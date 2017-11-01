₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:59am
A Nigerian lady has got herself trending on Facebook after being gifted a new car for her birthday. Onyinye Stephanie, a mother of one, couldn't contain her excitement after she got the surprise birthday gift from her hubby as she took to Facebook to share the good news. She wrote;
Wow! What A Surprise Birthday Package Honeym, Somehow You Know Exactly What I Need At Exactly The Right Time. Thank You So Much For Your Generosity. I’m Grateful My Wonderful Darling! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/husband-surprises-wife-new-car-birthday-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 5:00am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 5:02am
Congrats and a happy birthday to you Nne.
Only a prostitute would say marriage is not for everyone because they've got no plan of retiring soon.
My bible says "A man must leave his fathers house and go get a wife and the two of them shall become one".
My bible also says that "whoso ever findeth a wife findeth a good thing and obtains favour of the Lord".
The white people brought homosexuality to us and some of us accepted it.
The white man brought feminism to us and some of us who don't even know what feminism is all about foolishly accepted it.
Now the white man told us that marriage is not for everyone (because they're cool with their gay lifestyle) and we blindly accepted it so I ask , are we to follow what the white man told us or we are to follow the lay down laws of God almighty ?
Ever wondered why there are so many unmarried women around us today?
The answer is because they chosed to follow what the white man told them till they grew old single , desperate and running from church to churches in search of husband.
Our parents didn't follow what the white man told them about marriage and their marriage lasted forever....
The same can't be said about today's marriage .
Smh
.
23 Likes
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by psalmson001: 5:08am
Kudos!!!.......... But una for try wear smtn for leg na, since u decided to decided to post it on SM
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:09am
So sweet.
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 5:12am
psalmson001:na the latest systyle be that o
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by noblealuu: 5:22am
I dreamt I bought a classy SUV for my wife.
Not married though, but I know that dream will surely come to reality.
Jesus Christ is Lord!
Congrats to the lady.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:31am
Wow nice,this is to show that her husband is her pride.
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 5:34am
Congratulations
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by xendra(f): 6:00am
Airforce1:your parent weren't funicating, they married anyone they liked.
you didn't mention how d white man introduced funication and you accepted. Ode!
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 6:07am
Airforce1:
I know you typed this for likes. Sweetie, who's taking the blame for uncle gwegwes or you don't know there are unmarried men too? Y'all make it look like women are the cause of your frustration, get sense biko...
Yadayadayada
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by xendra(f): 6:16am
Blackhawk01:hehe....actually we are.
theyd blame women for being single and blame women for y they are single.
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 7:42am
Blackhawk01:
You said I typed that for "Likes"
I'm the only Nairalander with the highest "Likes" on comments (Screenshot below)
Even if na dot (.) I type , e go get "Likes"
But that no be achievement.
For the records, women are not my problem because I change you girls like I change my boxers.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 10:38am
Congrats.. mine is coming soon
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:39am
Safiaa gave me money on mine, she is the greatest
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:40am
Great....
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:40am
Ok
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 10:40am
NOW THATS WHAT YOU CALL CUTE COUPLE...
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:40am
money
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by freeman95(m): 10:41am
Nice one...
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Gentle034(m): 10:42am
Airforce1:Bros abeg who brought the religion to us?
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 10:42am
Beautiful..
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by freeman95(m): 10:42am
Airforce1:
Con sell your account for me la
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by bjx5: 10:43am
7 to 10 years old vehicle still called new, Nigeria i hail thee
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by Tedassie(m): 10:43am
Why do we always see these kind of stories on Nairaland. Why should we care? It's not like they're doing something humanitarian or something worthy of global recognition.
*Go and argue with your pubic hair jor*
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:43am
Good one oga, congratulations madam.
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:43am
Nice. Uber things
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:43am
Some ladies will buy car and lie the husband bought it just to impress their friends
1 Like
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by ronaldbecky(m): 10:43am
xendra:lolz see finishing..u nail it
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by shedy03(m): 10:44am
its just a clean car, not new jor. its not tear leather na. lol.
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 10:44am
Airforce1:No wonder ur music career dey crash like Nigeria currency.. Ewu
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Gets A Car As Gift From Husband On Her Birthday (Photos) by shedy03(m): 10:44am
its just a clean car, not new jor. its not tear leather na. lol. congrat anyway.
