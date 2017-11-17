Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun (6904 Views)

By Ajibola Olaniyi 





A 30-year-old man, Ahmed Matunma wojuekun has been arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ court for raping a minor to death at Mofoworade village, Ifetodo, in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State.



The incident which occurred in the early hours of Friday reportedly caused friction in the sleepy community.



According to the police prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Elisha, the suspect forcefully had canal knowledge of the minor, which resulted to her death.



He added that the incident thereafter resulted to pandemonium , which prompted the police to apprehend the suspect and charged him to court immediately.

The suspect was charged for rape and murder.



The prosecutor said the offense contravened sections 221(1), 319(1) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2003.



The Magistrate, Mrs Habibatu Bashiru, after listening to the plea of the defendant later ordered him to be kept in Ile-Ife prison custody due to the magnitude of the offense committed.



She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 22 , 2018 for mention.



♤What

♤the f*#k? 2 Likes

Sorry for the little girl Hope none of her vital organ was uprooted 6 Likes 1 Share





His[b][/b] judgement sud be death[b][/b] [/s] sentence[s] Big dick ,His[b][/b] judgement sud be death[b][/b]

Biko, what is happening these days that child molestation and rape of minors is now so rampant. If an enraged father had taken laws into his own hands and dealt with one of the rapists without minding the consequence, I'm sure the menace would've reduced. Molest my innocent daughter and see the anger of a father. I'll become the law, and face the consequences later. 5 Likes

Not surprised... Muslim Afonja 15 Likes

What a pity

Omo ale 2 Likes

Connect is dick to electricity with wire and plug it to the wall socket 2 Likes

The scratched faced savages won't cease in their acts of barbarism.



Spits! 11 Likes







Na wa,

Gone are the days when men had god-fearing preeks



Its' because of the type of sacrileges men now commit with their preek that I now make it a point of duty to preach to mine, read the bible to it, even have morning devotion with it.



Preeks of the 21st century are made of stone. Na wa,Gone are the days when men had god-fearing preeksIts' because of the type of sacrileges men now commit with their preek that I now make it a point of duty to preach to mine, read the bible to it, even have morning devotion with it.Preeks of the 21st century are made of stone. 21 Likes 1 Share

JEEEEZZZZZ

Please castrate the muafucker 1 Like

oka4ugoo:

D timilehin007:

Jdj MANNABBQGRILLS:

JEEEEZZZZZ NwaAmaikpe:

Earthquake1:

. timilehin007:

Hu

What is all these?



Space Bookers What is all these?Space Bookers 2 Likes

But why But why



What even triggers this animalistic behaviour in men it's getting too much Rape is on the increaseWhat even triggers this animalistic behaviour in menit's getting too much

Egba!!!!

Hmmmmm!!!!! 1 Like

MADNESS!

d

Islie:





















Cut off his balls Cut off his balls

OrestesDante:





What is all these?



Space Bookers Izzit your booking Izzit your booking

Men!



Hian!



And pûssy full road .. why..?...

Death sentence to all Rapists!!! 1 Like

oh Lord

Fill the gaps..AF_N_A 3 Likes

Why am I not surprised? This is why dere is boko haram

Make them chop off his manhood and let the bastard die

Afonja and rape be like abeg hu gt dat zuma pic 3 Likes

Right now!

Am speechless!



One of the Reason's God is always angry with Nigeria!



Av heard enough abeg..



MODIFIED..

And one Judge will now come and say #Bail Is available for this Offence..while the family of the girl will be in despair..



#lack of Knowledge 1 Like