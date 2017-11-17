₦airaland Forum

Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by dre11(m): 3:31pm
Nhlalwenhle Ncube


TOO hot in the kitchen!
Antony Chiremba of Entumbane in Bulawayo decided to leave his wife after she told him that she had found another partner to be her second husband.

Melodious Munkuli roped in another man because Chiremba was allegedly failing to undertake his husband duties.

After learning of his wife’s intentions he decided to force her out of the matrimonial home but she refused to leave.

He then approached the courts.

“I want her to vacate my place and move to stay with her new man because it is against my culture for a woman to have two husbands.

“I do not even want to share anything with her since she has another husband,” said Chiremba.

He discovered his wife’s affair when he saw love messages on her phone. When he confronted her about the issue, little did he know he had made her plan to rope in an assistant easy.

When Chiremba told her that he was against her plan, she then pretended to be leaving for South Africa as she packed her bags, but never left.

“We stayed together for some time after she had told me about her second husband and it was because of her sick brother who was at my place.

“When he got well, she refused to leave and that is when she started threatening to kill me,” he said.

Thereafter, Munkuli reportedly changed behaviour and became disrespectful, pointing fingers and always shouting at her husband.

In response, Munkuli admitted that she was having an affair with another man whom she wanted to be her second husband.

She never opposed her husband’s application saying she was ready to leave his place.

Magistrate Tancy Dube confirmed the interim order.


http://www.b-metro.co.zw/man-opts-out-as-wife-brings-second-hubby/
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by dingbang(m): 3:33pm
Lol.. Women are now getting mind..

Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Jesse01(m): 4:02pm
lol she wanted to have a second husband, but she do not want to leave her first husband house, wat do women even want self undecided

Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Evablizin(f): 4:32pm
angry


Zimbabwe again.
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by miqos02(m): 4:44pm
wow
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Kayoski(m): 4:44pm
I thought Nigeria was a weird nation until I came across "Kenya and Zimbabwe"..

They are too backward in their thinking, what do you expect from a country been governed by a 93 year old junkie

Mugabe has used the brains of all young men in that country to pound yam

Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Alisegun(m): 4:44pm
n
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by DirtyGold: 4:45pm
okay
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by GeeString: 4:46pm
Buhari's fault

Simple.
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by lomubi69(f): 4:47pm
shocked sad

Wonders shall never end...I'm yet to witness polyandry being practiced, na only theory we take learn am.
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Kupaskeybaba(m): 4:47pm
I trust nija men....I husband dull I swear
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Afrok(m): 4:47pm
Zimbabwe shocked
The home of weird things cheesy
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by MrBrownJay1(m): 4:47pm
DIVORCE THE DEMON, QUICK!!!!
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by generalbush(m): 4:48pm
lol

If Men can bring in a second wife, I don't see any reason why a woman shouldn't bring in a second husband. It is called law of equality...

pocohantas, are we on the same page?

pocohantas, are we on the same page?

Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Syphonn(m): 4:48pm
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by NwaAmaikpe: 4:48pm
shocked



If not that I have the fear of God in me, I would have said that God shouldn't have created women.
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by 9japrof(m): 4:49pm
If we are flooded and inundated with this kind of news, this kind of terrible news from Kenya and Zimbabwe, we that are in far away Nigeria, then those areas must be terrible morally, no wonder Mugabe is having a field day dealing with them anyhow.

Omoh boldness dey that way, even yoruba married woman wey get second hand value after bearing 5 kids, no get morale to bring the new husband home, instead she would port go meet the new husband while abandoning the kids with the previous man. grin grin

Be like say naija people dey learn when the game of rubbish love is played shocked
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by DONADAMS(m): 4:49pm
hmmm
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Strongbest(m): 4:49pm
Chai! Strange things

Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:50pm
Crazy country with crazy citizens
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by prodiG(m): 4:50pm
The kind news person dey hear these days eh
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Sexytemi(f): 4:51pm
If men can marry two or more wives, women can also marry same too ogrincheesygrin

Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by sacramento1212: 4:51pm
dingbang:
Lol.. Women are now getting mind..

Only in Zimbabwe
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by onyidonaldson(m): 4:51pm
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by freeman95(m): 4:51pm
Na wa


Zimbabwe and fuckery grin

Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by CarlyX8(m): 4:53pm
Marriage no be small matter oh!
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Uyi168(m): 4:53pm
after GOD,fear women..
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by BruncleZuma: 4:53pm
Mugabe
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by vingeophysicist(m): 4:54pm
try this poo in nigeria even without family intervention street go don adjust the women damage cerebral column.
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by mightyrocket(m): 4:54pm
If it's not in Zimbabwe, then it's in Kenya cry
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by bamoski(m): 4:54pm
well
Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by IamOlusa(m): 4:55pm
GeeString:
Buhari's fault
Simple.
How does this concern buhari?

