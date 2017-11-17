₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by MasterclipHub: 11:28pm On Nov 17
DMW Boss, Davido has proven he is one heck of a good leader after he bought brand new iPhone X for all his team members.
According to what we know, a Brand new iPhone X costs a Whooping N548,000… and according to what we saw on his snapchat, there were about 10 iPhone X.
Meanwhile, the singer has signed a new artiste, Peruzzi, to his new DMW Record label.
Davido and DMW made the announcement on their Instagram pages, sharing a photo of the artiste signing his contract.
The caption read: “WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @peruzzi_vibes”
Peruzzi, elated about his new contract, also shared the photo on his Instagram post.
He wrote: “It’s called, I feel blessed to be welcomed on this platform Time to let these music heal the world!! #TakeOver
“God Bless You @davidoofficial@kingpatrickgb@kolotainment WE MOVE!!!
Source: http://www.giftedblog.com/2017/11/davido-buys-iphone-x-for-all-of-his.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5gOqdw4VQ0
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by kenonze(f): 11:31pm On Nov 17
He wiped out his old friends few weeks ago then lured these ones with women gift. IPhone X
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by KehnnyCares(m): 11:32pm On Nov 17
Good for him
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Raydans: 11:36pm On Nov 17
.
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by chicagoPD(m): 11:37pm On Nov 17
Celebrities and noise
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Raydans: 11:38pm On Nov 17
kenonze:Goto bed your eyes are heavy
23 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Dronedude(m): 11:42pm On Nov 17
Obo baddest. Wire wire
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by erifeoluwasimi: 11:49pm On Nov 17
Small boys...Grow up.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by rapfezy: 11:57pm On Nov 17
Frog phone.. i sha need one
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by checkedout: 12:05am
kenonze:
22 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by HyconMojo(m): 12:18am
Kudos to Davido...
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by grayht(m): 12:27am
[quote author=kenonze post=62478029]
He wiped out his old friends few weeks ago then lured these ones with women gift. IPhone X[/quote ] Barking dog seldom bite.. ok
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by MasViews: 12:29am
kenonze:
It really hurts to see a young pretty and dumb girl doing what she knows best.
12 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:48am
O.B.O baddest
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by danduj(m): 1:19am
Tagbo don dey vomit money
Na joke o
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by DozieInc(m): 1:43am
Good for them.
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:54am
.
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by NotComplaining: 10:16am
Dude needs to learn how to spend money. The bigger you are, the harder the fall.
Dont be the next MC Hammer, Mr T!
There is no harm investing money for rainy days. We all know deep down you are still hustling. A geopolitical change can be on the horizon.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Bossontop(m): 10:17am
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by adonbilivit: 10:18am
if Iwas on his team I will quit. this is an embarrassment to me as a hardworking man. iphone for a grown ass man and u are telling the world?
wizkid can never disgrace a fellow guy this way
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by EmmaLege: 10:18am
Too much money
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by weareok: 10:18am
wait ooo.how does dis epp my life
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by PotatoSalad(m): 10:18am
5m on phones. That's stunting!!!
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by maxiuc(m): 10:19am
Oya wizkid go buy Nokia tourch for Your boys
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Ayo4251(m): 10:19am
And so who gives a f u c k
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Nbote(m): 10:19am
Now tell me why don't won't start fight , carry beef and even slap ppl for him... Na why dem over loyal becos he takes care of dem...
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by diplomat058(m): 10:20am
These are the Original A$$-Lickers, Lol.
Now, after being bought iPhones, what's next??
Like owning an iPhone is the gateway to prosperity. Material luxuries have time-span. But you on the other hand, will live to tell your Kids what productive legacy you have accomplished with your youthful age.
Being Davido's A$$-lickers is theirs.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by bjx5: 10:20am
SMH by the way
Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself.....
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Factfinder1(f): 10:20am
Childish must he put it online....hope the new friends/team don't later die mysteriously
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by massinola(m): 10:20am
Good for them. Meanwhile, I'm here waiting for Queenlovely to come tell us another lie of how she bought the iPhone X for all her village people.
The lady with the experience of all the life events, both the past, present and future occurrences
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by Mufasa27(m): 10:21am
Nice one david
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone X For All Of His Team Members (photos/video) by hezy4real01(m): 10:21am
Ko matter
