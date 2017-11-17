₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by dre11(m): 3:31pm
Nhlalwenhle Ncube
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/man-opts-out-as-wife-brings-second-hubby/
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by dingbang(m): 3:33pm
Lol.. Women are now getting mind..
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Jesse01(m): 4:02pm
lol she wanted to have a second husband, but she do not want to leave her first husband house, wat do women even want self
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Evablizin(f): 4:32pm
Zimbabwe again.
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by miqos02(m): 4:44pm
wow
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Kayoski(m): 4:44pm
I thought Nigeria was a weird nation until I came across "Kenya and Zimbabwe"..
They are too backward in their thinking, what do you expect from a country been governed by a 93 year old junkie
Mugabe has used the brains of all young men in that country to pound yam
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Alisegun(m): 4:44pm
n
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by DirtyGold: 4:45pm
okay
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by GeeString: 4:46pm
Buhari's fault
Simple.
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by lomubi69(f): 4:47pm
Wonders shall never end...I'm yet to witness polyandry being practiced, na only theory we take learn am.
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Kupaskeybaba(m): 4:47pm
I trust nija men....I husband dull I swear
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Afrok(m): 4:47pm
Zimbabwe
The home of weird things
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by MrBrownJay1(m): 4:47pm
DIVORCE THE DEMON, QUICK!!!!
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by generalbush(m): 4:48pm
lol
If Men can bring in a second wife, I don't see any reason why a woman shouldn't bring in a second husband. It is called law of equality...
pocohantas, are we on the same page?
Meanwhile:
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by NwaAmaikpe: 4:48pm
If not that I have the fear of God in me, I would have said that God shouldn't have created women.
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by 9japrof(m): 4:49pm
If we are flooded and inundated with this kind of news, this kind of terrible news from Kenya and Zimbabwe, we that are in far away Nigeria, then those areas must be terrible morally, no wonder Mugabe is having a field day dealing with them anyhow.
Omoh boldness dey that way, even yoruba married woman wey get second hand value after bearing 5 kids, no get morale to bring the new husband home, instead she would port go meet the new husband while abandoning the kids with the previous man.
Be like say naija people dey learn when the game of rubbish love is played
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by DONADAMS(m): 4:49pm
hmmm
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Strongbest(m): 4:49pm
Chai! Strange things
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:50pm
Crazy country with crazy citizens
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by prodiG(m): 4:50pm
The kind news person dey hear these days eh
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Sexytemi(f): 4:51pm
If men can marry two or more wives, women can also marry same too o
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by sacramento1212: 4:51pm
dingbang:
Only in Zimbabwe
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by onyidonaldson(m): 4:51pm
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by freeman95(m): 4:51pm
Na wa
Zimbabwe and fuckery
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by CarlyX8(m): 4:53pm
Marriage no be small matter oh!
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by Uyi168(m): 4:53pm
after GOD,fear women..
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by BruncleZuma: 4:53pm
Mugabe
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by vingeophysicist(m): 4:54pm
try this poo in nigeria even without family intervention street go don adjust the women damage cerebral column.
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by mightyrocket(m): 4:54pm
If it's not in Zimbabwe, then it's in Kenya
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by bamoski(m): 4:54pm
well
|Re: Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe by IamOlusa(m): 4:55pm
GeeString:How does this concern buhari?
