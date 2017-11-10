Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 10 Glaring Signs That You Are Being Underpaid (Photos) (13750 Views)

By Lemuel Irabor



We all love to get rewarded adequately for the various services that we render. Whether we are salary earners or high school students earning stipends to save towards having a college education, the feeling is the same. However, even the slight suspicion of being taken advantage of can foster ill feelings and has been found to be a leading cause of mental health issues such as stress and depression.



Here are 10 certified glaring indications that you are being underpaid by your employer.





1. Your workload has increased but your pay hasn’t







Perhaps the most glaring evidence of your being underpaid is that you literally ‘work like an elephant but eat like an ant’. Despite the increased paperwork, your pay check doesn’t improve.





2. You never get raises







Business etiquette recommends that on an average of once a year, employees should get raises. Sort of like a ‘thank you’ gift in appreciation of how long a member of staff has been in the establishment. Or in recognition of particular stellar qualities or heroic deeds.

3. Other employers are increasing, your boss is refusing







When you have a chat with your friends in other firms, you discover, sadly, that although you are in the same line of work and possibly with the same educational qualifications & years of experience; they earn far better than you do from your basic salary—a clear indication that you’re being underpaid and apparently being taken advantage of by your boss.





4. Your boss is raking in more than he is giving out...by a great margin!







Although it is a more arduous task of determining the generated revenue/income of a private firm compared to a public one, subsequent office discussions and random sightings of the company’s account records and budget should give you a pretty good idea. One condition for giving salary raises is a substantial growth in the company’s revenue.



5. Your services are in great demand, but…







You’ve noticed, yourself, that your boss asks for you more. Your work hours are increasing and you find yourself doing over-time more often. But all you have to show for all the hard work is a ‘thank you’, or at most a mug bearing the inscription ‘#1 employee’.



It’s not enough, chum. You’ve noticed, yourself, that your boss asks for you more. Your work hours are increasing and you find yourself doing over-time more often. But all you have to show for all the hard work is a ‘thank you’, or at most a mug bearing the inscription ‘#1 employee’.It’s not enough, chum. 3 Likes

6. Increased responsibilities without appropriate compensation



When you got on the job newly, you were employed as a typist. But now, you perform secretarial, managerial and accountant roles amidst other minor roles.



If you were getting the right monetary compensation, you wouldn’t complain but…you know the rest. 3 Likes

7. You are still being paid a beginner’s salary



You joined that company five years ago, but you haven’t even been considered for one salary upgrade?



Believe me, you’re being underpaid. During a five-year period, an employee is expected to have received at least two pay raises on average. 2 Likes

8. Promotion without any addition



So now you’re a Level 2 staff member in that firm or perhaps you have earned various official prefixes and suffixes that your name gives a 6th grader a hard time pronouncing it.



If your pay check doesn’t reflect it, it is hardly worth it. 2 Likes

9. You never get leave allowances





Studies have shown that most employees who do not get any leave allowances were also likely to be underpaid. Your leave allowance could also determine whether you are being appreciated at work or not. 3 Likes

10. Lastly, gut feeling and woman intuition







I know they’re greatly overrated, but there have also been reports of success in pay raise bids, attributed to them.



The bottom line here is to investigate whenever ‘something doesn’t feel right’.





Don’t rely on intuition alone. I know they’re greatly overrated, but there have also been reports of success in pay raise bids, attributed to them.The bottom line here is to investigate whenever ‘something doesn’t feel right’. 1 Like

sings that you are being underpaid.......



1: you are working in Nigeria



2: you are working in Edo state.....oh! this one's a sure sign 17 Likes





But believe me, na Thunder go kee all of them!!



there are some sectors that won't underpay you, but it depends if you have the skill.



what sector??



ICT!!!



Click here to see why you should learn an ICT alongside your main Job Nice one bro... It is normal with Nigerian Employers!!But believe me, na Thunder go kee all of them!!there are some sectors that won't underpay you, but it depends if you have the skill.what sector??ICT!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Some of these employers are just wicked especially in Nigeria



How can someone be productive with this kind of attitude....someone will work for years and still remain at the same level no raise whatsoever...Nonsense 1 Like

hw is ds not buharis fault? 1 Like 1 Share

that's life o



I believe we will have some people in this category.

Also why is it that if an employee salary is been increased he starts complain of money after 3 months of the increase.





Save for politicians, everybody in Nigeria is under paid

Every employee thinks he/she is underpaid ..

And 90% of them r right 1 Like

salary in naija is never enough

lalanice:

sings that you are being underpaid.......



1: you are working in Nigeria



2: you are working in Edo state.....oh! this one's a sure sign

Some people, many people, are making bank in Edo state... Some people, many people, are making bank in Edo state...

You wanna escape but the aren't having any of that...



You wake every morning with dread.



It is well.

unless in special cases, if you are a salary earner, you are probably underpaid



Might not necessarily mean you don't earn much, you just put in more work than you earn.

I know all those employees with be mastibating over this post.



If you know what "BOSS" pass through behind just to make the office flow you will even be greatful.



One of my secretary will go through our monthly record and I overhead him telling the other guy that Oga dey make millions monthly but dey pay us change.



They never thought about diesel we run and expenses

The fuel and maintenance of the cars and delivery vans they drive

The different tax u pay

The Advert you run just to make the company grow

The underground expenses and all.



Sometime the Boss try all his best to meet up with your salary hoping to make the company big so he can start getting his money in years time. Then the process of him getting small small thing after so much effort then they will be talking of more employment and overload.



I am a BOSS and employer of about 15 people. Its not easy.. 2 Likes 1 Share

signs you are being underpaid-

you are owned salary for 2 months and counting

you worked very hard and your boss do not appreciate your efforts, instead he/she is complaining.

your slow friend earn more than you 10x and spend his money on drinks, olosho, drugs and nairabets

your salary is so low, you are better off unemployed and hustling on the streets by yourself and making your own money on your own time.