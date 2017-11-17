Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Opts Out As Wife Brings Second Husband Home In Zimbabwe (2405 Views)

Nhlalwenhle Ncube





TOO hot in the kitchen!

Antony Chiremba of Entumbane in Bulawayo decided to leave his wife after she told him that she had found another partner to be her second husband.



Melodious Munkuli roped in another man because Chiremba was allegedly failing to undertake his husband duties.



After learning of his wife’s intentions he decided to force her out of the matrimonial home but she refused to leave.



He then approached the courts.



“I want her to vacate my place and move to stay with her new man because it is against my culture for a woman to have two husbands.



“I do not even want to share anything with her since she has another husband,” said Chiremba.



He discovered his wife’s affair when he saw love messages on her phone. When he confronted her about the issue, little did he know he had made her plan to rope in an assistant easy.



When Chiremba told her that he was against her plan, she then pretended to be leaving for South Africa as she packed her bags, but never left.



“We stayed together for some time after she had told me about her second husband and it was because of her sick brother who was at my place.



“When he got well, she refused to leave and that is when she started threatening to kill me,” he said.



Thereafter, Munkuli reportedly changed behaviour and became disrespectful, pointing fingers and always shouting at her husband.



In response, Munkuli admitted that she was having an affair with another man whom she wanted to be her second husband.



She never opposed her husband’s application saying she was ready to leave his place.



Magistrate Tancy Dube confirmed the interim order.



http://www.b-metro.co.zw/man-opts-out-as-wife-brings-second-hubby/

Lol.. Women are now getting mind.. 2 Likes

lol she wanted to have a second husband, but she do not want to leave her first husband house, wat do women even want self







Zimbabwe again. Zimbabwe again.

wow





They are too backward in their thinking, what do you expect from a country been governed by a 93 year old junkie



Mugabe has used the brains of all young men in that country to pound yam



Buhari's fault



Simple.





Wonders shall never end...I'm yet to witness polyandry being practiced, na only theory we take learn am.

I trust nija men....I husband dull I swear



The home of weird things Zimbabwe

DIVORCE THE DEMON, QUICK!!!!





If Men can bring in a second wife, I don't see any reason why a woman shouldn't bring in a second husband. It is called law of equality...



pocohantas, are we on the same page?



If Men can bring in a second wife, I don't see any reason why a woman shouldn't bring in a second husband. It is called law of equality...

If not that I have the fear of God in me, I would have said that God shouldn't have created women. If not that I have the fear of God in me, I would have said that God shouldn't have created women.





Omoh boldness dey that way, even yoruba married woman wey get second hand value after bearing 5 kids, no get morale to bring the new husband home, instead she would port go meet the new husband while abandoning the kids with the previous man.



If we are flooded and inundated with this kind of news, this kind of terrible news from Kenya and Zimbabwe, we that are in far away Nigeria, then those areas must be terrible morally, no wonder Mugabe is having a field day dealing with them anyhow.

Omoh boldness dey that way, even yoruba married woman wey get second hand value after bearing 5 kids, no get morale to bring the new husband home, instead she would port go meet the new husband while abandoning the kids with the previous man.

Be like say naija people dey learn when the game of rubbish love is played

Chai! Strange things

Crazy country with crazy citizens

The kind news person dey hear these days eh

If men can marry two or more wives, women can also marry same too o 1 Like

dingbang:

Lol.. Women are now getting mind..

Only in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and fuckery Na wa

Marriage no be small matter oh!

after GOD,fear women..

Mugabe

try this poo in nigeria even without family intervention street go don adjust the women damage cerebral column.

If it's not in Zimbabwe, then it's in Kenya

