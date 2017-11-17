₦airaland Forum

30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Islie: 5:29pm
By Ajibola Olaniyi 


A 30-year-old man, Ahmed Matunma wojuekun has been arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ court for raping a minor to death at Mofoworade village, Ifetodo, in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Friday reportedly caused friction in the sleepy community.

According to the police prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Elisha, the suspect forcefully had canal knowledge of the minor, which resulted to her death.

He added that the incident thereafter resulted to pandemonium , which prompted the police to apprehend the suspect and charged him to court immediately.
The suspect was charged for rape and murder.

The prosecutor said the offense contravened sections 221(1), 319(1) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2003.

The Magistrate, Mrs Habibatu Bashiru, after listening to the plea of the defendant later ordered him to be kept in Ile-Ife prison custody due to the magnitude of the offense committed.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 22 , 2018 for mention.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/17/man-allegedly-rapes-13-year-old-girl-death-osun/
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by RoyalBlak007: 5:31pm
embarassed
♤What
♤the f*#k? shocked

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:43pm
Sorry for the little girl Hope none of her vital organ was uprooted

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by nittroboy(m): 5:55pm
Big dick ,
shocked kiss
His[b][/b] judgement sud be death[b][/b][/s] sentence[s]
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by wolesmile(m): 5:55pm
Biko, what is happening these days that child molestation and rape of minors is now so rampant. If an enraged father had taken laws into his own hands and dealt with one of the rapists without minding the consequence, I'm sure the menace would've reduced. Molest my innocent daughter and see the anger of a father. I'll become the law, and face the consequences later.

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Bonapart(m): 6:01pm
Not surprised... Muslim Afonja

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by MaryBenn(f): 6:01pm
What a pity
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by BeautifulSE: 6:01pm
Omo ale

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by timilehin007(m): 6:01pm
Connect is dick to electricity with wire and plug it to the wall socket

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Earthquake1: 6:02pm
The scratched faced savages won't cease in their acts of barbarism.

Spits!

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by NwaAmaikpe: 6:02pm
shocked


Na wa,
Gone are the days when men had god-fearing preeks

Its' because of the type of sacrileges men now commit with their preek that I now make it a point of duty to preach to mine, read the bible to it, even have morning devotion with it.

Preeks of the 21st century are made of stone.

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:02pm
JEEEEZZZZZ
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by timilehin007(m): 6:02pm
Please castrate the muafucker

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by OrestesDante(m): 6:02pm
What is all these?

Space Bookers

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by joystickextend1(m): 6:03pm
shocked But why angry angry
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by MhizzAJ(f): 6:03pm
Rape is on the increase
What even triggers this animalistic behaviour in men undecided it's getting too much
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by BruncleZuma: 6:03pm
Egba!!!!
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by lahm232: 6:03pm
Hmmmmm!!!!!

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:04pm
MADNESS!
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by nelxxy(m): 6:05pm
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by free2ryhme: 6:05pm
Cut off his balls angry
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by timilehin007(m): 6:05pm
Izzit your booking
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Lalas247(f): 6:07pm
Men!

Hian!

And pûssy full road .. why..?...
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:07pm
Death sentence to all Rapists!!! angry

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by kambili999(f): 6:08pm
oh Lord
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by Uyi168(m): 6:08pm
Fill the gaps..AF_N_A

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by creatorsverse: 6:08pm
Why am I not surprised? This is why dere is boko haram
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by donniluv(m): 6:09pm
Make them chop off his manhood and let the bastard die
Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by rafabenitez: 6:10pm
Afonja and rape be like abeg hu gt dat zuma pic

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by RETiredGay(m): 6:11pm
Right now!
Am speechless!

One of the Reason's God is always angry with Nigeria!

Av heard enough abeg..

MODIFIED..
And one Judge will now come and say #Bail Is available for this Offence..while the family of the girl will be in despair..

#lack of Knowledge

Re: 30-Year-Old Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Osun by ihesiuloa(m): 6:12pm
what ever is wrong with this men this days? well kudos to the judge for making him spend the rest of the year in prison... we will hear your case next year.

