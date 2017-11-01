Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) (5935 Views)

Kenyan Lady Gets Pistol From Her Father As Gift, Warns Nigerian Guys. Photos / Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter / Lady Gets Drunk, Passes Out & Poops On Herself At Bachelorrete Party (Graphic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Wow! What A Surprise Birthday Package Honeym, Somehow You Know Exactly What I Need At Exactly The Right Time. Thank You So Much For Your Generosity. I’m Grateful My Wonderful Darling! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!



Source; A Nigerian lady has got herself trending on Facebook after being gifted a new car for her birthday. Onyinye Stephanie, a mother of one, couldn't contain her excitement after she got the surprise birthday gift from her hubby as she took to Facebook to share the good news. She wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/husband-surprises-wife-new-car-birthday-photos.html 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

Congrats and a happy birthday to you Nne.













Only a prostitute would say marriage is not for everyone because they've got no plan of retiring soon.



My bible says "A man must leave his fathers house and go get a wife and the two of them shall become one".



My bible also says that "whoso ever findeth a wife findeth a good thing and obtains favour of the Lord".





The white people brought homosexuality to us and some of us accepted it.



The white man brought feminism to us and some of us who don't even know what feminism is all about foolishly accepted it.



Now the white man told us that marriage is not for everyone (because they're cool with their gay lifestyle) and we blindly accepted it so I ask , are we to follow what the white man told us or we are to follow the lay down laws of God almighty ?





Ever wondered why there are so many unmarried women around us today?

The answer is because they chosed to follow what the white man told them till they grew old single , desperate and running from church to churches in search of husband.





Our parents didn't follow what the white man told them about marriage and their marriage lasted forever....

The same can't be said about today's marriage .



Smh







. 23 Likes

Kudos!!!.......... But una for try wear smtn for leg na, since u decided to decided to post it on SM 4 Likes

So sweet.

psalmson001:

Kudos!!!.......... But una for try wear smtn for leg na, since u decided to decided to post it on SM na the latest systyle be that o na the latest systyle be that o

I dreamt I bought a classy SUV for my wife.



Not married though, but I know that dream will surely come to reality.



Jesus Christ is Lord!



Congrats to the lady. 2 Likes

Wow nice,this is to show that her husband is her pride.

Congratulations

Airforce1:

Congrats and a happy birthday to you Nne.













Only a prostitute would say marriage is not for everyone because they've got no plan of retiring soon.



My bible says "A man must leave his fathers house and go get a wife and the two of them shall become one".



My bible also says that "whoso ever findeth a wife findeth a good thing and obtains favour of the Lord".





The white people brought homosexuality to us and some of us accepted it.



The white man brought feminism to us and some of us who don't even know what feminism is all about foolishly accepted it.



Now the white man told us that marriage is not for everyone (because they're cool with their gay lifestyle) and we blindly accepted it so I ask , are we to follow what the white man told us or we are to follow the lay down laws of God almighty ?





Ever wondered why there are so many unmarried women around us today?

The answer is because they chosed to follow what the white man told them till they grew old single , desperate and running from church to churches in search of husband.





Our parents didn't follow what the white man told them about marriage and their marriage lasted forever....

The same can't be said about today's marriage .



Smh







. your parent weren't funicating, they married anyone they liked.



you didn't mention how d white man introduced funication and you accepted. Ode! your parent weren't funicating, they married anyone they liked.you didn't mention how d white man introduced funication and you accepted. Ode! 7 Likes 3 Shares

Airforce1:

Congrats and a happy birthday to you Nne.













Only a prostitute would say marriage is not for everyone because they've got no plan of retiring soon.



My bible says "A man must leave his fathers house and go get a wife and the two of them shall become one".



My bible also says that "whoso ever findeth a wife findeth a good thing and obtains favour of the Lord".





The white people brought homosexuality to us and some of us accepted it.



The white man brought feminism to us and some of us who don't even know what feminism is all about foolishly accepted it.



Now the white man told us that marriage is not for everyone (because they're cool with their gay lifestyle) and we blindly accepted it so I ask , are we to follow what the white man told us or we are to follow the lay down laws of God almighty ?





Ever wondered why there are so many unmarried women around us today?

The answer is because they chosed to follow what the white man told them till they grew old single , desperate and running from church to churches in search of husband.





