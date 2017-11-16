Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Friend Is Sleeping With His 13-Year-Old Daughter (11911 Views)

Long story short.....I have a friend who lives with his 13 yrs old daughter...... Recently a female friend who is a neighbor called me and told me the little girl confided in her that the father is harassing her sexually.



I was shocked but sometimes I stay in there home I used to notice some funny moves but I couldn't place my finger on it cos it all seems to me like Father and daughter love.



I couldn't ask the little girl cos I wanted to have a proof. Recently I came visiting and he started that rough play as usual but because I was already tipped as a result I was at Alert. I quickly told him I was going to the shop.....But I didn't go anywhere I came back immediately and went straight to the window. I saw him bouncing untop of her. The expression on her face broke my heart she is not happy.



I called that female neighbor and told her what I saw.....we told a friend we all questioned the little girl she confirmed it to be true.





Now what do we do? We planned to confront the father is this the best step to take?





I just want him to stop. 8 Likes

WTF!! Is ur friend still single or what? 5 Likes

Is he the real dad? 10 Likes 2 Shares

And what have you done about it 2 Likes

You people should confront him as soon as possible. 2 Likes 2 Shares

kai. this one is too bad. 36 Likes

Report the case to those child protection agencies around you. Tomorrow when that child begins to be promiscuous, Nigerians would say she is evil and an agent of the devil. More than half of Naija females have been sexually abused by males in their homes, religious institutions or school yet men turn around to play saint and require perfection from the girls they have damaged right from the cradle. 62 Likes 5 Shares

Abeg report to police, soldiers, EFCC, LASTMA, VIO. In fact all law enforcement agencies.



This is extreme wickedness and the fact that you're even asking what to do amazes me. 33 Likes

Get pics evidences then be ready for the likely outcome



1. The guy would be prosecuted

2. The girl will need someone to take care of her and put her through school

If she is put into a govt facility, then the likelihood of her growing more sexually or being abused by another just increased 6 Likes

Blood of AMADIOHA!!! Chai i really feel for the poor girl 1 Like

He must be Yoruba. 4 Likes

I will do my best for her...... I will give update as we proceed 1 Like

If you dont report this to the authority and have that your so called friend behind bar, you are a WICKED man too

Please be the voice that the little girl has been praying for, get her justice PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 12 Likes 1 Share

What will make a father have sex with his biological daughter? I can't seem to fathom it. Some men are just dogs in human form. Simple. 2 Likes

Putting him behind bars will have effects on the child. Who will take care of her?

This is a tough one. Truth is if you don't report him he's likely never going to stop. This is despicable. 1 Like