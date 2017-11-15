Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) (10624 Views)

Rapper CDQ Chilling With Akon, Wizkid (Photos) / CDQ Shows Support To Davido: "God Is Your Strength Against All Odds" / Oritsefemi Moves Into New Lekki Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



See below!





News From Ebiwali--





Thinking about how the whole thing started 4yrs ago when boys still dey manage with @masterkraft_ for ojodu berger � About 7 of us would squeeze to fit in a room just for d night to pass...now I have more than enough rooms that I'm able to bring my siblings closer... I just couldn't thank God enough � for all these I say #ByeByePoverty � � #AlwaysBelieveInYourself #Stubborn #WossWobi #ThankfullToAllMyFans #WorldWide #EyanNweke

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bblx8tCntgC/?hl=en&taken-by=cdqolowo Rapper CDQ has finally completed the Mansion he has been building for over 1year and 6months in Lekki, and its really exciting for him, Sharing the photos on his page he recounted how he used to squeeze with 6 persons, including Masterkraft in one room at Ojodu, just 4years ago, but now he has enough rooms to lay his head..See below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/7-of-us-use-to-squeeze-in-1-room-rapper.html 5 Likes 1 Share

nsns

One day, i go still BLOW and BLOW my own LIE of how i take dey sleep for under Bridge. 18 Likes





My son if sinners entice you, do not consent. 5 Likes

Front page or nothing

4years ago lol it does looks like his hustle is faster than yours 1 Like

Streets pay like mad.. 2 Likes

Every celebrity has a sob story to tell. 90% of which are total bullshít 16 Likes



Just when I wanted to trip, he shouted "Woss...Wobi".



Nawa! Some guys can help you change your mind



Congrats. I listened to him on Hiptv. Very articulate...Just when I wanted to trip, he shouted "Woss...Wobi".Nawa! Some guys can help you change your mindCongrats. 19 Likes

.

Look here, I'm happy for you. I pray to testify soon. Poverty must go. 1 Like

Ok

I'm warming up. I'm next in line for that explosive testimony.... 2 Likes

Thank God for you oo.

Mansion or building? 1 Like

Naso.. I like the guy cause he's so street

ok. we have heard

Na turn by turn. Enjoy.

Pls God pick my call too

I tap from this anointing oh 1 Like

ALAYE DOUBLE YOUR HUSTLE





PRESSING YOUR FONE TOASTING ONE GIRL FOR FIVE MONTHS WOULD BRING YOU NOTHING 7 Likes

Congratulations I tap from your grace in 2018 I will build my own by Gods grace....Nigerians calls every story building a mansion 1 Like

In everything give THANKS.

Congratulations are in order, but we dont want to hear you are not paying rent as at when due because most of you artistes like packaging without money 7 Likes

From grass to grace. The best kinda story.



Thank God for his blessings. 1 Like

guy1234:

Mansion or building?

Go build your own Go build your own 3 Likes

This illiterate again!!

Na so o..poverty is a disease..I remember when I was struggling with life with my wife and baby in a room chai no bicycle sef...thank God I can flaunt a well built 2bedroom flat with clean EOD of my own...



To God be the glory...I pity those that say there's no God...cuz it was when I got closed to HIM my life changed in six months 7 Likes

guy1234:

Mansion or building? whether na mansion or building e concern u, u dont ever buy one plot of land....bad belle whether na mansion or building e concern u, u dont ever buy one plot of land....bad belle