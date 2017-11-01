Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow (13489 Views)

As at the time of filling in this report, Nnewi residents were seen locking up their shops/businesses due to the heavy security presence.



The scenario in Anambra now depicts that security operatives are serious with the governorship election in the state on Saturday, November 18 (tomorrow). Fully armed police officers were seen patrolling in Nnewi and it's environs including the presence of police helicopters to monitor the situation.As at the time of filling in this report, Nnewi residents were seen locking up their shops/businesses due to the heavy security presence.

Ur worth is ur right b4 election

Ma na after election ihe I ga

afu bu selection We have d right to choose

Ma na for 9: 00 news mu na gi

go confuse

Akocha maka ndi jeru tuo

vote na ndi ejero

Ebido koba maka ndi kweru na ndi ekwero

It is very funny(funny)

Upon all our money, we still

dey our forty-something

missionary journey

But be it as it may, we go survive no matter wetin dem

do or say(eeeh)

I don talk am b4, I go still talk

am again

All these things wey dey

happen na we dey suffer d pain(suffer d pain)

Nwanne o di horrible, o nwero

ife money bu so let me b

audible

Ha kwecha anyi nkwa na

campaign If dem win they go bone

begin pop champagne

If they like sef, make dem call

me tout

I no fit shout & I no go fit close

my mouth For naija we get plenty mineral

resources

People still dey break down

past molue buses

For Africa & we get d best

Armed forces But d worst is dem too dey

owe we doctors & nurses

What an injustice

Na so dem kill plenty people

for one city wey dey for Ekiti

What a pity We need peace & unity, job

opportunity in our community

2

De way wey una dey run tinz

for this country me I no

gbadun 17 Likes 1 Share

Anambra is APGA, APGA is Anambra. 15 Likes

Hmmm.

The best thing is to boycott this election 12 Likes

Say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging. 19 Likes

Good people of Anambra will kick obiano out 3 Likes

Jezzz!!!, are we fighting war or what ?



I will say this again, politicians don't acknowledge existence of the masses, they only use the masses to get what they want and dump you letter if you are still alive.

My dear if anything mistakenly happens to you tomorrow ( Godforbids), you are gone and gone forever. Life has no duplicate. Ask those politicians to bring their children down to Nigeria to participate in the so called election.



A beg let me go and be coming because life is too precious to be wasted for those idiotts that kept their relatives abroad ..... 14 Likes

No erection in Anambra 1 Like

Ok

Chibuhealth:

Say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging.

Hmmmm Hmmmm

Fake news....

that is how they will monitor the -"sit at home tomorrow".

no refelendom, no erection. 1 Like

May the best candidate wins tomorrow.... I want a birthday gift from Arsenal tomorrow...... And if APC wins then it will be a remarkable experience for the ruling party.... 1 Like

Cool.

It's only under APC that the outcome of election of this calibre is unknown. 1 Like

Either they come out to vote or not, one thing is certain there will be a winner tomorrow 1 Share

My advice all Anambrians, don't come out to vote.



This will make the counting of votes easier and the winner declared same day.



Don't thank me, I am just being patriotic. 7 Likes

Anambra Guber Election



Am trying to imagine Sunday Morning

headlines:



Punch - APC in early lead.

Daily Sun - Obaino coasting home wit victory.

Tribune - Voters turnout enmass against

(ipod)'s sit at home order.

Vanguard - Violence reported in some part

of Anambra.

Guardian - Stalemate as results trickled in.

Run off election likely between APGA and

APC.

Daily Post - APGA, PDP cry foul as Tony

Nwoye leads in wide margin. 5 Likes

we don't need election. Biafra is what we need.... pounds is for Biafra while naira is for Nigeria..... 3 Likes

Why should anyone come out to vote





If anambra ppl did not boycott anambra election, I will denounce my igboship and I will never visit my village again till I die... If anambra ppl did not boycott anambra election, I will denounce my igboship and I will never visit my village again till I die... 2 Likes

APGA or PDP will emerge. Forget Nwoye . Third is certain for him 1 Like

Apc all they way ....enough of obaino's propaganda government. .... 1 Like

Them no dey rig this kain election, so I see no reason for heightened security. If it were possible, they would have done so in the last election.

I pray they should not declare the election inconclusive

MY SPIRIT IS TELLING ME THOSE POLICEMEN ALMIGHTY FORCE PEOPLE TO VOTE BY FORCE......



HMMMMMMMMMM

hmmmmm





but i still don't understand how buhari escape the IPOB without been stoned at least not to talk of killing him.....









am in afonja land in case u wan beat me

Sheds here and there.

Shior