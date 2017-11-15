₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by Bhelamblog: 1:39pm
Rapper CDQ has finally completed the Mansion he has been building for over 1year and 6months in Lekki, and its really exciting for him, Sharing the photos on his page he recounted how he used to squeeze with 6 persons, including Masterkraft in one room at Ojodu, just 4years ago, but now he has enough rooms to lay his head..
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/7-of-us-use-to-squeeze-in-1-room-rapper.html
Thinking about how the whole thing started 4yrs ago when boys still dey manage with @masterkraft_ for ojodu berger � About 7 of us would squeeze to fit in a room just for d night to pass...now I have more than enough rooms that I'm able to bring my siblings closer... I just couldn't thank God enough � for all these I say #ByeByePoverty � � #AlwaysBelieveInYourself #Stubborn #WossWobi #ThankfullToAllMyFans #WorldWide #EyanNweke
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bblx8tCntgC/?hl=en&taken-by=cdqolowo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by bamdly(m): 1:45pm
nsns
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by lyrical(m): 1:59pm
One day, i go still BLOW and BLOW my own LIE of how i take dey sleep for under Bridge.
18 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:56pm
My son if sinners entice you, do not consent.
5 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by LaughButton01(m): 3:57pm
Front page or nothing
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 3:57pm
4years ago lol it does looks like his hustle is faster than yours
1 Like
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 3:57pm
Streets pay like mad..
2 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:57pm
Every celebrity has a sob story to tell. 90% of which are total bullshít
16 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 3:57pm
I listened to him on Hiptv. Very articulate...
Just when I wanted to trip, he shouted "Woss...Wobi".
Nawa! Some guys can help you change your mind
Congrats.
19 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by pfijacobs(m): 4:00pm
.
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by broadally2(m): 4:00pm
Look here, I'm happy for you. I pray to testify soon. Poverty must go.
1 Like
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 4:00pm
Ok
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by uminem02(m): 4:00pm
I'm warming up. I'm next in line for that explosive testimony....
2 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by johncreek: 4:00pm
Nice
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by maiacct25: 4:00pm
Thank God for you oo.
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by guy1234: 4:00pm
Mansion or building?
1 Like
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by KingOfThePay(m): 4:00pm
Naso.. I like the guy cause he's so street
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by kingthreat(m): 4:00pm
ok. we have heard
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by WeirdWolf: 4:00pm
Na turn by turn. Enjoy.
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by kokozain(m): 4:00pm
Pls God pick my call too
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by tonididdy(m): 4:00pm
I tap from this anointing oh
1 Like
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by piperson(m): 4:00pm
ALAYE DOUBLE YOUR HUSTLE
PRESSING YOUR FONE TOASTING ONE GIRL FOR FIVE MONTHS WOULD BRING YOU NOTHING
7 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 4:00pm
Congratulations I tap from your grace in 2018 I will build my own by Gods grace....Nigerians calls every story building a mansion
1 Like
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by Sexytemi(f): 4:01pm
In everything give THANKS.
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:01pm
Congratulations are in order, but we dont want to hear you are not paying rent as at when due because most of you artistes like packaging without money
7 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 4:01pm
From grass to grace. The best kinda story.
Thank God for his blessings.
1 Like
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by KingOfThePay(m): 4:01pm
guy1234:
Go build your own
3 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 4:01pm
This illiterate again!!
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 4:01pm
Na so o..poverty is a disease..I remember when I was struggling with life with my wife and baby in a room chai no bicycle sef...thank God I can flaunt a well built 2bedroom flat with clean EOD of my own...
To God be the glory...I pity those that say there's no God...cuz it was when I got closed to HIM my life changed in six months
7 Likes
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 4:01pm
guy1234:whether na mansion or building e concern u, u dont ever buy one plot of land....bad belle
|Re: CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) by pol23: 4:01pm
Different view from different angle.
Congratulations.
