fact that you're even asking what to do amazes me.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 5:34pm
delishpot:
What about the stigma if people around finds out?
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by TheTrueApostle: 5:35pm
Kai!!! This one tire me like weeeeeettttttiiinnn!!! Haba!!!
Baba; me I'm short of words, I no know Wetin to talk again!!!
Haba=!! No naaa!!!! Noooooooooooo!!!! Kai?!!!!
Oh.... Oboi, u for no make me see this thing na!!! Now I just can't sleep or rest!!! U just spoilt my day bro... Kai!!!
Ohhhhh. God!!!!
Op; Oboi, u no try for spoiling my mood like this..
Can your friend be assassinated? Wouldn't mind paying people to do so.
C. C Golderbottles85
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 5:35pm
Nbote:
We will confront him today
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Taal17: 5:37pm
Gulderbottle85:
Search for child protection or sexual abuse services in lagos. Or look for Mirabel centre they can tell you what to do. Do not let the dad know, so hat he won't move.
They get her out of there
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by AnodaIT(m): 5:52pm
Get pics evidences then be ready for the likely outcome
1. The guy would be prosecuted
2. The girl will need someone to take care of her and put her through school
If she is put into a govt facility, then the likelihood of her growing more sexually or being abused by another just increased
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Nancy2016: 5:57pm
Gulderbottle85:
It is due to sentiments like this, that things get brushed under the carpet. As a society we need to change our mindset. I think it is best you inform the mother of the child and social services. The child will need proper counselling. So what if people talk, show me a family that does not have a sad story to tell. In fact, your friend has to go to prison for sexually assaulting his daughter. That is not normal behaviour and he should not be free to assault other young females. If he is sexually starved why doesn't he start a relationship with a mature lady and not his blood? How does he even sleep at night knowing what he does to his daughter is an abomination. If I knew the identity of your friend I would be on the phone right now reporting him.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Nancy2016: 5:59pm
Gulderbottle85:
How will this help? So you think by confronting him this will stop his disgusting behaviour? What if he moves out of the area or threatens the daughter? Report the situation to the child's mom and social services.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by marshalldgreat: 6:01pm
Blood of AMADIOHA!!! Chai i really feel for the poor girl
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by MicheyJ: 6:03pm
He must be Yoruba.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 6:08pm
Nancy2016:
I don't know why I got involved it's too hard on me. I just wish all these would just be a dream. It's sad.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Nancy2016: 6:12pm
Gulderbottle85:
You need to help that child. I understand it is a difficult situation but you need to do what's right for that poor innocent child. Remember that she has already been let down by one of the people she should trust. She has confided in another adult, so please don't let her be disappointed by another adult. Think about the lasting effect this would have on her if she continues being sexually assaulted by her dad.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 6:19pm
I will do my best for her...... I will give update as we proceed
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by khome(f): 6:47pm
Gulderbottle85:This one weak me
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Fhemmmy: 7:15pm
If you dont report this to the authority and have that your so called friend behind bar, you are a WICKED man too
Please be the voice that the little girl has been praying for, get her justice PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by edoman2016: 7:19pm
What will make a father have sex with his biological daughter? I can't seem to fathom it. Some men are just dogs in human form. Simple.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Gulderbottle85: 7:22pm
Putting him behind bars will have effects on the child. Who will take care of her?
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by Nancy2016: 7:28pm
Gulderbottle85:
Where is the child's mother? What about the extended family, grandparents, aunts and uncles?
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by rane06(f): 7:44pm
This is a tough one. Truth is if you don't report him he's likely never going to stop. This is despicable.
|Re: My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter by delishpot: 8:20pm
Gulderbottle85:
Whose stigma? If it's the girl she needs counseling and she would be rewarded with her dad being punished for his crime. The dad needs to be disgraced nationally TBH. If you don't want it known by the yard people, express your concern to those whom you report the case to, I believe they will know how to help protect her Identity
