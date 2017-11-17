Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) (11974 Views)

According to what we know, a Brand new iPhone X costs a Whooping N548,000… and according to what we saw on his snapchat, there were about 10 iPhone X.



Meanwhile, the singer has signed a new artiste, Peruzzi, to his new DMW Record label.

Davido and DMW made the announcement on their Instagram pages, sharing a photo of the artiste signing his contract.

The caption read: “WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @peruzzi_vibes”

Peruzzi, elated about his new contract, also shared the photo on his Instagram post.

He wrote: “It’s called, I feel blessed to be welcomed on this platform Time to let these music heal the world!! #TakeOver

“God Bless You @davidoofficial@kingpatrickgb@kolotainment WE MOVE!!!



Good for him

Kudos to Davido...



Na joke o Tagbo don dey vomit moneyNa joke o 38 Likes 2 Shares

Good for them.

Dude needs to learn how to spend money. The bigger you are, the harder the fall.



Dont be the next MC Hammer, Mr T!



There is no harm investing money for rainy days. We all know deep down you are still hustling. A geopolitical change can be on the horizon. 1 Like

if Iwas on his team I will quit. this is an embarrassment to me as a hardworking man. iphone for a grown ass man and u are telling the world?



wizkid can never disgrace a fellow guy this way 9 Likes

Now tell me why don't won't start fight , carry beef and even slap ppl for him... Na why dem over loyal becos he takes care of dem... 2 Likes

These are the Original A$$-Lickers, Lol.



Now, after being bought iPhones, what's next??



Like owning an iPhone is the gateway to prosperity. Material luxuries have time-span. But you on the other hand, will live to tell your Kids what productive legacy you have accomplished with your youthful age.



Being Davido's A$$-lickers is theirs. 2 Likes

Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself..... 6 Likes

Childish must he put it online....hope the new friends/team don't later die mysteriously 3 Likes

Good for them. Meanwhile, I'm here waiting for Queenlovely to come tell us another lie of how she bought the iPhone X for all her village people.

The lady with the experience of all the life events, both the past, present and future occurrences 5 Likes

Nice one david