Our parents didn't follow what the white man told them about marriage and their marriage lasted forever....

The same can't be said about today's marriage .



Smh







.

I know you typed this for likes. Sweetie, who's taking the blame for uncle gwegwes or you don't know there are unmarried men too? Y'all make it look like women are the cause of your frustration, get sense biko...



Yadayadayada I know you typed this for likes. Sweetie, who's taking the blame for uncle gwegwes or you don't know there are unmarried men too? Y'all make it look like women are the cause of your frustration, get sense biko...Yadayadayada 9 Likes 1 Share

Blackhawk01:





I know you typed this for likes. Sweetie, who's taking the blame for uncle gwegwes or you don't know there are unmarried men too? Y'all make it look like women are the cause of your frustration, get sense biko...



Yadayadayada hehe....actually we are.



theyd blame women for being single and blame women for y they are single. hehe....actually we are.theyd blame women for being single and blame women for y they are single.

Blackhawk01:





I know you typed this for likes. Sweetie, who's taking the blame for uncle gwegwes or you don't know there are unmarried men too? Y'all make it look like women are the cause of your frustration, get sense biko...



Yadayadayada

You said I typed that for "Likes"



I'm the only Nairalander with the highest "Likes" on comments (Screenshot below)

Even if na dot (.) I type , e go get "Likes"



But that no be achievement.







For the records, women are not my problem because I change you girls like I change my boxers. I'm the only Nairalander with the highest "Likes" on comments (Screenshot below)Even if na dot (.) I type , e go get "Likes"But that no be achievement.For the records, women are not my problem because I change you girls like I change my boxers. 4 Likes

Congrats.. mine is coming soon

Safiaa gave me money on mine, she is the greatest

Great....

Ok

NOW THATS WHAT YOU CALL CUTE COUPLE...

money

Nice one...

Airforce1:

Congrats and a happy birthday to you Nne.













Only a prostitute would say marriage is not for everyone because they've got no plan of retiring soon.



My bible says "A man must leave his fathers house and go get a wife and the two of them shall become one".



My bible also says that "whoso ever findeth a wife findeth a good thing and obtains favour of the Lord".





The white people brought homosexuality to us and some of us accepted it.



The white man brought feminism to us and some of us who don't even know what feminism is all about foolishly accepted it.



Now the white man told us that marriage is not for everyone (because they're cool with their gay lifestyle) and we blindly accepted it so I ask , are we to follow what the white man told us or we are to follow the lay down laws of God almighty ?





Ever wondered why there are so many unmarried women around us today?

The answer is because they chosed to follow what the white man told them till they grew old single , desperate and running from church to churches in search of husband.





Our parents didn't follow what the white man told them about marriage and their marriage lasted forever....

The same can't be said about today's marriage .



Smh







. Bros abeg who brought the religion to us? Bros abeg who brought the religion to us? 4 Likes

Beautiful..

Airforce1:





You said I typed that for "Likes"



I'm the only Nairalander with the highest "Likes" on comments (Screenshot below)

Even if na dot (.) I type , e go get "Likes"



But that no be achievement.







For the records, women are not my problem because I change you girls like I change my boxers.

















Con sell your account for me la



Con sell your account for me la

7 to 10 years old vehicle still called new, Nigeria i hail thee 7 to 10 years old vehicle still called new, Nigeria i hail thee

Why do we always see these kind of stories on Nairaland. Why should we care? It's not like they're doing something humanitarian or something worthy of global recognition.





*Go and argue with your pubic hair jor*

Good one oga, congratulations madam.

Nice. Uber things

Some ladies will buy car and lie the husband bought it just to impress their friends 1 Like

xendra:

your parent weren't funicating, they married anyone they liked.



you didn't mention how d white man introduced funication and you accepted. Ode! lolz see finishing..u nail it lolz see finishing..u nail it

its just a clean car, not new jor. its not tear leather na. lol.

Airforce1:





You said I typed that for "Likes"



I'm the only Nairalander with the highest "Likes" on comments (Screenshot below)

Even if na dot (.) I type , e go get "Likes"



But that no be achievement.







For the records, women are not my problem because I change you girls like I change my boxers.













No wonder ur music career dey crash like Nigeria currency.. Ewu No wonder ur music career dey crash like Nigeria currency.. Ewu 4 Likes