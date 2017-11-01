₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Angelanest: 5:49pm
The scenario in Anambra now depicts that security operatives are serious with the governorship election in the state on Saturday, November 18 (tomorrow). Fully armed police officers were seen patrolling in Nnewi and it's environs including the presence of police helicopters to monitor the situation.
As at the time of filling in this report, Nnewi residents were seen locking up their shops/businesses due to the heavy security presence.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Angelanest: 5:49pm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Angelanest: 5:50pm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Sprumbabafather: 5:51pm
Anambra is APGA, APGA is Anambra.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Ojiofor: 5:52pm
Hmmm.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by NigerDeltan(m): 5:52pm
The best thing is to boycott this election
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Chibuhealth(f): 5:53pm
Say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Kokolet11: 5:56pm
Good people of Anambra will kick obiano out
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Cyynthialove(f): 6:09pm
Jezzz!!!, are we fighting war or what ?
I will say this again, politicians don't acknowledge existence of the masses, they only use the masses to get what they want and dump you letter if you are still alive.
My dear if anything mistakenly happens to you tomorrow ( Godforbids), you are gone and gone forever. Life has no duplicate. Ask those politicians to bring their children down to Nigeria to participate in the so called election.
A beg let me go and be coming because life is too precious to be wasted for those idiotts that kept their relatives abroad .....
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by ElPadrino33: 6:22pm
No erection in Anambra
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by biggerboyc(m): 6:23pm
Ok
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by drsamba: 6:24pm
Chibuhealth:
Hmmmm
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by NwaNimo1(m): 6:24pm
Fake news....
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by magmack: 6:24pm
that is how they will monitor the -"sit at home tomorrow".
no refelendom, no erection.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by obinoral1179(m): 6:24pm
May the best candidate wins tomorrow.... I want a birthday gift from Arsenal tomorrow...... And if APC wins then it will be a remarkable experience for the ruling party....
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by kenonze(f): 6:25pm
Cool.
It's only under APC that the outcome of election of this calibre is unknown.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by psychologist(m): 6:25pm
Either they come out to vote or not, one thing is certain there will be a winner tomorrow
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by wellmax(m): 6:25pm
My advice all Anambrians, don't come out to vote.
This will make the counting of votes easier and the winner declared same day.
Don't thank me, I am just being patriotic.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Haykings100: 6:26pm
Anambra Guber Election
Am trying to imagine Sunday Morning
headlines:
Punch - APC in early lead.
Daily Sun - Obaino coasting home wit victory.
Tribune - Voters turnout enmass against
(ipod)'s sit at home order.
Vanguard - Violence reported in some part
of Anambra.
Guardian - Stalemate as results trickled in.
Run off election likely between APGA and
APC.
Daily Post - APGA, PDP cry foul as Tony
Nwoye leads in wide margin.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by guru90: 6:26pm
we don't need election. Biafra is what we need.... pounds is for Biafra while naira is for Nigeria.....
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by miketayo(m): 6:26pm
Why should anyone come out to vote
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Joephat(m): 6:26pm
If anambra ppl did not boycott anambra election, I will denounce my igboship and I will never visit my village again till I die...
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by olushevy05: 6:26pm
APGA or PDP will emerge. Forget Nwoye . Third is certain for him
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Dinirojones(m): 6:26pm
Apc all they way ....enough of obaino's propaganda government. ....
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Blackfyre: 6:27pm
Them no dey rig this kain election, so I see no reason for heightened security. If it were possible, they would have done so in the last election.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by Petjoel: 6:27pm
I pray they should not declare the election inconclusive
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by guru90: 6:28pm
MY SPIRIT IS TELLING ME THOSE POLICEMEN ALMIGHTY FORCE PEOPLE TO VOTE BY FORCE......
HMMMMMMMMMM
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by personal59(m): 6:28pm
hmmmmm
but i still don't understand how buhari escape the IPOB without been stoned at least not to talk of killing him.....
am in afonja land in case u wan beat me
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by BakireBulmaker: 6:28pm
Sheds here and there.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by freeman95(m): 6:28pm
Shior
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: The State Of Nnewi Town Ahead Of Tomorrow by tescoman90: 6:28pm
ElPadrino33:
Simple way to spot those that think with there Pen**s n not Brain
