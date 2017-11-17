₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Islie: 5:29pm
By Ajibola Olaniyi
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/17/man-allegedly-rapes-13-year-old-girl-death-osun/
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by RoyalBlak007: 5:31pm
♤What
♤the f*#k?
2 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:43pm
Sorry for the little girl Hope none of her vital organ was uprooted
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by nittroboy(m): 5:55pm
Big dick ,
His[b][/b] judgement sud be death[b][/b]
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by wolesmile(m): 5:55pm
Biko, what is happening these days that child molestation and rape of minors is now so rampant. If an enraged father had taken laws into his own hands and dealt with one of the rapists without minding the consequence, I'm sure the menace would've reduced. Molest my innocent daughter and see the anger of a father. I'll become the law, and face the consequences later.
5 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Bonapart(m): 6:01pm
Not surprised... Muslim Afonja
15 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by MaryBenn(f): 6:01pm
What a pity
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by BeautifulSE: 6:01pm
Omo ale
2 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by timilehin007(m): 6:01pm
Connect is dick to electricity with wire and plug it to the wall socket
2 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Earthquake1: 6:02pm
The scratched faced savages won't cease in their acts of barbarism.
Spits!
11 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by NwaAmaikpe: 6:02pm
Na wa,
Gone are the days when men had god-fearing preeks
Its' because of the type of sacrileges men now commit with their preek that I now make it a point of duty to preach to mine, read the bible to it, even have morning devotion with it.
Preeks of the 21st century are made of stone.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:02pm
JEEEEZZZZZ
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by timilehin007(m): 6:02pm
Please castrate the muafucker
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by OrestesDante(m): 6:02pm
oka4ugoo:
timilehin007:
MANNABBQGRILLS:
NwaAmaikpe:
Earthquake1:
timilehin007:
What is all these?
Space Bookers
2 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by joystickextend1(m): 6:03pm
But why
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by MhizzAJ(f): 6:03pm
Rape is on the increase
What even triggers this animalistic behaviour in men it's getting too much
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by BruncleZuma: 6:03pm
Egba!!!!
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by lahm232: 6:03pm
Hmmmmm!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:04pm
MADNESS!
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by nelxxy(m): 6:05pm
d
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by free2ryhme: 6:05pm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by timilehin007(m): 6:05pm
OrestesDante:Izzit your booking
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Lalas247(f): 6:07pm
Men!
Hian!
And pûssy full road .. why..?...
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:07pm
Death sentence to all Rapists!!!
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by kambili999(f): 6:08pm
oh Lord
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Uyi168(m): 6:08pm
Fill the gaps..AF_N_A
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by creatorsverse: 6:08pm
Why am I not surprised? This is why dere is boko haram
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by donniluv(m): 6:09pm
Make them chop off his manhood and let the bastard die
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by rafabenitez: 6:10pm
Afonja and rape be like abeg hu gt dat zuma pic
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by RETiredGay(m): 6:11pm
Right now!
Am speechless!
One of the Reason's God is always angry with Nigeria!
Av heard enough abeg..
MODIFIED..
And one Judge will now come and say #Bail Is available for this Offence..while the family of the girl will be in despair..
#lack of Knowledge
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by ihesiuloa(m): 6:12pm
what ever is wrong with this men this days? well kudos to the judge for making him spend the rest of the year in prison... we will hear your case next year.
